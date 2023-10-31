Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.10.23
20:35 Uhr
0,900 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2023 | 12:02
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Showcase Its Line of Maritime Laser Cleaning Solutions at Upcoming International WorkBoat Show

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it is hosting a booth at this year's International WorkBoat Show. A premier trade-only event produced by the same team behind the WorkBoat Magazine and WorkBoat.com, the International WorkBoat Show is a conference and expo for commercial vessel owners, operators and builders, as well as the vendors and suppliers that serve them. This year, Laser Photonics is encouraging attendees to visit their booth to learn about the company's Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor (MARLIN), a laser cleaning product focused on the maritime and boat manufacturing industry.

"Our attendance at the International WorkBoat Show will give us a great opportunity to present our innovative products to boat manufacturers and decision-makers in the industry," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "We look forward to showing attendees just how much they can benefit from adopting our technology for applications like rust and corrosion removal, metal cutting, welding and more."

What: International WorkBoat Show 2023
When: November 29 - December 1, 2023
Where: Booth 3776 at Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA

Handheld Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor

The MARLIN Handheld LPC-100M-MHS and LPC-200M-MHS are air-cooled pulse laser systems, perfect for small craft marine vessel applications. The equipment's portable design lends itself to laser cleaning and surface treatment on small areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting and other surface preparation operations. Most small marine vessels are in need of corrosion treatment on areas like frame weldments and joints because they deteriorate over time. The MARLIN product line helps industry professionals tackle their corrosion challenges while saving them time and money.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with older methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Media Contact:

Karla Kizzort
Marketing Specialist
Laser Photonics Corporation
kkizzort@laserphotonics.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797975/laser-photonics-to-showcase-its-line-of-maritime-laser-cleaning-solutions-at-upcoming-international-workboat-show

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.