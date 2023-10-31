DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2023 / 11:59 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/10/2023) of GBP45.81m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/10/2023) of GBP27.59m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/10/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 129.16p 21,360,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 124.95p Ordinary share price 134.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 3.74% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 125.63p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.87)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2023 to 30/10/2023

