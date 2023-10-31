Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.10.2023 | 13:15
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $9.8 million and Diluted EPS of $0.67

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $9.8 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.67 for the third quarter of 2023, both decreases of 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company's third quarter operating results include the impact from the sale of $66.7 million of investment securities that resulted in a pre-tax loss of $5.3 million . The Company sold these investments to reposition a portion of its balance sheet in response to the interest rate environment and, in doing so, is expected to improve its future earnings and profitability metrics. The strength of the Company's capital position enabled it to absorb the loss while maintaining strong capital ratios well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. Excluding the investment loss, the Company's adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was $14.0 million and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.96, both an increase of 13% over the second quarter of 2023.

"The continued strength of our capital and operating earnings allowed us to execute an investment restructure strategy that repositions us for the future, while still reporting positive quarterly earnings," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although net income decreased 21% compared to the second quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the $5.3 million pre-tax loss on sale of securities, net income increased 13% over last quarter highlighting the benefits of the strategies we have taken year-to-date as we continue to prioritize deposits, net interest margin optimization and maintaining our strong asset quality."

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $34.9 million and diluted EPS of $2.39, decreases of 24% and 23%, respectively, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . The decrease in earnings between periods reflects the sharp rise in interest rates between periods and the impact of a prolonged inverted yield curve, a $5.3 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities recorded in the third quarter of 2023 as part of the Company's balance sheet repositioning, and the write-off of a $1.8 million Signature Bank corporate bond in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the investment loss and corporate bond write-off, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $40.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $2.77, decreases of 12% and 11%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.

"Earlier this quarter, we announced further details on my upcoming retirement and planned succession," said Dufour. "At the end of this year, I will be stepping down as President and CEO of Camden National. The Board of Directors announced the appointment of Simon Griffiths who currently serves as Executive Vice President - Head of Core Banking at Citizens Bank, as my successor. I will remain with Camden National as an advisor for several months following my retirement on December 31, 2023 . It has been a privilege serving as the President and CEO of Camden National Corporation for the past 14 years." Griffiths will join Camden National on or about November 20, 2023, as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will become president and CEO of Camden National, as well as a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024 .

THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income decreased $2.6 million, or 21%, and diluted EPS decreased $0.18, or 21%, compared to the second quarter, as the Company executed on its strategy to reposition its balance sheet by selling $66.7 million of securities at a pre-tax loss of $5.3 million . The proceeds from the sale were reinvested into investment securities at current market rates and used to pay-down the Company's borrowings. The Company expects this strategy to improve prospective net interest margin and earnings. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS, excluding the investment loss (non-GAAP), increased $1.6 million, or 13%, and $0.11, or 13%, respectively, over the second quarter of 2023.
  • Return on average assets was 0.68% and adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) was 0.97%, compared to 0.87% and 0.87%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Return on average equity was 8.25% and adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) was 11.80%, compared to 10.66% and 10.66%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.60% and non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 60.63%, compared to 63.42% and 63.07%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 2.39%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets totaling 0.11% of total assets and 0.16% of total loans, compared to 0.09% and 0.13%, respectively, at June 30, 2023 . Annualized net charge-offs were 0.01%, compared to 0.04% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized1 deposits at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were 15% of total deposits at each date, and available liquidity sources were 2.1 times and 2.0 times uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, respectively.

_________________________
1 Uncollateralized deposits are customer deposits for which the Company has not pledged any of its assets, including investment securities, or provided any other type of guarantee.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $5.8 billion, an increase of 1% since June 30, 2023, and an increase of 2% since December 31, 2022 .

Loans

Loans at September 30, 2023, totaled $4.1 billion, a 1% decrease since June 30, 2023, and an increase of 1% since December 31, 2022 .

