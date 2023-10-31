Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results

- Third-quarter 2023 sales and revenues increased 12% to $16.8 billion
- Third-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.45 ; adjusted profit per share of $5.52
- Returned $1.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter
Third Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2023
2022
Sales and Revenues
$16.8
$15.0
Profit Per Share
$5.45
$3.87
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$5.52
$3.95
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2023 sales and revenues of $16.8 billion, a 12% increase compared with $15.0 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.
Operating profit margin was 20.5% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.2% for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.8% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.5% for the third quarter of 2022. Third-quarter 2023 profit per share was $5.45, compared with third-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.87 . Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2023 was $5.52, compared with third-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $3.95 . Adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $8.9 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $6.5 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company paid dividends of $0.7 billion and repurchased $0.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock.
"I'd like to thank our global team for delivering another great quarter, as demonstrated by double-digit top-line growth, strong adjusted operating profit margin and robust ME&T free cash flow," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby . "We remain focused on supporting our customers' success and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $16.810 billion, an increase of $1.816 billion, or 12%, compared with $14.994 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower services sales volume. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2022 than during the third quarter of 2023.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Third
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 6,276
$ 62
$ 662
$ 21
$ (22)
$ 6,999
$ 723
12 %
Resource Industries
3,087
(81)
336
(9)
18
3,351
264
9 %
Energy & Transportation
6,186
415
298
45
(85)
6,859
673
11 %
All Other Segment
103
(7)
2
-
8
106
3
3 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,374)
(38)
-
4
81
(1,327)
47
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
14,278
351
1,298
61
-
15,988
1,710
12 %
Financial Products Segment
819
-
-
-
160
979
160
20 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(103)
-
-
-
(54)
(157)
(54)
Financial Products Revenues
716
-
-
-
106
822
106
15 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 14,994
$ 351
$ 1,298
$ 61
$ 106
$ 16,810
$ 1,816
12 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Third Quarter 2023
Construction Industries
$ 4,078
31 %
$ 555
(31 %)
$ 1,351
8 %
$ 997
(8 %)
$ 6,981
12 %
$ 18
(55 %)
$ 6,999
12 %
Resource Industries
1,366
22 %
499
6 %
508
(3 %)
886
(1 %)
3,259
8 %
92
24 %
3,351
9 %
Energy & Transportation
2,966
22 %
460
(2 %)
1,428
12 %
901
9 %
5,755
15 %
1,104
(7 %)
6,859
11 %
All Other Segment
16
- %
(1)
- %
5
25 %
10
(33 %)
30
(14 %)
76
12 %
106
3 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(35)
1
-
(3)
(37)
(1,290)
(1,327)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
8,391
26 %
1,514
(13 %)
3,292
8 %
2,791
(1 %)
15,988
12 %
-
- %
15,988
12 %
Financial Products Segment
627
20 %
110
22 %
132
32 %
110
3 %
979
20 %
-
- %
979
20 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(91)
(21)
(22)
(23)
(157)
-
(157)
Financial Products Revenues
536
15 %
89
27 %
110
25 %
87
(3 %)
822
15 %
-
- %
822
15 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 8,927
25 %
$ 1,603
(11 %)
$ 3,402
8 %
$ 2,878
(1 %)
$ 16,810
12 %
$ -
- %
$ 16,810
12 %
Third Quarter 2022
Construction Industries
$ 3,106
$ 799
$ 1,247
$ 1,084
$ 6,236
$ 40
$ 6,276
Resource Industries
1,122
472
526
893
3,013
74
3,087
Energy & Transportation
2,422
468
1,280
827
4,997
1,189
6,186
All Other Segment
16
-
4
15
35
68
103
Corporate Items and Eliminations
1
-
-
(4)
(3)
(1,371)
(1,374)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
6,667
1,739
3,057
2,815
14,278
-
14,278
Financial Products Segment
522
90
100
107
819
-
819
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(54)
(20)
(12)
(17)
(103)
-
(103)
Financial Products Revenues
468
70
88
90
716
-
716
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 7,135
$ 1,809
$ 3,145
$ 2,905
$ 14,994
$ -
$ 14,994
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Operating profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.449 billion, an increase of $1.024 billion, or 42%, compared with $2.425 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, including a favorable geographic mix of sales, and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, and higher manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives, higher short-term incentive compensation expense and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by lower freight being more than offset by higher material costs, unfavorable cost absorption, increased period manufacturing costs and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease in the third quarter of 2023.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 1,847
$ 1,209
$ 638
53 %
Resource Industries
730
506
224
44 %
Energy & Transportation
1,181
935
246
26 %
All Other Segment
21
8
13
163 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(386)
(373)
(13)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
3,393
2,285
1,108
48 %
Financial Products Segment
203
220
(17)
(8 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
18
30
(12)
Financial Products
221
250
(29)
(12 %)
Consolidating Adjustments
(165)
(110)
(55)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 3,449
$ 2,425
$ 1,024
42 %
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2023 was income of $195 million, compared with income of $242 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs, partially offset by higher investment and interest income and favorable impacts from commodity hedges and unrealized gains on marketable securities.
- The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2023 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of 22.5%, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 and full-year 2022 was approximately 23%.
The company recorded a $34 million benefit in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a $20 million benefit in the third quarter of 2022 due to a decrease from the second-quarter estimated annual tax rate. In the third quarter of 2023, the company also recorded a discrete tax benefit of $22 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. In the third quarter of 2022, the company also recorded a discrete benefit of $41 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 6,276
$ 62
$ 662
$ 21
$ (22)
$ 6,999
$ 723
12 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 4,078
$ 3,106
$ 972
31 %
Latin America
555
799
(244)
(31 %)
EAME
1,351
1,247
104
8 %
Asia/Pacific
997
1,084
(87)
(8 %)
External Sales
6,981
6,236
745
12 %
Inter-segment
18
40
(22)
(55 %)
Total Sales
$ 6,999
$ 6,276
$ 723
12 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,847
$ 1,209
$ 638
53 %
Segment Profit Margin
26.4 %
19.3 %
7.1 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.999 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $723 million, or 12%, compared with $6.276 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization.
- In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2023 than during the third quarter of 2022.
- Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2023.
- In EAME, sales increased mainly due to favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by lower sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2023, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2022.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.847 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $638 million, or 53%, compared with $1.209 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 3,087
$ (81)
$ 336
$ (9)
$ 18
$ 3,351
$ 264
9 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 1,366
$ 1,122
$ 244
22 %
Latin America
499
472
27
6 %
EAME
508
526
(18)
(3 %)
Asia/Pacific
886
893
(7)
(1 %)
External Sales
3,259
3,013
246
8 %
Inter-segment
92
74
18
24 %
Total Sales
$ 3,351
$ 3,087
$ 264
9 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 730
$ 506
$ 224
44 %
Segment Profit Margin
21.8 %
16.4 %
5.4 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $3.351 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $264 million, or 9%, compared with $3.087 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Sales volume decreased as higher sales of equipment to end users were more than offset by lower aftermarket parts sales volume and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, while remaining about flat during the third quarter of 2023.
Resource Industries' profit was $730 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $224 million, or 44%, compared with $506 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume, including an unfavorable mix of products.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 6,186
$ 415
$ 298
$ 45
$ (85)
$ 6,859
$ 673
11 %
Sales by Application
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 1,667
$ 1,323
$ 344
26 %
Power Generation
1,598
1,320
278
21 %
Industrial
1,220
1,158
62
5 %
Transportation
1,270
1,196
74
6 %
External Sales
5,755
4,997
758
15 %
Inter-segment
1,104
1,189
(85)
(7 %)
Total Sales
$ 6,859
$ 6,186
$ 673
11 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,181
$ 935
$ 246
26 %
Segment Profit Margin
17.2 %
15.1 %
2.1 pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.859 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $673 million, or 11%, compared with $6.186 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.
- Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing applications.
- Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.
- Industrial - Sales increased primarily in EAME and Latin America .
- Transportation - Sales increased in rail services.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.181 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $246 million, or 26%, compared with $935 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses, unfavorable manufacturing costs and currency impacts. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected lower freight being more than offset by higher material costs, increased period manufacturing costs, the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies and the unfavorable impact from inventory write-downs.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 627
$ 522
$ 105
20 %
Latin America
110
90
20
22 %
EAME
132
100
32
32 %
Asia/Pacific
110
107
3
3 %
Total Revenues
$ 979
$ 819
$ 160
20 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 203
$ 220
$ (17)
(8 %)
Financial Products' segment revenues were $979 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $160 million, or 20%, compared with $819 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions.
Financial Products' segment profit was $203 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $17 million, or 8%, compared with $220 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of prior year reserve releases for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by a favorable impact from mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts.
