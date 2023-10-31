Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.10.2023 | 11:43
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) provides GBP25m revolving credit facility to Westbrooke's Yield Plus UK secured private debt fund

DJ Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) provides GBP25m revolving credit facility to Westbrooke's Yield Plus UK secured private debt fund 

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) 
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) provides GBP25m revolving credit facility to Westbrooke's Yield Plus UK secured private debt 
fund 
31-Oct-2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MEDIA RELEASE 
 
The implementation coincides with the milestone of the Fund exceeding GBP100m in assets under management (AUM) 
 
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) (www.RMB.co.za) and Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management UK Limited (Westbrooke UK), have 
announced the completion of a GBP25m credit facility to Westbrooke Yield Plus Plc (the Fund). This strategic move has 
opened new doors for the Fund, offering a broader spectrum of opportunities, more effective cash management, increased 
financial leverage, and enhanced prospects for growth and scalability. 
 
The implementation coincides with the milestone of the Fund exceeding GBP100m in assets under management (AUM). As at 
October 2023, the Fund has in excess of GBP120m in AUM, a 5-year track record of outperformance that at the time of this 
release was on track to generate a 2023 net investor yield of c. 9% p.a. in GBP. 
 
Richard Asherson, MD of Westbrooke UK: "We are proud to have partnered with RMB. Their expertise in the financial 
sector and their support throughout the implementation process has been exceptional. This transaction marks a 
significant milestone for Westbrooke UK and the Fund, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative debt 
solutions to lower-mid market borrowers and originators across the UK." 
 
Xolela Albert, lead transactor in RMB's Leveraged Finance team, commented on the partnership: "We are excited to 
provide Westbrooke with market leading solutions to assist their investment objectives. We believe in the quality of 
the Westbrooke offering and the brand they are building in the UK market. This facility will enable them to leverage 
new opportunities and contribute to their continued growth." 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rand Merchant Bank. 
 
For media inquiries, please contact: 
Westbrooke: 
Jolanda Botha 
jolanda@westbrooke.com 
 
RMB Leveraged Finance Contact: 
Xolela.Albert@rmb.co.za 
Lungisa.Madinga@rmb.co.za 
 
About Westbrooke: 
Established in 2004, Westbrooke is a multi-asset, multi-strategy manager and advisor of alternative investment funds 
and co-investment platforms. We have a heritage as a shareholder and operator of assets and invest our own capital 
alongside our investors in Private Debt, Hybrid Capital, Real Estate and Private Equity in South Africa, the UK and the 
USA. 
 
We provide investors with a unique gateway to private market alternative investment opportunities which are 
traditionally difficult to access. 
 
Investors benefit from the depth of experience and quality of our investment teams, who apply the Westbrooke Investment 
& Risk Philosophy and Approach in everything they do. This, together with our highly aligned financial interests, our 
heritage as an owner and operator of assets, our multi-decade track record of performance and our focus on capital 
preservation provides our investors with a unique advantage. Invest with the Westbrooke Advantage 
 
About Rand Merchant Bank: 
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) is a leading African corporate and investment bank (CIB) and part of the largest financial 
services group (by market capitalisation) in Africa - FirstRand Bank Limited (which is wholly owned by FirstRand 
Limited). We offer our clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking and principal 
investing solutions. 
 
As a leading CIB franchise across the broader Africa region, RMB has a deal footprint in over 35 countries in Africa, 
as well as presence in the UK, USA, India and China. 
 
At RMB we are passionate about solving problems for our clients by asking the hard questions. We challenge accepted 
thinking. We analyse and seek solutions beyond the obvious. We are innovative in our thinking and turn challenges into 
opportunities, while delivering on Traditional values. Innovative ideas. 
 
Our ability to think differently, our collaborative spirit, our client-centric solutions and our belief that great 
minds don't always have to think alike, is what sets us apart. For more information please visit: www.RMB.co.za 
 
Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current expectations and future 
projections of the Fund and RMB. Actual results may vary due to market conditions and other factors beyond the control 
of these organizations. Returns are not guaranteed. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1761655 31-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1761655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.