  • Loan balances contracted in the third quarter of 2023 as the Company's retail loan portfolio grew less than 1%, while the commercial loan portfolio decreased 2% due to a few large loan payoffs and the Company's strategy to prioritize net interest margin over loan growth.
  • Residential real estate loans grew 3% and commercial real estate loans grew 2% through September 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022 .
  • The Company sold 45% of residential mortgages it originated through the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 21% for the same period in 2022.
  • At September 30, 2023, the committed retail and commercial loan portfolio pipelines totaled $49.5 million and $29.5 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, 39% of the committed residential real estate loan portfolio was designated for sale.

Investments

Investments totaled $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 4% since June 30, 2023, and a decrease of 8% since December 31, 2022 . Investment balances represented 20% of the Company's assets as of September 30, 2023, compared to 21% at June 30, 2023 and 22% at December 31, 2022 .

  • The Company repositioned its balance sheet during the third quarter of 2023 to enhance future net interest margin and earnings by selling $66.7 million of investments with a weighted-average yield of 2.31% at a pre-tax loss of $5.3 million . The Company reinvested $30.0 million of the proceeds into investments yielding 6.06% and the remaining proceeds were used to pay-down the Company's borrowings. The estimated earn-back period on tangible book value dilution from the loss on sale of investments is less than three years.
  • As of September 30, 2023, the Company's debt securities designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") were, collectively, in a net unrealized loss position of $182.4 million, increasing from a net unrealized loss position of $138.7 million and $141.5 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, 89% of the investment portfolio was made up of agency-backed bonds, 8% was municipal bonds and 3% was corporate bonds. The Company actively monitors its investment portfolio for credit risk, and, as of September 30, 2023, there were no credit concerns identified within the portfolio.
  • As of September 30, 2023, the weighted-average life and duration of the Company's debt securities was 7.5 years and 5.7 years, respectively, compared to 7.8 years and 5.8 years at December 31, 2022 .

Deposits

As of September 30, 2023, deposits totaled $4.7 billion, a decrease of less than 1% since June 30, 2023, and a decrease of 3% since December 31, 2022.

  • Deposits decreased $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 led by a decrease in brokered CDs of $90.4 million, or 40%, and lower checking and savings account balances of $66.6 million, or 2%. These decreases were partially offset by certificate of deposit ("CD") and money market account growth of $102.8 million, or 23%, and $38.8 million, or 5%, driven by various promotions and campaigns, as well as continued deposit mix shift from lower interest-bearing accounts (checking and savings accounts) to higher interest-bearing deposit accounts (CDs and money market accounts).
  • Deposit balances decreased $148.5 million for the first nine months of 2023 driven by lower balances within checking and savings of $413.7 million, or 11%, and brokered deposits of $47.4 million, or 26%. These decreases were partially offset by CD and money market account growth of $251.7 million, or 84%, and $60.9 million, or 9%, respectively.
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 87% as of September 30, 2023 compared to 87% at June 30, 2023 and 83% at December 31, 2022 .

Borrowings

As of September 30, 2023, borrowings totaled $514.5 million, an increase $22.0 million, or 4%, since June 30, 2023, and $205.0 million, or 66%, since December 31, 2022 .

  • As of September 30, 2023, the Company's borrowings consisted of: (1) $210.1 million of customer repurchase agreements, (2) $135.0 million from the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") at a fixed rate of 4.70% scheduled to mature in May 2024, which the Company may exercise its right to prepay at any time without penalty, (3) $125.0 million of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston borrowings that support interest rate swap derivatives, and (4) $44.3 million of junior subordinated debentures.

Derivatives

The Company executed $450.0 million of balance sheet derivatives during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to provide protection for rising short-term interest rates. The balance sheet derivatives contributed $3.1 million of pre-tax income during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, including $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Capital

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. The Company's common equity ratio was 8.02%, and its tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 6.47%, compared to 8.14% and 6.58%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, and 7.96% and 6.37%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 .

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 5.95%, based on the Company's closing share price of $28.22, as reported by NASDAQ on September 29, 2023 (the last business day of the third quarter of 2023), payable on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 13, 2023 .

