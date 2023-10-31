

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $94 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $94 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.1 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.3 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX