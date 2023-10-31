ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Signs Deal For AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its collaboration with the prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii) to create an innovative AR navigation system on the iFii campus in Germany. This is a paid-partner deal, valued at 5 figures annually depending on usage. The deal also represents a significant growth opportunity, as iFii will refer ARway to other institutions and businesses in the EU by showcasing this project.

The joint project with iFii encompasses a comprehensive roadmap to harness the power of augmented reality for their smart campus. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way faculty and visitors experience the iFii campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation.



Watch a video showcase of ARway's technology - transforming the corporate campus experience: click here to watch



As part of their 2024 roadmap, iFii will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration. This initiative aligns with iFii's vision of providing a modern and immersive campus experience, ultimately highlighting the advantages of ARway's AR navigation technology over traditional "blue dot" navigation systems.

As a part of iFii's use case evaluation in collaboration with ARway, one example demonstrates the versatility of ARway's technology. Here, ARway empowers users to seamlessly locate and navigate to points of interest on the campus. This not only simplifies navigation but also provides dynamic real-time information at these locations. For instance, iFii will apply this technology to assist users in selecting and operating different copiers and printers with various technical specifications and statuses. This use case serves as a comprehensive testbed for evaluating user experience, implementation ease, and wireless technology utilization, highlighting the multifaceted benefits of ARway's solution in enhancing operations.

ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are looking forward to the opportunities and achievements that this partnership will bring to the world of augmented reality and campus navigation. By combining cutting-edge technology, extensive research, and a shared vision for innovation, this collaboration promises to set new standards for smart campus navigation."

Key components of the project include:

5G Testbed for a Smart Campus: ARway will lead the development of a state-of-the-art 5G testbed on the iFii campus. This will ensure high-speed connectivity and low-latency data transmission, enabling advanced AR capabilities.

Prototype Development: ARway will build a cutting-edge prototype of AR navigation for the iFii campus. This prototype will serve as a model for future campus-wide implementation.

Research and Evaluation of AR Navigation: iFii and ARway will conduct extensive research and evaluation of AR navigation applications within the 5G campus network. This includes seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor environments, ensuring a user-friendly experience.

User Experience Analysis: The partnership will focus on understanding the user experience with AR navigation on the campus, gathering valuable insights.

ARway.ai is proud to be chosen as the key partner for this endeavor. iFii considered and tested various technologies and solutions for their smart campus project and found ARway.ai to be the ideal partner due to its innovation, expertise, ease of use and commitment to excellence.

About iFii (Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement) iFii is a prestigious research institute based in Germany, dedicated to fostering innovation and information management. With a commitment to cutting-edge research and technology, iFii is at the forefront of driving change in the academic and corporate worlds.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

