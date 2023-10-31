CORRECTION: Results of voluntary takeover offer of Konna OÜ

In the stock exchange announcement published by Konna OÜ (Issuer) on 30.10.2023 regarding the results of the voluntary offer, the shares indicated through nominee accounts were mistakenly added to the total results of the offer, and therefore some shares were counted twice. The final results are somewhat smaller and Konna OÜ corrects the stock exchange announcement published on 30.10.2023 regarding the results: During the offer, a total of 151,415 debt obligations of the Issuer were subscribed, which were exchanged against 151,415 shares of Clevon. After the settlement of the Offer the Issuer owns approximately 0.51% of the shares of Clevon. For more information, please contact: Arno Kütt Member of the Management Board of Konna OÜ arno.kutt@clevon.com