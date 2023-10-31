Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has produced the fourth set of drill results for the 2023 exploration program (the "Program") at the flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Tudor has safely and successfully completed the 2023 drilling program with a total of 31,904 meters (m) drilled within areas encompassing the Goldstorm Deposit and the Perfectstorm Zone. The assay results reported in this release are from six drill holes that targeted both the southwestern and the northeastern areas of the Perfectstorm Zone (PSZ) located approximately 1500 m apart. Click to view plan map and cross sections.

Ken Konkin, Tudor Gold President and CEO, commented: "Tudor Gold's technical team has done an outstanding job with this year's drill program at Treaty Creek. Not only have we significantly expanded the known boundaries of the Goldstorm Deposit, but we have also successfully confirmed the existence of the Perfectstorm System with holes that are spaced over a distance of 1,500 meters. We believe that we have intersected the upper extremity of yet another porphyry system that lies approximately two kilometres southwest of our Goldstorm Au-Cu-Ag Deposit. Typically, copper mineralization is encountered deeper within the known deposits along the Sulphurets-Treaty Thrust Fault trend. Our intersections reported in this news release occur much higher in elevation than the copper-rich zones encountered at Goldstorm. We have observed gold and silver-dominant mineralization in the uppermost parts of the southwestern holes of the Perfectstorm System with copper mineralization occurring in the deeper parts of the northeastern holes.

"Our current geological interpretation is that the system lies peripheral to the intense magnetic anomaly that has been detected under the Treaty Glacier to the southeast of the drill holes. Previous drilling undertaken between the two areas reported in this news release may have been on the periphery of stronger mineralization, such as that which we discovered in drill hole PS-23-10. Previous holes were oriented to the northwest, whereas those holes drilled this year in the opposite direction have revealed wider and more strongly mineralized intervals, such as 1.28 g/t AuEQ (1.23 g/t Au, 3.43 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) over 102.15 meters in PS-23-10. The upper 42.5 meters of this intercept yielded 1.87 g/t AuEQ (1.80 g/t Au, 5.76 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu). The Perfectstorm System adds a new dimension to the geological potential of the Treaty Creek Project with the addition of yet another bulk-tonnage Au-Cu-Ag target. Included in the impressive intercepts were some high-grade gold-silver veins that are interpreted as late-stage overprinted mineralization, similar to that observed at the Goldstorm Deposit throughout the 300H and CS-600 domains. Grades as high as 444.0 g/t silver and 24.7 g/t gold were intersected over 1.5 m intervals within holes PS-23-07 and PS-23-10 respectively. We are very excited in our anticipation of yet another potentially massive bulk tonnage Au-Cu-Ag system, with high-grade Au-Ag overprinting, on our exploration horizon."

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek, stated: "The Tudor team, led by Ken Konkin, is to be congratulated on executing an extremely successful 2023 Treaty Creek exploration program. Not only is the Goldstorm deposit significantly expanding in size, but the metals grade is also getting better and better. Remarkably, it also now appears that we have the makings of a second world-scale gold-copper-silver deposit on the Treaty Creek property. It's very satisfying and encouraging to see the drilling begin to confirm what the geology and geophysics were indicating at the Perfectstorm. The potential of the Treaty Creek project continues to impress and exceed all prior expectations."

Section A (Northeast PSZ)

PS-23-11: Drilled on section with the original 2020 PSZ drill holes, PS-20-01 and PS-20-02, to explore the down dip projection of the open mineralized trend. A new gold-bearing zone was intersected near surface returning 136.0 m of 0.71 g/t AuEQ (0.69 g/t Au, 1.26 g/t Ag) , that included 23.4 m of 1.75 g/t AuEQ (1.74 g/t Au, 0.90 g/t Ag), as well as 20.1 m of 1.34 g/t AuEQ (1.30 g/t Au, 4.21 g/t Ag) . Further downhole, porphyry mineralization that had been observed in the 2020 holes was encountered, extending the lower zone 200 m to the northwest with an interval of 138.95 m of 0.52 g/t AuEQ (0.43 g/t Au, 4.99 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu) .

PS-23-12: Drilled in the opposite direction along the same section line to continue exploring the lower porphyry gold-silver-copper zone. This hole intersected 122.0 m of 0.71 g/t AuEQ (0.61 g/t Au, 2.96 g/t Ag, 0.06 % Cu), including an enriched interval of 10.5 m of 3.07 g/t AuEQ (2.63 g/t Au, 3.68 g/t Ag, 0.34 % Cu). This intercept is located 150 m to the southeast from the 2020 drill holes and expands the lower NE PSZ mineralization to a drilled length of 500 m.

Section B (Southwest PSZ)

PS-23-07: Drilled as a 400 m step-out from 2021 PSZ drill hole PS-21-06, to continue exploring and expanding the system to the southwest. This drill hole intersected intermittent mineralized quartz-carbonate veins in the upper part, followed by a 27.0 m wide mineralized shear zone, from 541.0 to 568.0 m down hole, which assayed 1.34 g/t AuEQ (1.02 g/t Au, 30.13 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu). One 1.5 m sample returned 444.0 g/t Ag with native silver observed in the drill core .

