

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $503.39 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $465.57 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $541.61 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $19.62 billion from $19.13 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.40