The Company repurchased 65,692 shares of its common stock at an average price of $30.41 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

ASSET QUALITY

The Company's credit quality within its loan portfolio remained very strong throughout the third quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due and non-performing loans each increased during the third quarter of 2023 due to two residential loans. The Company continues to actively monitor its loan portfolio, particularly its commercial real estate loan portfolio, for signs of credit stress.

  • Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.09% of total loans at September 30, 2023, 0.05% at June 30, 2023, and 0.06% of total loans at December 31, 2022 .
  • Non-performing loans were 0.16% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% at each of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 .
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.04% for the second quarter of 2023 and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2023 vs. Q2 2023)

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $9.8 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 21%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased $1.6 million, or 13%, and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) increased $0.11, or 13%, compared to the previous quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $32.6 million, a decrease of $106,000, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was driven by a 1 basis point decrease in net interest margin between periods to 2.39% for the third quarter of 2023.

(Credit) Provision for Credit Losses

Negative provision expense (i.e., credit for credit losses) of $574,000 was recorded for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting the Company's continued favorable asset quality and a decrease in loans during the quarter, primarily driven by the commercial loan portfolio.

We continue to believe the risk of a potential macroeconomic slow-down in future periods exists. At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.90% of total loans, consistent with June 30, 2023 . At September 30, 2023, the ACL was 5.5 times total non-performing loans, compared to 7.1 times at June 30, 2023 .

The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Increase /

(Decrease)

(Credit) provision for credit losses - loans


$ (456)


$ 305


$ (761)

Credit for credit losses - off-balance sheet
credit exposures


(118)


(202)


84

(Credit) provision for credit losses


$ (574)


$ 103


$ (677)

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.1 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 50%, over the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was driven by the sale of investments as part of the repositioning of the Company's balance sheet during the third quarter of 2023, which generated a $5.3 million pre-tax loss.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $26.2 million, a decrease of $936,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company's GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was 69.60% and 60.63%, respectively, compared to 63.42% and 63.07% for the second quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company's overhead ratio, which compares annualized non-interest expense for the quarter to average assets, was 1.83%, compared to 1.90% for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Salaries and employee benefits costs decreased 4% on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to lower incentive-related accruals based on year-to-date financial performance.
  • Consulting and other professional fees decreased by $478,000 on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to the timing of the annual equity award grant to the Company's independent directors in the second quarter of each year.

Q3 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic):

(833) 470-1428

Live dial-in (All other locations):

(929) 526-1599

Participant access code:

414870

Live webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/633051855

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About - Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.8 billion in assets and was proudly listed as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the past three years. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey. With 24/7 live phone support, 57 banking centers, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, Camden National Bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, including Camden National, which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in the Middle East and other notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possible materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)




At or For The

Three Months Ended


At or For The

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per
share data)


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Financial Condition Data











Investments


$ 1,157,618


$ 1,211,679


$ 1,276,762


$ 1,157,618


$ 1,276,762

Loans


4,058,413


4,100,131


3,860,680


4,058,413


3,860,680

Allowance for credit losses on loans


36,407


36,983


36,542


36,407


36,542

Total assets


5,779,675


5,743,931


5,551,724


5,779,675


5,551,724

Deposits


4,678,406


4,693,745


4,568,604


4,678,406


4,568,604

Borrowings


514,471


492,513


465,432


514,471


465,432

Shareholders' equity


463,298


467,376


431,007


463,298


431,007

Operating and Per Share Data











Net income


$ 9,787


$ 12,389


$ 14,267


$ 34,903


$ 46,088

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)


14,002


12,389


14,267


40,570


46,095

Diluted earnings per share


0.67


0.85


0.97


2.39


3.12

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)


0.96


0.85


0.97


2.77


3.12

Cash dividends declared per share


0.42


0.42


0.40


1.26


1.20

Book value per share


31.82


32.11


29.59


31.82


29.59

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)


25.24


25.52


22.97


25.24


22.97

Profitability Ratios











Return on average assets


0.68 %


0.87 %


1.03 %


0.82 %


1.13 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)


0.97 %


0.87 %


1.03 %


0.95 %


1.13 %

Return on average equity


8.25 %


10.66 %


12.50 %


10.00 %


12.88 %

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)