At the end of the third quarter of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.96%, compared with 2.00% at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $13 million for the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $340 million, or 1.23% of finance receivables, compared with $320 million, or 1.15% of finance receivables at June 30, 2023 . The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2022 was $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $368 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $25 million from the third quarter of 2022. Decreased expenses due to timing differences were more than offset by higher corporate costs, unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Provision
Effective
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - U.S. GAAP
$ 3,449
20.5 %
$ 3,515
$ 734
20.9 %
$ 2,794
$ 5.45
Restructuring costs
46
0.3 %
46
10
20.0 %
36
0.07
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - Adjusted
$ 3,495
20.8 %
$ 3,561
$ 744
20.9 %
$ 2,830
$ 5.52
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - U.S. GAAP
$ 2,425
16.2 %
$ 2,558
$ 527
20.6 %
$ 2,041
$ 3.87
Restructuring costs
49
0.3 %
49
9
18.4 %
40
0.08
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - Adjusted
$ 2,474
16.5 %
$ 2,607
$ 536
20.6 %
$ 2,081
$ 3.95
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 13 to 23 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,988
$ 14,278
$ 47,632
$ 40,703
Revenues of Financial Products
822
716
2,358
2,127
Total sales and revenues
16,810
14,994
49,990
42,830
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,583
10,202
31,751
29,736
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,624
1,401
4,615
4,172
Research and development expenses
554
476
1,554
1,413
Interest expense of Financial Products
280
151
742
377
Other operating (income) expenses
320
339
1,496
908
Total operating costs
13,361
12,569
40,158
36,606
Operating profit
3,449
2,425
9,832
6,224
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
129
109
385
326
Other income (expense)
195
242
354
755
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,515
2,558
9,801
6,653
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
734
527
2,194
1,423
Profit of consolidated companies
2,781
2,031
7,607
5,230
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
12
9
52
20
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,793
2,040
7,659
5,250
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
Profit 1
$ 2,794
$ 2,041
$ 7,659
$ 5,251
Profit per common share
$ 5.48
$ 3.89
$ 14.93
$ 9.91
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$ 5.45
$ 3.87
$ 14.85
$ 9.85
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic
509.8
525.0
513.0
530.1
- Diluted 2
512.6
527.6
515.7
533.2
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,545
$ 7,004
Receivables - trade and other
9,134
8,856
Receivables - finance
9,608
9,013
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,138
2,642
Inventories
17,580
16,270
Total current assets
48,005
43,785
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,287
12,028
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,110
1,265
Long-term receivables - finance
11,907
12,013
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,719
2,213
Intangible assets
604
758
Goodwill
5,268
5,288
Other assets
4,891
4,593
Total assets
$ 86,791
$ 81,943
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ -
$ 3
-- Financial Products
4,218
5,954
Accounts payable
7,827
8,689
Accrued expenses
4,669
4,080
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,300
2,313
Customer advances
2,333
1,860
Dividends payable
-
620
Other current liabilities
3,115
2,690
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,043
120
-- Financial Products
7,619
5,202
Total current liabilities
33,124
31,531
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
8,470
9,498
-- Financial Products
15,789
16,216
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,060
4,203
Other liabilities
4,841
4,604
Total liabilities
66,284
66,052
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,698
6,560
Treasury stock
(33,865)
(31,748)
Profit employed in the business
49,888
43,514
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,232)
(2,457)
Noncontrolling interests
18
22
Total shareholders' equity
20,507
15,891
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 86,791
$ 81,943
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 7,659
$ 5,250
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,599
1,661
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(448)
(349)
Loss on divestiture
572
-
Other
205
132
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(319)
365
Inventories
(1,424)
(3,088)
Accounts payable
(532)
786
Accrued expenses
588
70
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
-
15
Customer advances
516
751
Other assets - net
128
57
Other liabilities - net
338
(623)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
8,882
5,027
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,061)
(868)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,177)
(1,023)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
563
666
Additions to finance receivables
(11,082)
(9,914)
Collections of finance receivables
10,391
9,738
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
40
50
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(67)
(44)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(14)
1
Proceeds from sale of securities
747
2,080
Investments in securities
(3,689)
(2,399)
Other - net
32
15
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(5,317)
(1,698)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,901)
(1,820)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
36
2
Common shares repurchased
(2,209)
(3,309)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
6,360
5,570
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(4,459)
(5,289)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(1,726)
(1,311)
Other - net
-
(1)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,899)
(6,158)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(119)
(79)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(453)
(2,908)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,013
9,263
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,560
$ 6,355
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,988
$ 15,988
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
822
-
1,017
(195)
1
Total sales and revenues
