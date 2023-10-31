ELFBAR launches BC10000 in the UAE

ELFBAR's unprecedented ultra-big-puff disposable vape debuts in the United Arab Emirates

Utmost vaping pleasure elevated by tech-powered features

A variety of flavours offered to satisfy diverse demands

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vaping technology pioneer ELFBAR unveils BC10000 in the United Arab Emirates, an unprecedented product with up to 10,000 puffs. It stays true to its inheritance of BC series' classic design with vivid color schemes, in an enhancement of users' palates to deliver lasting enjoyment.

Equipped with QUAQ MESH solution, BC10000 ushers in stability and reliability, ensuring a consistency in the pleasure of each hit till the last puff and satisfying a plethora of users' demands. These goals are at the center of everything ELFBAR is committed to achieving - the best possible vaping experience.

Mouthfeel stepped up, senses invigorated

ELFBAR BC10000 truly upgrades the mouthfeel by multiple levels from various perspectives, with plenty of flavours available to refresh and enliven users' mouthfeel.

To satisfy diverse flavour preferences, the product offers well-tuned sweetness levels by adjusting its hints in dynamic but perfect proportions. This leaves lingering aftertastes by presenting a multilayered flavour fulfillment in just one puff.

Leading technologies guarantee a pleasant taste

With the Dry Hit Prevention feature as a deep moat, BC10000 prevents burnt and unpleasant tastes due to insufficient e-liquid or immediate post-charging puffs. With smart status and power cutoff, it raises the e-liquid-to-power ratio on to a new level, striking a balance in this sheer vaping pleasure.

Furthermore, shaped in a Bionic Honeycomb Structure, the latest coil technology QUAQ MESH activates a strong burst of flavours in adult users' mouths almost instantly within 0.1 second, and brings optimal flavour reproduction from atomization, promising an above-expectation performance.

With the help of QUAQ MESH that excels in heating efficiency and consistency, BC10000 guarantees an ever more evenly-distributed heat and finer atomization process, offering thick and smooth vapor in an immersive experience.

Exquisite design with wide flavour selections

From all design details and materials, BC10000 is synonymous to an exquisite artwork that dazzles and even illuminates in the grip.

Viewed from various angles, this product combined with nanoscale optical coatings and multilayer textures, displays reflective and shimming effects, adding a sense of movement and intrigue to its overall style. Moreover, a radiant loop of light that envelops the nozzle during each hit stands out.

BC10000 introduces a readiness of multiple flavours under 2 editions, each with its respective design style. The Sunit Edition embraces the delightful combination of 12 mixed fruit flavours, with one to three colors reflected on the shimmering surface; while the Dinmol Edition captures the essence of 11 single fruit flavours, elegantly staying captivating in single color.

Additionally, along with an upgraded surface design, the product is equipped with a real-time power and e-liquid display, reflecting battery and e-liquid level readings and allowing users to have a quick glance in their vaping in-one-go experience.

BC10000 is now available through multiple channels. For product availability or order placement, please kindly check the market's ELFBAR website and purchase through offline vape stores.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer and innovator in the global vaping industry, with an unwavering dedication to exploring new inspiration and unlocking more possibilities in life by providing a distinct and diverse vaping experience. ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth protection and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as one of the leading global brands chosen and favoured by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

For more information about ELFBAR as a brand and its products, please visit elfbar.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262045/ELFBAR_BC10000.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165480/ELFBAR_600V2_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elfbar-launches-bc10000-in-the-uae-301972708.html