11.80 %


10.66 %


12.50 %


11.63 %


12.88 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)


10.48 %


13.55 %


16.02 %


12.72 %


16.27 %

Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-

GAAP)(1)


14.94 %


13.55 %


16.02 %


14.77 %


16.27 %

GAAP efficiency ratio


69.60 %


63.42 %


56.71 %


63.82 %


56.38 %

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


60.63 %


63.07 %


56.43 %


60.87 %


56.10 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.39 %


2.40 %


2.88 %


2.44 %


2.86 %

Asset Quality Ratios











ACL on loans to total loans


0.90 %


0.90 %


0.95 %


0.90 %


0.95 %

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.11 %


0.09 %


0.09 %


0.11 %


0.09 %

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.01 %


0.04 %


0.02 %


0.03 %


0.02 %

Capital Ratios











Common equity ratio


8.02 %


8.14 %


7.76 %


8.02 %


7.76 %

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


6.47 %


6.58 %


6.13 %


6.47 %


6.13 %

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


9.35 %


9.29 %


9.24 %


9.35 %


9.24 %

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


12.16 %


11.92 %


11.72 %


12.16 %


11.72 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


14.19 %


13.95 %


13.81 %


14.19 %


13.81 %

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022

ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 211,514


$ 75,427


$ 82,012

Investments:







Trading securities


4,195


3,990


3,727

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $705,019, $796,960, and
$833,888 respectively)


589,003


695,875


723,618

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $483,547, $506,193 and
$491,759 respectively)


549,961


546,583


534,309

Other investments


14,459


12,713


15,108

Total investments


1,157,618


1,259,161


1,276,762

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $11,299, $5,259, and $4,863 respectively)


11,187


5,197


4,629

Loans:







Commercial real estate


1,653,288


1,624,937


1,562,887

Commercial


400,031


430,131


424,010

Residential real estate


1,752,401


1,700,266


1,619,409

Consumer and home equity


252,693


255,019


254,374

Total loans


4,058,413


4,010,353


3,860,680

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans


(36,407)


(36,922)


(36,542)

Net loans


4,022,006


3,973,431


3,824,138

Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


95,816


96,260


96,416

Other assets


281,534


262,374


267,767

Total assets


$ 5,779,675


$ 5,671,850


$ 5,551,724

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities







Deposits:







Non-interest checking


$ 1,023,239


$ 1,141,753


$ 1,245,137

Interest checking


1,579,991


1,763,850


1,460,571

Savings and money market


1,389,180


1,439,622


1,493,518

Certificates of deposit


552,111


300,451


279,603

Brokered deposits


133,885


181,253


89,775

Total deposits


4,678,406


4,826,929


4,568,604

Short-term borrowings


470,140


265,176


421,101

Junior subordinated debentures


44,331


44,331


44,331

Accrued interest and other liabilities


123,500


84,136


86,681

Total liabilities


5,316,377


5,220,572


5,120,717

Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, no par value: authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding
14,558,137, 14,567,325 and 14,563,828 shares on September 30, 2023, December 31,
2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively


114,842


115,069


114,536

Retained earnings


478,664


462,164


452,927

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:







Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax


(139,228)


(131,539)


(140,268)

Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax


9,343


5,891


6,545

Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax


(323)


(307)


(2,733)

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss


(130,208)


(125,955)


(136,456)

Total shareholders' equity


463,298


451,278


431,007

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,779,675


$ 5,671,850


$ 5,551,724

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)




For The

Three Months Ended


For The

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans


$ 50,115


$ 48,645


$ 37,568


$ 144,092


$ 102,724

Taxable interest on investments


5,814


5,852


5,756


17,629


17,395

Nontaxable interest on investments


748


762


790


2,273


2,324

Dividend income


302


267


137


788


349

Other interest income


690


529


330


1,667


677

Total interest income


57,669


56,055


44,581


166,449


123,469

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits


20,969


19,245


5,442


56,046


9,785

Interest on borrowings


3,577


3,587


787


9,249


1,372

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


539


533


539


1,600


1,600

Total interest expense


25,085


23,365


6,768


66,895


12,757

Net interest income


32,584


32,690


37,813


99,554


110,712

(Credit) provision for credit losses


(574)


