Alibaba Group: Alibaba Cloud Partners With World Baseball Softball Confederation To Drive Sustainability in Baseball

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Alibaba Group / Alibaba Cloud said it is joining forces with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) to drive sustainability in international baseball competitions.

Its AI-driven sustainability platform Energy Expert will help WBSC, the international governing body for baseball and softball, to enhance the operations of events, including increasing the use of diverse types of renewable energy and minimizing power consumption during venue construction in the game's preparation phase.

The WBSC Youth Baseball5 World Cup earlier this month is the first event from WBSC to adopt the initiatives.

"We are proud to partner with such an innovative and dynamic company such as Alibaba Cloud to help us achieve our objectives in the area of sustainability to ensure our forever increasing global fanbase will continue to enjoy our beautiful game all around the world," said Marco Ienna, WBSC Chief Operating Office in a release.

The WBSC tapped the sustainability platform to calculate the carbon footprint generated from sources including venue operation, temporary structure materials, accommodation and catering, participants' business flights and local commute, as well as the transportation of sports materials and equipment.

