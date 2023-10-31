

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $83.1 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $68.5 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $156.1 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.6% to $498.8 million from $387.9 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $83.1 Mln. vs. $68.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $498.8 Mln vs. $387.9 Mln last year.



