

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro appreciated to more than a 15-year high of 160.85 against the yen, from an early low of 158.23.



The euro rose to nearly a 6-month high of 0.8754 against the pound and more than a 3-week high of 0.9625 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8721 and 0.9557, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to a 1-week high of 1.0675 and a 2-month high of 1.4747 from early lows of 1.0591 and 1.4666, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro climbed to 5-day highs of 1.6757 and 1.8239 from early lows of 1.6645 and 1.8148, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 162.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the pound, 0.87 against the franc, 1.09 against the greenback, 1.49 against the loonie, 1.70 against the aussie and 1.85 against the kiwi.



