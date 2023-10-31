DJ One Heritage Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2023

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2023 31-Oct-2023 / 12:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2023 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") or (the "Group") Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2023 One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2023 (FY 2023). Financial highlights -- Increase in revenue of GBP13.84m, +792% on the prior year, from GBP1.75m to GBP15.59m, driven by 71 sale completions during the period. -- Impairment was GBP1.09m in the period, a decrease of GBP0.01m on the impairment reported in the interim announcement. The impairment loss is included in cost of sales. - Previously reported factors have continued to impact developments, including increases in costs due to rising material prices, sub-contractor prices, delays experienced and the cost of debt. The self-delivery of projects leaves the business exposed to any inflationary pressures and construction delays, and this has been a major contributor to the losses. All self-delivered projects will be completed by the end of the current calendar year. -- Gross profit of GBP0.59m improved by GBP1.30m or 184% on prior year mainly due to the sales growth (FY 2022: gross loss of GBP0.71m). -- Loss before tax of GBP2.14m (FY 2022: loss of GBP2.13m). -- Basic loss per share of 6.2 pence (FY 2022: loss of 6.6 pence). -- Net debt of GBP16.94m (FY2022: GBP14.95m). In the period a One Heritage SPC loan of GBP1.23m at a 12% interest rate was repaid and the existing shareholder loan facility was increased by the same value at an interest rate of 7%. The total shareholder loan facility drawdown as at 30 June was GBP11.38m and the total facility is GBP14.30m, due to be repaid on 31 December 2024. Operating highlights -- Practical completion of three major development projects, being Lincoln House, Bolton, Liberty House, Sheffield and Oscar House, Manchester. -- Practical completion of County House, Oldham, the Group's first project acting as development manager. -- Construction commenced on our latest development project in May 2023 on Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire, with target completion expected in H2 2024. -- Completed a Company strategic review, with particular reference to our acquisition and delivery strategies, focusing on our core discipline of residential Property Development in the North of England, acting as developer and development manager using fixed-priced build contracts, commencing with Victoria Road, Eccleshill. -- In May 2023, the Group received its Arla Propertymark accreditation, a nationally recognised code of practice, for its Lettings operation. -- Geoff Willis appointed as Investment Director, a new role overseeing the Group's development pipeline. Post Period Events -- The Group secured a bulk sale of 20 apartments in Lincoln House, Bolton. The sales were legally completed in October 2023, and this now means that 76 out of the 88 units have been sold. -- Construction commenced for One Victoria, Manchester, where 129 self-contained apartments across two buildings are set to be developed acting as development manager. -- Parent company and majority shareholder extended its support and increased its previous GBP12.30 million debt facility by GBP1.70 million to GBP14.00 million, on the same terms with a repayment date of 31 December 2024. -- The Group has decided to sell the developments at Churchgate, Leicester and Seaton House, Stockport following a viability review of its design and costs, and sales of the projects are being progressed. Prospects -- On track to deliver Victoria Road, Eccleshill, a direct development, during the next calendar year and the new project pipeline contains future opportunities which are being reviewed. -- The Group is expecting to complete North Church House, Sheffield a development managed project in FY 2024. -- The North continues to be validated as highly attractive for property investment, with leading adviser Savills predicting house price growth in the North West specifically of 11.7% over the next five years - the highest of any UK region. Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "It has been a milestone year for the Group as we delivered our first wave of practical completions. The Group has also seen strong revenues, with the majority of units sold, whilst sales channels are focused on the remaining unsold residences. The Group is also poised to complete all self-delivered projects in the short term, which have been problematic with cost control, and has now commenced all new projects using fixed price contracts to remove this risk. Our focused strategy, coupled with significant investment in experienced property development skills and resources, gives us confidence that current and future development projects will be delivered on a timely and cost-effective basis. The North of England continues to prove itself as an attractive region for property investors given the growing demand for quality, affordable housing, which we are delivering. We look forward to continuing delivery of our strategic objectives in this coming year." References to page numbers throughout this announcement relates to the page numbers within the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2023. Chairman's statement An inflationary environment and supply chain difficulties, caused by number of macro-economic and geopolitical factors, have had a significant and adverse bearing on the property development industry and we have not proved immune to this. Equally, however, as became evident as time passed, our acquisition and delivery strategies, with notable exceptions, have not served us well, in mitigating the inherent risks associated with property development. And so, while the Board was pleased to see the completion during the year of three direct development projects at Lincoln House, Bolton, Bank Street, Sheffield and Oscar House, Manchester and one development management project at Oldham, it is clearly disappointing to all concerned that two of the development projects (Bank Street and Oscar House) have been further impaired, as has St Petersgate, Stockport which awaits completion this quarter. Having said this, I am pleased to see the energy and clarity of purpose with which the Executive Team has responded to the challenges we faced. New senior appointments both on the acquisition and delivery sides of the business are very welcome and significant initiatives have been introduced to good effect - namely a widening of our net in terms of target acquisitions to include housing as well as apartments and local authority and social housing partnering; and, in terms of delivery, third party outsourcing on fixed priced construction contracts in lieu of an in-house model. The sales side of the development process has gone well and is testament to the quality of our product, its desirability to the rental market and the exceptional sales network that our parent company has built up in Asia. There remains strong appetite from the overseas investor for the right product, accompanied by good professional management services, particularly in our chosen geographies. It's important to note that of the original batch of properties purchased pre-January 2022, only St Petersgate, Stockport awaits completion and that Churchgate, Leicester and Seaton House, Stockport, both consented sites, are to be sold and not developed out by the Group following a reassessment of profitability. Construction is going well at the most recent purchase i.e. the site for housing at Victoria Road, Eccleshill and there are a number of encouraging discussions ongoing on other potential projects. Our other principal source of revenue comes from our development management activities and I am pleased with the way that One Victoria, Manchester is shaping up and we are putting every effort in to are making sure that this business line grows in significance going forward. Despite setbacks, I am confident that our revised strategies are fit for purpose, that we have the leadership and technical expertise to deliver them and that with the continued support of our major shareholder, our bottom line performance will greatly improve. David Izett Chairman 31 October 2023 Chief Executive's statement Reflecting on the past financial year, I wish to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of our team particularly in respect of the four development projects - three direct developments and one development management project - completed