16,810
15,988
1,017
(195)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,583
10,586
-
(3)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,624
1,430
206
(12)
2
Research and development expenses
554
554
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
280
-
280
-
Other operating (income) expenses
320
25
310
(15)
2
Total operating costs
13,361
12,595
796
(30)
Operating profit
3,449
3,393
221
(165)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
129
129
-
-
Other income (expense)
195
42
(12)
165
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,515
3,306
209
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
734
654
80
-
Profit of consolidated companies
2,781
2,652
129
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
12
12
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,793
2,664
129
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
-
-
Profit 4
$ 2,794
$ 2,665
$ 129
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 14,278
$ 14,278
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
716
-
852
(136)
1
Total sales and revenues
14,994
14,278
852
(136)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,202
10,203
-
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,401
1,271
136
(6)
2
Research and development expenses
476
476
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
151
-
151
-
Other operating (income) expenses
339
43
315
(19)
2
Total operating costs
12,569
11,993
602
(26)
Operating profit
2,425
2,285
250
(110)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
109
110
-
(1)
3
Other income (expense)
242
160
(27)
109
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,558
2,335
223
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
527
464
63
-
Profit of consolidated companies
2,031
1,871
160
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
9
11
-
(2)
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,040
1,882
160
(2)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
2
(2)
6
Profit 7
$ 2,041
$ 1,883
$ 158
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 47,632
$ 47,632
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
2,358
-
2,907
(549)
1
Total sales and revenues
49,990
47,632
2,907
(549)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
31,751
31,758
-
(7)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,615
4,139
507
(31)
2
Research and development expenses
1,554
1,554
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
742
-
742
-
Other operating (income) expenses
1,496
624
923
(51)
2
Total operating costs
40,158
38,075
2,172
(89)
Operating profit
9,832
9,557
735
(460)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
385
385
-
-
Other income (expense)
354
18
(49)
385
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
9,801
9,190
686
(75)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
2,194
1,993
201
-
Profit of consolidated companies
7,607
7,197
485
(75)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
52
55
-
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
7,659
7,252
485
(78)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(2)
5
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 7,659
$ 7,254
$ 480
$ (75)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 40,703
$ 40,703
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
2,127
-
2,493
(366)
1
Total sales and revenues
42,830
40,703
2,493
(366)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
29,736
29,741
-
(5)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,172
3,714
475
(17)
2
Research and development expenses
1,413
1,413
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
377
-
377
-
Other operating (income) expenses
908
31
936
(59)
2
Total operating costs
36,606
34,899
1,788
(81)
Operating profit
6,224
5,804
705
(285)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
326
327
-
(1)
3
Other income (expense)
755
497
(26)
284
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
6,653
5,974
679
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,423
1,250
173
-
Profit of consolidated companies
5,230
4,724
506
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
20
26
-
(6)
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
5,250
4,750
506
(6)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
6
(6)
6
Profit 7
$ 5,251
$ 4,751
$ 500
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,545
$ 5,874
$ 671
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
9,134
3,550
602
4,982
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,608
-
14,782
(5,174)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,138
4,957
332
(151)
3
Inventories
17,580
17,580
-
-
Total current assets
48,005
31,961
16,387
(343)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,287
8,243
4,044
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,110
497
119
494
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
11,907
-
12,441
(534)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,719
3,265
118
(664)
4
Intangible assets
604
604
-
-
Goodwill
5,268
5,268
-
-
Other assets
4,891
3,936
1,998
(1,043)
5
Total assets
$ 86,791
$ 53,774
$ 35,107
$ (2,090)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 4,218
$ -
$ 4,218
$ -
Accounts payable
7,827
7,734
297
(204)
6,7
Accrued expenses
4,669
4,218
451
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,300
2,252
48
-
Customer advances
2,333
2,320
1
12
7
Other current liabilities
3,115
2,515
775
(175)
4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
8,662
1,043
7,619
-
Total current liabilities
33,124
20,082
13,409
(367)
Long-term debt due after one year
24,259
8,510
15,789
(40)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,060
4,060
-
-
Other liabilities
4,841
3,895
1,659
(713)
4
Total liabilities
66,284
36,547
30,857
(1,120)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,698
6,698
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(33,865)
(33,865)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
49,888
45,352
4,526
10
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,232)
(978)
(1,254)
-
Noncontrolling interests
18
20
73
(75)
10
Total shareholders' equity
20,507
17,227
4,250
(970)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 86,791
$ 53,774
$ 35,107
$ (2,090)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,004
$ 6,042
$ 962
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
8,856
3,710
519
4,627
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,013
-
13,902
(4,889)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,642
