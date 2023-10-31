Griffith Foods Celebrates World Food Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Griffith Foods

WorldFoodDay commemorates the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. It's a day when we raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity. Kim Frankovich, Global Vice President of Sustainability for Griffith Foods and Bhagyalakshmi Ganapathy, Sustainability Manager for Griffith Foods India, recently visited the Bangalore FoodBank in Bangalore, India to get a first-hand look at the efforts to combat hunger and ensure food security.



The team visited a community which empowers self-help women groups, and distributed food kits as a part of their relief program to enable women in providing nutritious meals. They also spent time at a charity run school and shelter home, that features a school kitchen garden where children are encouraged to plant, grow, nurture and harvest fresh produce. Their visit also included a migrant community neighborhood, where as a part of the Food Rescue program, packaged food products are redistributed to communities in need. Griffith Foods is proud to partner with Bangalore Food Bank on World Food Day and every day to advance its vision of eradicating hunger, malnutrition and preventing food waste.

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

