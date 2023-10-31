Heartcore Enterprises Inc.: HeartCore Launches Dashiwake into the U.S. and Japanese Markets

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) ("HeartCore" or the "Company"), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced the strategic launch of its digital experience platform, Dashiwake, as part of its sales and marketing strategy into the United States and Japanese markets.

In an era of stringent regulations surrounding third-party cookies and global emphasis on user privacy protection, Dashiwake is an innovative solution that empowers companies to harness their customer information effectively to facilitate the delivery of personalized content across an array of devices, including websites, smartphone applications, and digital signage. Tailoring content to individual user preferences and attributes, Dashiwake paves the road for a stress-free, highly engaging digital communication system to ensure companies can navigate through the evolving user data privacy landscape while simultaneously enhancing customer relationships and delivering a personalized user experience.

In addition to Japan, HeartCore intends to expand the sales operation of the Dashiwake platform into the United States. This strategic move follows a series of recent expansion initiatives, including the hiring of Sabatini Global's sales and marketing team and the acquisition of Sigmaways. The Company will leverage the expertise and extensive network of Sabatini Global's sales and marketing team to accelerate the platform's sales growth in the states. This synergy between the cutting-edge software platform and external assets positions HeartCore for a successful foray into the U.S. market to unlock new opportunities and drive business growth.

"I am pleased to unveil our rebranding initiative and official launch of our Dashiwake platform into the dual Japanese and United States markets," said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. "In the current landscape, customer data and information remain untapped due to the intricate nature of the modern data ecosystem. Our Dashiwake platform is poised to bridge the gap between raw user data collection and actionable insights to drive an innovative customer-centric strategy, a testament to our commitment to developing innovative, cutting-edge technology and platforms for our valued customers."

"We are excited to further amplify our U.S. expansion efforts set into motion with the recent strategic additions of Sabatini Global's dynamic sales and marketing team and the acquisition of Sigmaways. Through integration of Sabatini Global's salesforce team and their ever-expanding network of relationships within the United States, we anticipate a profound acceleration in the growth of our platform. This synergy between our strategic acquisitions and hirings serve as the foundation for future operational expansion into the U.S. and embodies the cornerstone of our vision for attaining remarkable success in the U.S. market."

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore's GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believed," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

