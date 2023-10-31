

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Leaders of the Group of Seven, or G7, have adopted a set of International Guiding Principles on Artificial Intelligence and a voluntary Code of Conduct for AI developers under the Hiroshima AI process.



The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the EU, which make up the G7, have adopted 11 Guiding Principles on AI. They provide guidance for organisations developing, deploying and using advanced AI systems, such as foundation models and generative AI, to promote safety and trustworthiness of the technology.



They include commitments to mitigate risks and misuse and identify vulnerabilities, to encourage responsible information sharing, reporting of incidents, and investment in cybersecurity as well as a labeling system to enable users to identify AI-generated content.



These principles were jointly developed by the EU with the other G7 members, under the Hiroshima Artificial Intelligence Process. The Guiding Principles have in turn served as the basis to compile a Code of Conduct, which will provide detailed and practical guidance for organisations developing AI. The voluntary Code of Conduct will also promote responsible governance of AI globally.



The G7 leaders said in a statement that both the documents - the Hiroshima Process International Guiding Principles for Organizations Developing Advanced AI Systems and the Hiroshima Process International Code of Conduct for Organizations Developing Advanced AI Systems - will be reviewed and updated as necessary, including through inclusive multistakeholder consultations.



They called on organizations developing advanced AI systems to commit to the application of the International Code of Conduct.



The G7 also instructed relevant ministers to accelerate the process toward developing the Hiroshima AI Process Comprehensive Policy Framework, which includes project based cooperation, by the end of this year, in cooperation with the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).



They have been required to conduct multi-stakeholder outreach and consultation, including with governments, academia, civil society, and the private sector, not only those in the G7 but also in the economies beyond, including developing and emerging economies.



meanwhile, the U.K. will host a two-day AI Safety Summit beginning on Wednesday.



AI experts and global leaders, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will attend the global summit to discuss the potential risks of artificial intelligence.



