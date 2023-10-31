DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Oktober nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent . Okt 23 Sep 23 Okt 23 Sep 23 Belgien +0,3 -0,4 -1,7 +0,7 Deutschland -0,2 +0,2 +3,0 +4,3 Estland -0,5 0,0 +5,0 +3,9 Finnland +0,2 +0,6 +2,4 +3,0 Frankreich +0,2 -0,6 +4,5 +5,7 Griechenland +0,2 +1,9 +3,9 +2,4 Irland +0,2 +0,1 +3,6 +5,0 Italien +0,2 +1,7 +1,9 +5,6 Kroatien +0,2 -0,7 +6,7 +7,4 Lettland -0,3 -0,5 +2,4 +3,6 Litauen +0,3 +0,7 +3,0 +4,1 Luxemburg -0,1 +0,4 +2,1 +3,4 Malta -1,2 -0,8 +4,3 +4,9 Niederlande +0,6 -0,8 -1,0 -0,3 Österreich +0,4 +1,0 +4,9 +5,7 Portugal -0,4 +0,8 +3,3 +4,8 Slowakei +0,2 +0,3 +7,8 +9,0 Slowenien +0,4 +0,7 +6,6 +7,1 Spanien +0,3 +0,6 +3,5 +3,3 Zypern -0,4 +0,1 +3,3 +4,3 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
