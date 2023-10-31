

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.45 and $1.65 per share on revenues between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion, with revenues of about $11.5 billion for Comirnaty and about $1 billion for Paxlovid. Excluding COVID-19 products, the company still expects 6 to 8 percent operational revenue growth.



The Street is looking for earnings of $1.50 per share on revenues of $55.37 billion for the year.



