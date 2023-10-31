Anzeige
31.10.2023
CORRECTION: Results of voluntary takeover offer of Clevon Investors AS

In the stock exchange announcement published by Clevon Investors AS (Issuer) on
30.10.2023 regarding the results of the voluntary offer, the shares indicated
through nominee accounts were mistakenly added to the total results of the
offer, and therefore some shares were counted twice. The final results are
somewhat smaller and Clevon Investors AS corrects the stock exchange
announcement published on 30.10.2023 regarding the results: 

During the offer, a total of 704,643 shares of the Issuer were subscribed,
which were exchanged against 704,643 shares of Clevon. 

Clevon shares, that were exchanged against the shares of the Issuer as the
result of the Offer, form approximately 2.37% of the share capital of Clevon.
After the settlement of the Offer, the Issuer owns approximately 95.53% of all
Clevon shares. 



For more information, please contact:

Arno Kütt

Chairman of the Management Board of Clevon Investors AS

info@clevoninvestors.com
