KeyStar Corp. CEO Mark Thomas to Move Into Consulting Role; Bruce Cassidy Becomes Interim CEO

KeyStar Corp. Announces Leadership Changes

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / KeyStar Corp® (OTC PINK:KEYR) has announced today that current CEO Mark Thomas has decided to resign from his current position as CEO to allow for different leadership to manage the company's sports book operations. Thomas will stay on as an advisory consultant to the business. Chairman of the Board Bruce Cassidy will take over as interim CEO. Chief Marketing Officer Jacob Shrader will move into a new Chief Operating Officer role pending regulatory approval.

According to Mark Thomas, "I have made the difficult decision to resign as CEO of KeyStar Corp. While I am proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure as CEO, I believe we are at a point where bringing in new leadership is in the company's best interest. I look forward to continuing to help the company in an advisory consulting capacity."

"We thank Mark Thomas for his service to KeyStar Corp.," said Bruce Cassidy. "Under Mark's leadership, the company began a renewed focus on B2C sports betting in the United States, received its Tennessee sports betting license in less than four months after submitting its application, and has consistently grown its sports betting handle in Tennessee month-over-month. Mark will continue to provide a valuable role as an advisory consultant in the coming months. And we're excited for what Jacob will bring to the table as our new COO once he is able to fill that role."

The company will begin a search for a new permanent CEO, and Bruce Cassidy will remain on as Chairman of the Board.

