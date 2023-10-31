Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, was recently named to several prestigious rankings including TIME's World's Best Companies of 2023 and FORTUNE's 2023 Best Workplaces for Women. Inclusion on these rankings recognize the company's ongoing leadership in financial performance, sustainability performance and workplace culture.

"These tremendous honors from TIME and FORTUNE highlight the tangible actions we're taking to create a more sustainable world," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We continue to focus on providing opportunity for all and building a talented team that mirrors our communities. This enables us to innovate for our customers, create positive change for the planet, and deliver differentiated results for our shareholders."

Trane Technologies was one of 750 global companies to be recognized in the inaugural edition of TIME's "World's Best Companies." The list, published in collaboration with market research company Statista, ranks companies according to 3 pillars: sustainability, revenue growth and employee satisfaction.

The company was also named to the 2023 FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Women list. The list highlights companies who offer increased flexibility, equitable pay and career support to women regardless of their job role, race, sexual orientation and work status. Companies were also assessed on the gender balance of their workplace and representation changes as women rise from front-line positions to the board of directors.

Trane Technologies culture and business are focused on challenging what's possible for a sustainable world, in addition to these rankings, the company was recently included on 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the fourth consecutive year. The company earned this recognition for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest, publicly traded U.S. companies.

In addition, the company was also recognized by the Global ESG Awards, receiving the Platinum Award in the Supporting Economically Weaker Sections category and a Gold Award in the Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year category.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231031547669/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shelby Hansen

+1-925-336-0496

Shelby.Hansen@tranetechnologies.com

Investors Contact:

Zachary Nagle

+1-704-990-3913

InvestorRelations@tranetechnologies.com