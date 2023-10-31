

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.73 billion, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $2.14 billion, or $3.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.67 billion or $4.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $6.90 billion from $6.65 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.73 Bln. vs. $2.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.22 vs. $3.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.39 -Revenue (Q3): $6.90 Bln vs. $6.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.20 - $18.80 Full year revenue guidance: $28.0 - $28.4 Bln