PS-23-08: Drilled on the same section to explore to the northwest and to define the stratigraphy and structures of the area. This drill hole intersected multiple mineralized vein zones, two of which returned 15.0 m of 1.19 g/t AuEQ (1.15 g/t Au, 2.83 g/t Au, 0.02 % Cu) , and 9.0 m of 0.93 g/t AuEQ (0.90 g/t Au, 1.66 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) at a shallow depth of 154.5 m down hole.

PS-23-09: Drilled to further define the vein zones and structures observed in hole PS-23-08. Multiple mineralized zones were intersected, including 18.0 m of 0.98 g/t AuEQ (0.96 g/t Au, 1.84 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) , and 33.0 m of 0.77 g/t AuEQ (0.74 g/t Au, 1.63 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) .

PS-23-10: Drilled at a relatively shallow dip to the south to explore for extension of the mineralized zone encountered in drill hole PS-23-07. This hole intersected 102.15 m of 1.28 g/t AuEQ (1.23 g/t Au, 3.43 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) including two enriched zones comprising 42.5 m of 1.87 g/t AuEQ (1.80 g/t Au, 5.76 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu), and 25.5 m of 1.60 g/t AuEQ (1.58 g/t Au, 1.81 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu). Further downhole a high-grade vein zone was intersected and returned 1.5 m of 24.70 g/t gold. These results are the highest gold grades seen at PSZ to date and they are located between the Goldstorm Deposit, 3 km to the northeast, and Seabridge Gold's Iron-Cap Deposit, 2.5 km to the southwest.

Table 1: Drilling Results for Perfectstorm Zone in Press Release October 31, 2023

Section Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEQ (g/t) SW PSZ PS-23-07

118.00 130.00 12.00 0.78 1.36 0.01 0.81 And 430.00 445.00 15.00 1.00 4.61 0.01 1.06 And 541.00 568.00 27.00 1.02 30.13 0.02 1.34 Including 556.00 557.50 1.50 4.85 444.00 0.02 9.25 PS-23-08

154.50 169.50 15.00 1.15 2.83 0.01 1.19 And 192.00 201.00 9.00 0.90 1.66 0.01 0.93 And 340.50 373.50 33.00 0.50 7.37 0.04 0.62 PS-23-09

237.00 255.00 18.00 0.96 1.84 0 0.98 And 342.00 375.00 33.00 0.74 1.63 0.01 0.77 Including 342.00 348.00 6.00 2.18 2.69 0.01 2.22 And 411.00 418.50 7.50 1.40 33.02 0.15 1.90 Including 415.50 417.00 1.50 3.78 99.14 0.24 5.04 PS-23-10

334.00 435.00 102.15 1.23 3.43 0.01 1.28 Including 334.00 376.50 42.50 1.80 5.76 0.02 1.87 Including 335.00 336.50 1.50 22.20 46.81 0.04 22.70 and including 406.50 432.00 25.50 1.58 1.81 0.01 1.60 And 610.50 612.00 1.50 24.70 0.87 0 24.71 NE PSZ PS-23-11

101.00 237.00 136.00 0.69 1.26 0 0.71 Including 101.00 124.40 23.40 1.74 0.90 0 1.75 Including 111.00 115.63 4.63 5.47 1.89 0 5.49 and including 205.50 225.60 20.10 1.30 4.21 0 1.34 And 390.50 529.45 138.95 0.43 4.99 0.04 0.52 Including 408.90 438.00 29.10 0.38 4.33 0.11 0.55 and including 472.50 489.75 17.25 0.73 13.43 0.04 0.92 PS-23-12

228.00 350.00 122.00 0.61 2.96 0.06 0.71 Including 232.50 308.60 76.10 0.77 4.12 0.08 0.91 Including 232.50 243.00 10.50 2.63 3.68 0.34 3.07 Including 237.00 238.50 1.50 15.10 10.25 0.32 15.58 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1800/oz, Ag: $20/oz, Cu: $3.5/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release October 31, 2023

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) SW PSZ PS-23-07 426019.9 6270422.8 1764.7 320 -88 726 PS-23-08 426019.2 6270423.0 1764.6 320 -60 507 PS-23-09 426018.6 6270422.2 1764.5 290 -60 600 PS-23-10 426021.6 6270417.6 1764.2 170 -60 666 NE PSZ PS-23-11 427438.0 6271029.0 1500.8 295 -50 654 PS-23-12 427439.1 6271029.7 1500.8 110 -60 483

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.



QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of Tudor Gold.



About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 28, 2023 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 Moz of AuEq grading 1.13 g/t AuEq (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 Moz of AuEq grading 0.98 g/t AuEq (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEq and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEq. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral Domains and several smaller mineral Domains. The CS-600 Domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEq grading 1.10 g/t AuEq (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEq grading 1.19 g/t AuEq (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

