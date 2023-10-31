Sendero Consulting: Sendero Recognized as a 2023 National Top Workplace

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Sendero, a management consulting firm with expertise in delivering strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness solutions, was recognized by Top Workplaces as a national Top Workplace for Employee Appreciation, Professional Development, and Employee Well-Being. This is the second consecutive year that Sendero has been nationally recognized as a Top Workplace.



These national Top Workplaces awards were determined through a combination of employee survey responses and reported company information. In the survey, Sendero employees shared their personal experiences with key elements of Sendero's culture, including the company's approach to recognition, continuous learning, and holistic well-being.

"Our company is intentionally structured to develop, support, and empower our employees," said Sendero COO Ruth Farrar. "We believe that prioritizing these initiatives not only creates a better work environment, but also enables our people to make stronger positive impacts for their clients and in the community. Because these awards are based on anonymous survey responses, they serve as a meaningful endorsement of the people-first approach on which we pride ourselves."

Some recent initiatives to support employees include facilitating more frequent and transparent conversations with company leaders, leveraging partnerships with Degreed and Quantum Workplace to create more opportunities for learning and recognition, and working closely with our healthcare insurance provider to maximize employee health and wellness benefits. On an ongoing basis, Sendero is committed to offering a competitive total rewards package, including annual merit raises and a generous PTO policy.

In the past year, Sendero has been recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work and a top company for talent development, in addition to placing seventh on the Dallas Morning News Top 100 Workplaces list. Managing Director Amy Goad has also received national recognition through Consulting Magazine's Rising Star award.

About Top Workplaces:

Top Workplaces is the nation's leading employer recognition program. Since its founding in 2006, Top Workplaces has recognized companies on the regional and national levels that exemplify strong organizational health. Awards are based on employee survey data that captures information about company culture, leadership, and employee satisfaction. For more information about Top Workplaces and the award methodology, visit topworkplaces.com.

About Sendero:

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Great Places to Work, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for their clients and community.

