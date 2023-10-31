Adroit DI announces the hiring of two experienced industry leaders to build on the company's recent global expansion and increase the size of its commercial infrastructure.

Kerry Robinson, Ph.D. has been appointed Director of Business Development for North America and Government Sales. Based in Georgia, Kerry will oversee commercial activities and pursue new business and customer acquisition across the US market as well as US government institutions.

Jeff Buchanan has been appointed Director of Business Development for Asia Pacific, Australasia and South America. Based in Connecticut, Jeff will drive revenue growth through new client acquisition and building a partner network across the Asia Pacific, Australian and South American regions.

John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer at 20/15 Visioneers (www.20visioneers15.com) said, "I am very pleased that Adroit DI will be giving their first ever public presentation and live software demonstration at our October 31st New Molecular Modalities Mega Webinar. The world will get to see the cool and useful scientific software Adroit DI is bringing to the Chemistry market!"

Richard Lingard, Adroit DI CEO, said, "We now have deep commercial leadership with the addition of John DelliSanti as Chief Commercial Officer and these two accomplished sales executives. We are well-positioned to capitalize on major market opportunities globally. What better day for these industry treats to join our team than Halloween itself!?"

President of North America and Chief Commercial Officer John DelliSanti said, "I'm excited to welcome Kerry and Jeff to the Adroit DI team. Their combined expertise will be crucial in executing our strategic sales and expansion plans."

Adroit DI is a USA and UK-based technology company focused on developing cloud-based platforms that transform how researchers organize and leverage scientific data. By securely centralizing vast chemical and biological datasets in an intuitive interface, our scalable solutions break down data silos to support multi-disciplinary collaboration. Whether clients need to wrangle millions of molecules or integrate disparate data sources, Adroit DI's flexible and affordable solutions foster insight by empowering easy exploration of connections across research domains. Our team of industry experts and data scientists is dedicated to continuously innovating new capabilities that help scientists spend less time on manual data management and more time achieving their scientific goals.

Presentation and Demonstration Today from 11 am EST. Register for free here: https://www.20visioneers15.com/new-modalities-mega-webinar

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231031206883/en/

Contacts:

Richard Lingard, CEO

UK +44 204 503 5617

USA +1 (617) 945-8458

Email: info@adroitdi.com

Website: https://adroitdi.com