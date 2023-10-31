Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
31.10.2023 | 13:11
CORRECTION: Results of voluntary takeover offer of Konna OÜ

In the stock exchange announcement published by Konna OÜ (Issuer) on 30.10.2023
regarding the results of the voluntary offer, the shares indicated through
nominee accounts were mistakenly added to the total results of the offer, and
therefore some shares were counted twice. The final results are somewhat
smaller and Konna OÜ corrects the stock exchange announcement published on
30.10.2023 regarding the results: 

During the offer, a total of 151,415 debt obligations of the Issuer were
subscribed, which were exchanged against 151,415 shares of Clevon. 

After the settlement of the Offer the Issuer owns approximately 0.51% of the
shares of Clevon. 



For more information, please contact:

Arno Kütt

Member of the Management Board of Konna OÜ

arno.kutt@clevon.com
