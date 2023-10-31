CRISPR Therapeutics AG: CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Halted Today; FDA Advisory Committee to Review Biologics License Application (BLA) for Exagamglogene Autotemcel (exa-cel) in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that NASDAQ has halted trading of the Company's common stock.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee is meeting today to review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in people ages 12 and older with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises.

The Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for 9:00 AM ET. The briefing materials can be found on the FDA website HERE.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for completion of the review of the BLA for exa-cel for SCD is December 8, 2023.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and cardiometabolic diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

