Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.5018 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 207406309 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN Sequence No.: 281773 EQS News ID: 1761717 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 31, 2023 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)