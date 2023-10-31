

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), and Epicrispr Biotechnologies or 'Epic Bio', have entered into a research collaboration and license agreement using Epic Bio's proprietary gene regulation platform to develop next-generation cancer cell therapies, Kite said in a statement.



The agreement will allow Kite to leverage the licensed technology to modulate certain genes to potentially enhance CAR T-cell functionality.



As per the terms of the deal, Epic Bio will develop constructs for Kite-selected targets for use in CAR T-cell therapies directed to blood cancers. Kite will make an upfront payment to Epic Bio and Epic Bio will be eligible to receive performance-based development, regulatory and sales milestone payments.



Epic Bio is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on any approved products that result from the collaboration.



