

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.79 billion, or $5.45 per share. This compares with $2.04 billion, or $3.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.83 billion or $5.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $16.81 billion from $14.99 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.79 Bln. vs. $2.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.45 vs. $3.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.76 -Revenue (Q3): $16.81 Bln vs. $14.99 Bln last year.