103


2,764


1,531


4,034

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


33,158


32,587


35,049


98,023


106,678

Non-Interest Income











Debit card income


3,130


3,079


3,234


9,147


9,371

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,040


1,935


1,941


5,737


5,705

Income from fiduciary services


1,641


1,775


1,535


5,016


4,847

Brokerage and insurance commissions


1,217


1,152


1,003


3,462


3,269

Mortgage banking income, net


583


590


635


1,889


3,186

Bank-owned life insurance


644


613


374


1,849


1,519

Net loss on sale of securities


(5,335)


-


-


(5,335)


(9)

Other income


1,152


966


1,232


3,283


3,032

Total non-interest income


5,072


10,110


9,954


25,048


30,920

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits


14,744


15,288


15,849


44,605


46,757

Furniture, equipment and data processing


3,382


3,179


3,305


9,772


9,639

Net occupancy costs


1,804


1,852


1,765


5,735


5,715

Debit card expense


1,318


1,262


1,210


3,781


3,410

Consulting and professional fees


897


1,375


814


3,327


3,114

Regulatory assessments


861


868


575


2,574


1,745

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets


148


148


156


444


469

Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs,
net


(34)


4


56


(25)


9

Other expenses


3,087


3,167


3,361


9,302


8,998

Total non-interest expense


26,207


27,143


27,091


79,515


79,856

Income before income tax expense


12,023


15,554


17,912


43,556


57,742

Income Tax Expense


2,236


3,165


3,645


8,653


11,654

Net Income


$ 9,787


$ 12,389


$ 14,267


$ 34,903


$ 46,088

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share


$ 0.67


$ 0.85


$ 0.97


$ 2.39


$ 3.13

Diluted earnings per share


0.67


0.85


0.97


2.39


3.12

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)




Average Balance


Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended


For The Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Assets













Interest-earning assets:













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
and other interest-earning assets


$ 48,401


$ 27,008


$ 30,063


4.04 %


4.90 %


2.24 %

Investments - taxable


1,177,367


1,212,942


1,288,172


2.14 %


2.08 %


1.88 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


102,872


105,210


109,661


3.68 %


3.67 %


3.65 %

Loans(2):













Commercial real estate


1,658,125


1,670,299


1,546,638


4.84 %


4.75 %


4.04 %

Commercial(1)


391,052


405,485


402,152


6.08 %


5.83 %


4.26 %

SBA PPP


439


512


1,254


2.40 %


4.27 %


15.67 %

Municipal(1)


18,888


17,484


22,574


4.41 %


3.98 %


3.01 %

Residential real estate


1,762,860


1,748,443


1,571,449


4.18 %


4.06 %


3.49 %

Consumer and home equity


252,357


253,308


252,145


7.74 %


7.53 %


5.21 %

Total loans


4,083,721


4,095,531


3,796,212


4.85 %


4.73 %


3.91 %

Total interest-earning assets


5,412,361


5,440,691


5,224,108


4.23 %


4.12 %


3.40 %

Other assets


304,439


271,822


292,973







Total assets


$ 5,716,800


$ 5,712,513


$ 5,517,081




















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity













Deposits:













Non-interest checking


$ 1,019,450


$ 999,809


$ 1,243,174


- %


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,584,314


1,638,677


1,502,436


2.42 %


2.28 %


0.85 %

Savings


661,126


685,282


774,725


0.14 %


0.10 %


0.04 %

Money market


721,423


692,330


720,641


2.85 %


2.47 %


0.84 %

Certificates of deposit


497,301


410,272


290,043


3.05 %


2.55 %


0.45 %

Total deposits


4,483,614


4,426,370


4,531,019


1.67 %


1.48 %


0.45 %

Borrowings:













