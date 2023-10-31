DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that earnings per share were $2.22 for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding charges of $0.21 per share related to intangible amortization, $0.03 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures, and $0.01 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 were a quarterly record and up 22% over the third quarter of 2022.

Sales in the quarter were $5.9 billion, a quarterly record and up 11% from the third quarter of 2022. Organic sales were up 9%, and positive currency translation added 2%.

Segment margins were 23.6%, a quarterly record and a 240-basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow was a third quarter record $1.1 billion, and free cash flow was $913 million, up 18% and 10%, respectively, over the same period in 2022.

The company's backlog was up 18% over the third quarter of 2022, up 4% sequentially.

The company narrowed full year organic growth guidance to a range of 11% to 12%, up 50 basis points at the midpoint, and raised adjusted earnings per share guidance to between $8.95 and $9.05, up $0.25 at the midpoint. The company is also raising full year operating cash flow guidance to $3.3-$3.7 billion, up $100 million at the midpoint. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company anticipates organic growth of 8-10% and adjusted earnings per share of between $2.39 and $2.49.

Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We're proud to deliver another quarter of record results with continued growth in our backlog. To meet that demand, we are investing more than $1 billion of capital in manufacturing to support the growth driven by electrification, energy transition and digitalization. Given our strong performance and these capacity additions, we continue to look ahead with confidence in our ability to deliver on our growth and margin expansion outlook into 2024 and beyond."

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Americas segment were a record $2.6 billion, up 19% from the third quarter of 2022, driven entirely by organic sales growth. Operating profits were a record $719 million, up 41% over the third quarter of 2022. Operating margins in the quarter were a record 27.7%, up 420 basis points over the third quarter of 2022.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the third quarter was down 3% organically from high levels in 2022, with continued growth in the data center, industrial facilities and institutional markets. Backlog at the end of September was up 19% organically over September 2022.

Sales for the Electrical Global segment were a third quarter record $1.5 billion, up 1% from the third quarter of 2022. Organic sales were flat, with positive currency translation adding 2%, partially offset by the impact of a small divestiture. Operating profits were $328 million, a record and up 8% over the third quarter of 2022. Operating margins in the quarter were a record 21.8%, up 120 basis points over the third quarter of 2022.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the third quarter was up 1% organically, with strength in the data center and utility markets.

On a rolling twelve-month basis, the book-to-bill ratio for the Electrical businesses remained strong at over 1.1.

Aerospace segment sales were a record $867 million, up 13% from the third quarter of 2022. Organic sales increased 10%, and positive currency translation added 3%. Operating profits were $209 million, a record and up 13% from the third quarter of 2022. Operating margins in the quarter were 24.1%, up 10 basis points over the third quarter of 2022.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the third quarter was up 16% organically, with particular strength in the commercial OEM, commercial aftermarket and defense OEM markets. The backlog at the end of September was up 22% over September 2022. On a rolling twelve-month basis, the book-to-bill ratio for the Aerospace segment remained strong at 1.2.

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $753 million, up 1% from the third quarter of 2022. Positive currency translation added 2%, partially offset by organic sales down 1%. Operating profits were $131 million, up 5% over the third quarter of 2022. Operating margins in the quarter were 17.4%, up 60 basis points over the third quarter of 2022.

eMobility segment sales were a record $163 million, up 19% over the third quarter of 2022. Organic sales were up 19% with flat currency translation. The segment broke even in the quarter, with a 150-basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2022, driven by higher volumes from ramping programs and improved net manufacturing productivity.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Notice of conference call: Eaton's conference call to discuss its third quarter results is available to all interested parties today as a live audio webcast at 11 a.m. United States Eastern time via a link on Eaton's home page. This news release can be accessed under its headline on the home page. Also available on the website before the call will be a presentation on third quarter results, which will be covered during the call.

