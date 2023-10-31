Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This expands Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and dramatically reduces overhead costs projected to save the Company as much as $4 million annually. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations to lead this initiative. Hareesh has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade developing a deep-rooted understanding of managing big technology operations.



Hyderabad has been crowned by investors as India's next startup powerhouse destination. "From 2014 to 2023, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian startup landscape. Its startup ecosystem now proudly boasts 4,369 tech startups."[1]

As mentioned previously, the Company has established Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited, which is anticipated to increase profitability and reduce labor costs. The move to India is expected to generate significant additional cash flow for Nextech3D.ai by optimizing production processes and taking advantage of cost-effective resources in the region. With these initiatives and others, the Company is positioning itself for enhanced profitability for years to come in a rapidly evolving market. This strategic shift aligns perfectly with Nextech3D.ai's commitment to delivering top-tier 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions while maintaining a keen eye on profitability and fiscal responsibility for its valued shareholders.

[1] https://inc42.com/features/investors-crown-hyderabad-as-indias-next-startup-powerhouse

Pictures of Nextech3D Solutios India Private Limited office space in Hyderabad, India.

Nextech's Hareesh Achi is currently in India to launch operations. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations. Having worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade Hareesh has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. Hareesh is poised to play a vital role in enhancing Nextech3D.ai's profitability through operational effectiveness, and is heading the efforts in India.

Transition to High Scale Production

The move to India comes in preparation as the Company is now exclusively focused on high-scale production for its 3D modeling business with Amazon and other enterprise accounts. The Company has transitioned away from small e-commerce clients that require a limited number of 3D models and is instead prioritizing large enterprise clients who demand thousands of models and high-scale production. This strategic shift is expected to bolster the Company's revenue streams and contribute significantly to its overall growth and financial stability.

Recent News

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Model Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC Bringing Its 3D Models Onto Amazon's Seller Central

Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Top Luxury Furniture Company Kabbani Furniture

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App For Trade Shows and Event Organizers

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates On Its Business Units Powered by ?AI, 3D, AR, ?and ML

Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797874/nextech3dai-expands-profit-margins-and-slashes-overhead-costs-as-it-opens-office-in-hyderabad-india