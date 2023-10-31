Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on November 2nd, 2023 at 2 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-ktn/.

Kootenay is very keen about its fourth discovery, the 100% owned Columba property. The discovery of what may be a new High Grade vein property in Mexico. A 12 to 15 hole drill program is underway and with 135 holes already drilled and high grade results on multiple different veins the Company sees potential for finding 100 million plus ounces of silver. Jim will cover current undertakings at the Columba project and a recent update to Kootenay's resource properties, Promontorio and La Negra.

Commodities to be covered: Silver

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver a junior exploration company focused on the discovery and development of silver deposits in Mexico. Kootenay has successfully discovered 3 deposits with 43 101 resources of 214 million silver equivalent ounces in M+I plus another 54.9 million silver equivalent ounces in inferred. One of the biggest junior owned silver resource bases in Mexico providing leverage to the silver price.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

