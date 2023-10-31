Zoom ist auf ein neues Allzeittief gefallen. Sollte man die Reißleine ziehen, oder besteht noch Grund zur Hoffnung?Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|56,57
|57,02
|13:56
|56,46
|57,03
|13:55
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:42
|Zoom: Besteht hier noch Hoffnung?
Zoom ist auf ein neues Allzeittief gefallen. Sollte man die Reißleine ziehen, oder besteht noch Grund zur Hoffnung Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|Mo
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom AI Companion hits one million meeting summaries milestone
|AI Companion will expand support for 32 new languages, new capabilities for Zoom Events, in-meeting questions, and meeting coachingSAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023, the company's generative AI assistant...
|Mo
|ZOOM - Videokonferenz-Aktie durchbricht die Allzeittiefs
|Mi
|Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zoom Video Comms
|24.10.
|Zoom Video Stock Could Struggle to Bounce From Lows
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|56,46
|-0,12 %