Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - Peninsula Energy (ASX: PEN), a near-term uranium developer, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Wayne Heili will be presenting on November 7th at 3:40pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

For further information:

Wayne Heili

Managing Director and CEO

(307) 467 9401

wh@pel.net.au

https://www.pel.net.au/

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited (PEN) is an ASX-listed uranium mining company successfully progressing its 100% owned flagship Lance Project in Wyoming, which is one of the largest near-term uranium development projects in the United States. Lance is a long-life project which is being transitioned into to a low cost and sustainable low pH ISR operation. Peninsula is working towards restarting uranium operations at Lance in late CY2024, and once this is achieved ,will establish the Company as a fully independent end-to-end producer of yellowcake. Lance will become an operational mine and a critical time in the uranium sector, with the growing need and demand for nuclear as a clean energy source continue to grow globally. Through the hard work and efforts of the team, Peninsula will be well-placed to become a key long-term supplier of uranium and play an important role in creating a clean energy future.