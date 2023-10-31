Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNH) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2023, on November 8, 2023, aftermarket.

Planet 13 will host a conference call on November 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third-quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights, strategy, and outlook. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 8, 2023 | Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free: 877-545-0523 or International: 973-528-0016. Access Code: 754919

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331. Replay Passcode: 49385

Listen to webcast: Link

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a conditional Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in these states but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would?", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the timing of the Company's earnings release and contents of the earnings call.

Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

702-815-1313

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797810/planet-13-announces-release-date-of-third-quarter-2023-financial-results