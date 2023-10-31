

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) plans to use CO2-reduced steel from the Swedish industrial start-up 'H2 Green Steel' in sports cars from 2026.



H2 Green Steel said it plans to produce steel using renewable electricity in Boden, Sweden, starting end of 2025.



From 2026, Porsche and various direct Porsche suppliers of production material are to be supplied with near zero-emission steel from the company. This agreement marks the second contract between H2 Green Steel and a company in the Volkswagen Group, following that of Scania announce earlier in 2023.



Porsche said it is working towards a carbon-neutral balance sheet across the value chain for its cars by 2030.