Brokered deposits


161,623


237,083


80,701


5.07 %


4.89 %


1.40 %

Customer repurchase agreements


193,297


192,428


228,495


1.69 %


1.47 %


0.57 %

Junior subordinated debentures


44,331


44,331


44,331


4.83 %


4.83 %


4.83 %

Other borrowings


263,705


272,737


108,084


4.14 %


4.23 %


1.68 %

Total borrowings


662,956


746,579


461,611


3.70 %


3.77 %


1.38 %

Total funding liabilities


5,146,570


5,172,949


4,992,630


1.93 %


1.81 %


0.54 %

Other liabilities


99,480


73,366


71,636







Shareholders' equity


470,750


466,198


452,815







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 5,716,800


$ 5,712,513


$ 5,517,081







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.30 %


2.31 %


2.86 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.39 %


2.40 %


2.88 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)




Average Balance


Yield/Rate



For The Nine Months Ended


For The Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30,

2023


September 30,

2022


September 30,

2023


September 30,

2022

Assets









Interest-earning assets:









Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets


$ 30,002


$ 60,105


4.78 %


0.57 %

Investments - taxable


1,209,000


1,354,339


2.09 %


1.79 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


104,518


112,526


3.67 %


3.49 %

Loans(2):









Commercial real estate


1,658,188


1,512,285


4.73 %


3.81 %

Commercial(1)


401,817


391,540


5.80 %


3.82 %

SBA PPP


514


9,138


3.08 %


18.01 %

Municipal(1)


17,467


18,837


4.01 %


3.17 %

Residential real estate


1,742,340


1,459,659


4.01 %


3.46 %

Consumer and home equity


253,137


240,041


7.46 %


4.60 %

Total loans


4,073,463


3,631,500


4.69 %


3.75 %

Total interest-earning assets


5,416,983


5,158,470


4.09 %


3.19 %

Other assets


288,783


291,821





Total assets


$ 5,705,766


$ 5,450,291














Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Non-interest checking


$ 1,031,700


$ 1,214,263


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,637,231


1,448,146


2.23 %


0.46 %

Savings


693,468


759,053


0.10 %


0.04 %

Money market


704,360


712,729


2.51 %


0.52 %

Certificates of deposit


409,909


297,646


2.54 %


0.44 %

Total deposits


4,476,668


4,431,837


1.46 %


0.27 %

Borrowings:









Brokered deposits


206,206


133,928


4.64 %


0.74 %

Customer repurchase agreements


189,532


220,026


1.42 %


0.41 %

Junior subordinated debentures


44,331


44,331


4.83 %


4.83 %

Other borrowings


237,546


65,595


4.07 %


1.41 %

Total borrowings


677,615


463,880


3.55 %


1.07 %

Total funding liabilities


5,154,283


4,895,717


1.74 %


0.35 %

Other liabilities


84,920


76,154





Shareholders' equity


466,563


478,420





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 5,705,766


$ 5,450,291





Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.35 %


2.84 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


2.44 %


2.86 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)


At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023


At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023


At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023


At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2022


At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Non-accrual loans:











Residential real estate


$ 2,775


$ 1,781


$ 1,713


$ 1,733


$ 1,562

Commercial real estate


92


56


56


57


73

Commercial


1,083


729


748


715


541

Consumer and home equity


674


482


441


486


589

Total non-accrual loans


4,624


3,048


2,958


2,991


2,765

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not
included above


1,997


2,140


2,154


2,114


2,285

Total non-performing loans


6,621


5,188


5,112


5,105


5,050

Other real estate owned


-


-


-


-


-

Total non-performing assets


$ 6,621


$ 5,188


$ 5,112


$ 5,105


$ 5,050

Loans 30-89 days past due:











Residential real estate


$ 751


$ 1,192


$ 313


$ 1,038


$ 2,326

Commercial real estate


188


112


111


323


195

Commercial


2,260


294


1,030


802


1,344

Consumer and home equity


603


653


684


391


843

Total loans 30-89 days past due


$ 3,802


$ 2,251


$ 2,138


$ 2,554


$ 4,708

ACL on loans at the beginning of the period


$ 36,922


$ 36,922


$ 36,922


$ 33,256


$ 33,256

Provision for loan losses


288


744


439


4,430


3,788

Charge-offs:











