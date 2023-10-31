OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: ACT; OTCQX: ACTHF), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ACTHF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are proud to be traded on OTCQX, the top tier of the OTC Markets and we anticipate that this upgrade will increase our exposure within the U.S. investment community, enhance liquidity, bring new visibility to Aduro, and provide greater access to shareholders wanting to take part in Aduro's journey," stated Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "The upgrade to the OTCQX Market is a testament to our continuous endeavor to increase transparency, accessibility, and engagement with our shareholders as we expand our Customer Engagement Program and continue to advance our innovative Hydrochemolytic technology platform."

About Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