2,488
290
(136)
3
Inventories
16,270
16,270
-
-
Total current assets
43,785
28,510
15,673
(398)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,028
8,186
3,842
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,265
418
339
508
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,013
-
12,552
(539)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,213
2,755
115
(657)
4
Intangible assets
758
758
-
-
Goodwill
5,288
5,288
-
-
Other assets
4,593
3,882
1,892
(1,181)
5
Total assets
$ 81,943
$ 49,797
$ 34,413
$ (2,267)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,957
$ 3
$ 5,954
$ -
Accounts payable
8,689
8,657
294
(262)
6
Accrued expenses
4,080
3,687
393
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,313
2,264
49
-
Customer advances
1,860
1,860
-
-
Dividends payable
620
620
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,690
2,215
635
(160)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
5,322
120
5,202
-
Total current liabilities
31,531
19,426
12,527
(422)
Long-term debt due after one year
25,714
9,529
16,216
(31)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,203
4,203
-
-
Other liabilities
4,604
3,677
1,638
(711)
4
Total liabilities
66,052
36,835
30,381
(1,164)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,560
6,560
905
(905)
9
Treasury stock
(31,748)
(31,748)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
43,514
39,435
4,068
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,457)
(1,310)
(1,147)
-
Noncontrolling interests
22
25
206
(209)
9
Total shareholders' equity
15,891
12,962
4,032
(1,103)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 81,943
$ 49,797
$ 34,413
$ (2,267)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 7,659
$ 7,252
$ 485
$ (78)
1,5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,599
1,015
584
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(448)
(456)
8
-
Loss on divestiture
572
572
-
-
Other
205
309
(463)
359
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(319)
(46)
70
(343)
2,3
Inventories
(1,424)
(1,420)
-
(4)
2
Accounts payable
(532)
(628)
26
70
2
Accrued expenses
588
557
31
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
-
1
(1)
-
Customer advances
516
515
1
-
Other assets - net
128
107
17
4
2
Other liabilities - net
338
177
147
14
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
8,882
7,955
905
22
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,061)
(1,088)
(16)
43
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,177)
(20)
(1,165)
8
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
563
46
564
(47)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(11,082)
-
(12,493)
1,411
3
Collections of finance receivables
10,391
-
11,554
(1,163)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
429
(429)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
40
-
40
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
7
(7)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(67)
(67)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(14)
(14)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
747
553
194
-
Investments in securities
(3,689)
(3,340)
(349)
-
Other - net
32
43
(11)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(5,317)
(3,887)
(1,246)
(184)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,901)
(1,901)
(155)
155
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
36
36
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(2,209)
(2,209)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(7)
-
7
4
Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days
6,360
-
6,360
-
Payments on debt> 90 days
(4,459)
(99)
(4,360)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
(1,726)
(3)
(1,723)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,899)
(4,183)
122
162
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(119)
(55)
(64)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(453)
(170)
(283)
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,013
6,049
964
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,560
$ 5,879
$ 681
$ -
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 5,250
$ 4,750
$ 506
$ (6)
1
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,661
1,072
589
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(349)
(294)
(55)
-
Other
132
(83)
(123)
338
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
365
97
21
247
2,3
Inventories
(3,088)
(3,074)
-
(14)
2
Accounts payable
786
701
74
11
2
Accrued expenses
70
28
42
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
15
27
(12)
-
Customer advances
751
752
(1)
-
Other assets - net
57
128
(28)
(43)
2
Other liabilities - net
(623)
(913)
239
51
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
5,027
3,191
1,252
584
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(868)
(860)
(10)
2
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,023)
(20)
(1,024)
21
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
666
63
612
(9)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(9,914)
-
(10,584)
670
3
Collections of finance receivables
9,738
-
10,328
(590)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
678
(678)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
50
-
50
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
5
(5)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(44)
(44)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
1
1
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
2,080
1,820
260
-
Investments in securities
(2,399)
(1,925)
(474)
-
Other - net
15
84
(69)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,698)
(881)
(228)
(589)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,820)
(1,820)
-
-
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
2
2
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(3,309)
(3,309)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(5)
-
5
4
Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days
5,570
-
5,570
-
Payments on debt> 90 days
(5,289)
(20)
(5,269)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
(1,311)
(138)
(1,173)
-
Other - net
(1)
(1)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(6,158)
(5,291)
(872)
5
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(79)
(42)
(37)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,908)
(3,023)
115
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
8,433
830
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,355
$ 5,410
$ 945
$ -
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