Residential real estate


18


18


18


66


65

Commercial real estate


58


-


-


-


-

Commercial


1,101


846


312


1,042


744

Consumer and home equity


63


31


4


134


130

Total charge-offs


1,240


895


334


1,242


939

Total recoveries


(437)


(212)


(107)


(478)


(437)

Net charge-offs


803


683


227


764


502

ACL on loans at the end of the period


$ 36,407


$ 36,983


$ 37,134


$ 36,922


$ 36,542

Components of ACL:











ACL on loans


$ 36,407


$ 36,983


$ 37,134


$ 36,922


$ 36,542

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)


2,670


2,788


2,990


3,265


3,441

ACL, end of period


$ 39,077


$ 39,771


$ 40,124


$ 40,187


$ 39,983

Ratios:











Non-performing loans to total loans


0.16 %


0.13 %


0.13 %


0.13 %


0.13 %

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.11 %


0.09 %


0.09 %


0.09 %


0.09 %

ACL on loans to total loans


0.90 %


0.90 %


0.91 %


0.92 %


0.95 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):











Quarter-to-date


0.01 %


0.04 %


0.02 %


0.03 %


0.02 %

Year-to-date


0.03 %


0.03 %


0.02 %


0.02 %


0.02 %

ACL on loans to non-performing loans


549.87 %


712.86 %


726.41 %


723.25 %


723.60 %

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans


0.09 %


0.05 %


0.05 %


0.06 %


0.12 %

(1)

Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)


Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares, per
share data and ratios)


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Adjusted Net Income:











Net income, as presented


$ 9,787


$ 12,389


$ 14,267


$ 34,903


$ 46,088

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


5,335


-


-


5,335


9

Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off


-


-


-


1,838


-

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


(1,120)


-


-


(1,506)


(2)

Adjusted net income


$ 14,002


$ 12,389


$ 14,267


$ 40,570


$ 46,095

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:











Diluted earnings per share, as presented


$ 0.67


$ 0.85


$ 0.97


$ 2.39


$ 3.12

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


0.37


-


-


0.37


-

Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off


-


-


-


0.13


-

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


(0.08)


-


-


(0.12)


-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 0.96


$ 0.85


$ 0.97


$ 2.77


$ 3.12

Adjusted Return on Average Assets:











Return on average assets, as presented


0.68 %


0.87 %


1.03 %


0.82 %


1.13 %

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


0.37 %


-


-


0.13 %


-

Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off


-


-


-


0.04 %


-

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


(0.08) %


-


-


(0.04) %



Adjusted return on average assets


0.97 %


0.87 %


1.03 %


0.95 %


1.13 %

Adjusted Return on Average Equity:











Return on average equity, as presented


8.25 %


10.66 %


12.50 %


10.00 %


12.88 %

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


4.50 %


-


-


1.53 %


-

Adjustment for Signature Bank bond write-off


-


-


-


0.53 %


-

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)


(0.95) %


-


-


(0.43) %


-

Adjusted return on average equity


11.80 %


10.66 %


12.50 %


11.63 %


12.88 %

(1)

Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income:







For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands)


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,

2023


September 30,

2022

Net income, as presented


$ 9,787


$ 12,389


$ 14,267


$ 34,903


$ 46,088

Adjustment for (credit) provision for credit
losses


(574)


103


2,764


1,531


4,034

Adjustment for income tax expense


2,236


3,165


3,645


8,653


11,654

Pre-tax pre-provision income


11,449


15,657


20,676


45,087


61,776

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


5,335


-


-


5,335


9

Adjustment for SBA PPP loan income


(3)


(6)


(50)


(12)


(1,248)

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income


$ 16,781


$ 15,651


$ 20,626


$ 50,410


$ 60,537

Efficiency Ratio:













