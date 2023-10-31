Research Shows Automated Self-service and Proactive Outbound Messaging Improves Customer Experience

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - insured.io, provider of a cloud-based, omnichannel customer engagement platform for insurance organizations, today announced that Bridger Insurance Services has selected insured.io to provide Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to improve the customer experience for its auto insurance customers. insured.io's IVR solution enables automated inbound payments and policy status checks, as well as automated phone and text outreach, helping to reduce late payments and policy cancellations.

"To retain insurance customers in today's competitive insurance marketplace, carriers must offer a variety of ways to engage. We chose insured.io's IVR solution because it empowers our customers to opt for self-service when they need to make a payment and prefer a direct method without the need to wait on hold to speak to a representative to get it done," said Deane Silke, President of Bridger Insurance Services.

Small to midsize insurance carriers and MGAs often face a deluge of customer calls, causing customer service strain and longer hold times. Implementing the right IVR system delivers a cost-effective solution that automates many common customer service tasks and empowers policyholders to self-serve, reducing wait times and enhancing their experience. In a research study of its 250,000 platform users, insured.io found that customers who frequently use IVR services exhibit a 24% higher retention rate than those who rely exclusively on live customer service agents.

Further, automated customer outreach, such as sending proactive calls and texts for payment reminders or policy renewals, is a simple and affordable action that signals a level of personal care. The insured.io research found that sending a message via SMS on the renewal day slashed cancellations by 52%.

"Some large P&C insurance carriers in California have decided to slow or even stop writing new business, which has benefited small to midsize insurance providers that are now struggling to keep up with customer service demands," explained Steve Johnson, Head of Product at insured.io. "Bridger, facing similar call center challenges, adopted insured.io's SaaS IVR system to process secure payments and provide policy status information 24/7/365. With our IVR's outbound capability, a friendly, automated call/text reminder, sent in the right sequence and cadence, is a great way to reduce cancellations and increase reinstatements at an affordable price point for small to midsized insurance organizations."

