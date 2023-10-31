OTC Markets Group Welcomes AmeriGuard Security Services Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced AmeriGuard Security Services Inc. (OTCQX: AGSS), a National Private Security Services Corporation, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. AmeriGuard Security Services Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



AmeriGuard Security Services Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AGSS." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Our listing on the OTCQX represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy and offers increased visibility and better liquidity, helping enhance shareholder value," said Lawrence Garcia, CEO of AmeriGuard. "This accomplishment is a testimony to our strong financial performance, corporate governance, and commitment to our shareholders. Our goal is to continue our strategic expansion, both organically and through key acquisitions, and we believe trading on OTCQX will broaden our reach within the investment community and increase our overall transparency."

Sheppard Mullin acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About AmeriGuard Security Services Inc.

We are a Fresno Based Nation Wide Private Security Services Corporation, providing several Security services to Commercial, Residential, Government, and the Military clients. Services include, but are not limited to; Armed/unarmed Security officers, Vehicle patrols, Alarm response, Burglar Alarm/Security camera installation Sales, Service & Monitoring. We also perform Pre-employment and Background checks of your current and potential employees, and offer in house LiveScan fingerprinting. Please contact us to see how we may be able to help you or someone you know with all your Security needs.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com