For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,

2023


September 30,

2022

Non-interest expense, as presented


$ 26,207


$ 27,143


$ 27,091


$ 79,515


$ 79,856

Net interest income, as presented


$ 32,584


$ 32,690


$ 37,813


$ 99,554


$ 110,712

Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt

income(1)


237


235


242


701


700

Non-interest income, as presented


5,072


10,110


9,954


25,048


30,920

Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities


5,335


-


-


5,335


9

Adjusted net interest income plus non-

interest income


$ 43,228


$ 43,035


$ 48,009


$ 130,638


$ 142,341

GAAP efficiency ratio


69.60 %


63.42 %


56.71 %


63.82 %


56.38 %

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio


60.63 %


63.07 %


56.43 %


60.87 %


56.10 %

(1)

Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:







For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30,

2023


June 30,

2023


September 30,

2022


September 30,

2023


September 30,

2022

Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income, as presented


$ 9,787


$ 12,389


$ 14,267


$ 34,903


$ 46,088

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit

intangible assets


148


148


156


444


469

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(31)


(31)


(33)


(93)


(98)

Net income, adjusted for amortization of

core deposit intangible assets


$ 9,904


$ 12,506


$ 14,390


$ 35,254


$ 46,459

Average equity, as presented


$ 470,750


$ 466,198


$ 452,815


$ 466,563


$ 478,420

Adjustment for average goodwill and core

deposit intangible assets


(95,888)


(96,036)


(96,493)


(96,037)


(96,651)

Average tangible equity


$ 374,862


$ 370,162


$ 356,322


$ 370,526


$ 381,769

Return on average equity


8.25 %


10.66 %


12.50 %


10.00 %


12.88 %

Return on average tangible equity


10.48 %


13.55 %


16.02 %


12.72 %


16.27 %

Adjusted Return on Average Tangible

Equity:











Adjusted net income (see "Adjusted Net

Income" table above)


$ 14,002


$ 12,389


$ 14,267


$ 40,570


$ 46,095

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit

intangible assets


148


148


156


444


469

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(31)


(31)


(33)


(93)


(98)

Adjusted net income, adjusted for

amortization of core deposit intangible

assets


$ 14,119


$ 12,506


$ 14,390


$ 40,921


$ 46,466

Adjusted return on average tangible equity


14.94 %


13.55 %


16.02 %


14.77 %


16.27 %

(1)

Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)


Tangible Book Value Per Share:







Shareholders' equity, as presented


$ 463,298


$ 467,376


$ 431,007

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(95,816)


(95,964)


(96,416)

Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 367,482


$ 371,412


$ 334,591

Shares outstanding at period end


14,558,137


14,554,778


14,563,828

Book value per share


$ 31.82


$ 32.11


$ 29.59

Tangible book value per share


25.24


25.52


22.97

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

Total assets


$ 5,779,675


$ 5,743,931


$ 5,551,724

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(95,816)


(95,964)


(96,416)

Tangible assets


$ 5,683,859


$ 5,647,967


$ 5,455,308

Common equity ratio


8.02 %


8.14 %


7.76 %

Tangible common equity ratio


6.47 %


6.58 %


6.13 %

Core Deposits:

(In thousands)


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022

Total deposits


$ 4,678,406


$ 4,693,745


$ 4,568,604

Adjustment for certificates of deposit


(552,111)


(449,265)


(279,603)

Adjustment for brokered deposits


(133,885)


(224,255)


(89,775)

Core deposits


$ 3,992,410


$ 4,020,225


$ 4,199,226

Average Core Deposits:







For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands)


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


September 30,
2022


September 30,

2023


September 30,

2022

Total average deposits, as presented(1)


$ 4,483,614


$ 4,426,370


$ 4,531,019


$ 4,476,668


$ 4,431,837

Adjustment for average certificates of

deposit


(497,301)


(410,272)


(290,043)


(409,909)


(297,646)

Average core deposits


$ 3,986,313


$ 4,016,098


$ 4,240,976


$ 4,066,759


$ 4,134,191

(1)

Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

© 2023 PR Newswire
