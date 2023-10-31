

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is up over 17% at $29.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is up over 14% at $31.63. HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) is up over 14% at $5.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is up over 12% at $21.54. Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is up over 9% at $192.49.



In the Red



PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) is down over 28% at $6.60. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is down over 15% at $56.99. Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is down over 14% at $34.01. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT) is down over 14% at $1.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is down over 12% at $17.94. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (BYU) is down over 10% at $2.30. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is down over 9% at $8.80. Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is down over 9% at $3.39. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is down over 7% at $3.90. Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is down over 7% at $1.55. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is down over 5% at $16.12. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) is down over 5% at $1.52.



