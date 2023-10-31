American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Appoints Swiss Professional Racing Driver, Neel Jani, as Brand Ambassador

Jani competes in numerous global racing series including the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), European Le Mans Series, and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA)

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced the appointment of Swiss professional racecar driver Neel Jani as a Company brand ambassador. Jani has participated in a wide range of global racing series, including the World Endurance Championship (WEC), International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and a past champion of the world famous 24 Hours of Le Mans. Mr. Jani has a network of key participants and decision-makers in the global critical element and high performance auto ecosystems.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources commented, "We are excited to have Neel on the team. Motorsport has long been the testing bay for new technologies in the automotive industry. Our critical and rare earth refining capabilities allow manufacturers to fully recycle and indefinitely reuse high-value battery and magnet components needed in racing and road cars. This technology puts power back into OEM's hands, reducing reliance on rare earth and critical mineral mining and lessening the effects of supply chain disruptions. Neel brings a number of key relationships across motorsport and is ready to help accelerate ReElement's positive environmental impact."

Mr Jani added, "I had the opportunity to first meet the ReElement team while visiting their first refining facility about a year ago. It was evident to me then that their technology has the potential to be a game-changer in the industry. Motorsport is all about efficiency, so finding new technologies that reduces waste and improves the supply chain while having the potential to vastly improve the lives of the general public when implemented into road cars is an exciting prospect. I share a lot of ReElement's passions and desires, and I am thrilled and honored to stand alongside them and help accelerate their positive environmental impact within the motorsport platform."

David Sauve, Chief Marketing Officer of ReElement Technologies added, "We are thrilled to welcome Neel to the ReElement team. His racing experience is a valuable asset, given the parallels between motorsport's high-performance demands and our mission to become the premier circular refining solution for those essential battery and magnet minerals and materials. Neel's entrepreneurial enthusiasm and vision for motorsport sustainability align perfectly with ReElement's commitment to environmentally positive, high-performance critical mineral refining and recovery."

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

