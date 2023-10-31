Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852684 | ISIN: CA8911605092 | Ticker-Symbol: TDB
Tradegate
30.10.23
10:28 Uhr
52,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,5053,0014:00
52,5053,0013:30
PR Newswire
31.10.2023 | 13:06
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faguy & Co.: ATTENTION TORONTO-DOMINION BANK SHAREHOLDERS FROM 2015 TO 2017: Settlement Approval Hearing to be Held

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law firm of Faguy & Co. today announces that the Superior Court of Québec has scheduled a hearing to be held on December 14, 2023, at 9:30 am at 1 Notre Dame Street East, Montreal, Qc., in a room to be identified, to approve the settlement among all of the parties to the class proceedings entitled Majestic Asset Management and Turn8 Partners Inc. v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank, bearing Court File No. 500-06-000914-180.

If you acquired securities of The Toronto-Dominion Bank on or after December 3, 2015, and held some of those securities until March 9, 2017, you will likely be entitled to participate in the settlement if approved by the Court.

The proposed settlement provides that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will pay CAD $22 million in full and final settlement of all claims against it in the action, without any admission of liability on the part of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The settlement amount, less the lawyers' fees and disbursements, administration expenses, and taxes, if approved by the Court, will be distributed to the class in accordance with a court-approved Plan of Allocation.

To view the proposed Settlement Agreement, and for more information about the proposed settlement, please visit https://www.faguyco.com/class-actions/toronto-dominion.

Faguy & Co.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257650/Faguy___Co__Barristers_and_Solicitors_Inc__ATTENTION_TORONTO_DOM.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/attention-toronto-dominion-bank-shareholders-from-2015-to-2017-settlement-approval-hearing-to-be-held-301970209.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.