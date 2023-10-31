

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $171.27 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $112.78 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $248.72 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $919.03 million from $823.30 million last year.



Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $171.27 Mln. vs. $112.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $919.03 Mln vs. $823.30 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.59 - $2.62 Bln