Financial Results

The company's comparative financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023, are available on the company's website, www.eaton.com.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 5,880 $ 5,313 $ 17,229 $ 15,368 Cost of products sold 3,684 3,545 11,030 10,319 Selling and administrative expense 949 813 2,839 2,431 Research and development expense 187 165 553 498 Interest expense - net 33 37 124 100 Gain on sale of business - - - 24 Other expense (income) - net (52 ) 34 (56 ) (16 ) Income before income taxes 1,079 720 2,739 2,060 Income tax expense 187 112 463 316 Net income 892 608 2,277 1,743 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (2 ) Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 891 $ 607 $ 2,273 $ 1,741 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted $ 2.22 $ 1.52 $ 5.67 $ 4.34 Basic 2.23 1.52 5.70 4.36 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 401.6 400.3 400.9 400.9 Basic 399.4 398.4 399.0 398.9 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 2.58 $ 2.43 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to adjusted earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 891 $ 607 $ 2,273 $ 1,741 Excluding acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 14 86 54 133 Excluding restructuring program charges, after-tax 5 18 37 39 Excluding intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 84 97 269 295 Adjusted earnings $ 994 $ 807 $ 2,633 $ 2,207 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $ 2.22 $ 1.52 $ 5.67 $ 4.34 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after-tax 0.03 0.21 0.14 0.33 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after-tax 0.01 0.04 0.09 0.10 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 0.21 0.25 0.67 0.74 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $ 2.47 $ 2.02 $ 6.57 $ 5.51 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales Electrical Americas $ 2,594 $ 2,179 $ 7,426 $ 6,201 Electrical Global 1,503 1,486 4,572 4,418 Aerospace 867 768 2,517 2,227 Vehicle 753 744 2,242 2,123 eMobility 163 137 471 399 Total net sales $ 5,880 $ 5,313 $ 17,229 $ 15,368 Segment operating profit (loss) Electrical Americas $ 719 $ 511 $ 1,913 $ 1,368 Electrical Global 328 305 892 866 Aerospace 209 185 580 506 Vehicle 131 125 353 346 eMobility - (2 ) (5 ) (7 ) Total segment operating profit 1,386 1,124 3,732 3,079 Corporate Intangible asset amortization expense (107 ) (124 ) (344 ) (375 ) Interest expense - net (33 ) (37 ) (124 ) (100 ) Pension and other postretirement benefits income 11 7 33 35 Restructuring program charges (7 ) (22 ) (46 ) (49 ) Other expense - net (171 ) (227 ) (512 ) (529 ) Income before income taxes 1,079 720 2,739 2,060 Income tax expense 187 112 463 316 Net income 892 608 2,277 1,743 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (2 ) Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders $ 891 $ 607 $ 2,273 $ 1,741 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 348 $ 294 Short-term investments 1,558 261 Accounts receivable - net 4,460 4,076 Inventory 3,713 3,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 904 685 Total current assets 10,983 8,746 Property, plant and equipment - net 3,341 3,146 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 14,781 14,796 Other intangible assets 5,158 5,485 Operating lease assets 600 570 Deferred income taxes 349 330 Other assets 2,076 1,940 Total assets $ 37,289 $ 35,014 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 24 $ 324 Current portion of long-term debt 975 10 Accounts payable 3,255 3,072 Accrued compensation 592 467 Other current liabilities 2,716 2,488 Total current liabilities 7,563 6,360 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 8,150 8,321 Pension liabilities 611 649 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 170 177 Operating lease liabilities 486 459 Deferred income taxes 460 530 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,429 1,444 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,306 11,580 Shareholders' equity Eaton shareholders' equity 18,383 17,038 Noncontrolling interests 36 38 Total equity 18,420 17,075 Total liabilities and equity $ 37,289 $ 35,014 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc

NOTES TO THE THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE

Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution). Columns and rows may not add and the sum of components may not equal total amounts reported due to rounding.

Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, and free cash flow, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our business performance and trends, and they allow investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.

The Company's fourth quarter and full year adjusted earnings guidance for 2023 is as follows:

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2023 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $2.11 - $2.21 $7.79 - $7.89 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after tax 0.05 0.18 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after tax 0.02 0.11 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after tax 0.21 0.87 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $2.39 - $2.49 $8.95 - $9.05

A reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders per share to adjusted earnings per ordinary share is as follows:

Year ended December 31, 2022 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders - diluted $ 6.14 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after tax 0.37 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after tax 0.07 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after tax 0.99 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $ 7.57

A reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow is as follows:

Three months ended September 30 (In millions) 2023 2022 Operating cash flow $ 1,140 $ 965 Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (227 ) (135 ) Free cash flow $ 913 $ 830

Note 2. ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURE OF BUSINESSES

Acquisition of a 49% stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd.

On April 23, 2023, Eaton acquired a 49 percent stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China. Eaton accounts for this investment on the equity method of accounting and is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of a 50% stake in Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co., Ltd's circuit breaker business

On July 1, 2022, Eaton acquired a 50 percent stake in Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co., Ltd's circuit breaker business, which manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers in China. Eaton accounts for this investment on the equity method of accounting and is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Russia

During the second quarter of 2022, in light of the ongoing war with Ukraine, the Company decided to exit its business operations in Russia and recorded charges of $29 million presented in Other expense (income) - net on the Consolidated Statements of Income. The charges consisted primarily of write-downs of accounts receivable, inventory and other assets, and accruals for severance.

Acquisition of Royal Power Solutions

On January 5, 2022, Eaton acquired Royal Power Solutions for $610 million, net of cash received. Royal Power Solutions is a U.S. based manufacturer of high-precision electrical connectivity components used in electric vehicle, energy management, industrial and mobility markets. Royal Power Solutions is reported within the eMobility business segment.

Sale of Hydraulics business

On August 2, 2021, Eaton completed the sale of the Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S and recognized a pre-tax gain of $617 million in 2021. The Company finalized negotiations of post-closing adjustments with Danfoss A/S and recognized an additional pre-tax gain of $24 million in the first quarter of 2022 and received cash of $22 million in the second quarter of 2022 from Danfoss A/S to fully settle all post-closing adjustments.

Note 3. ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE CHARGES

Eaton incurs integration charges and transaction costs to acquire and integrate businesses, and transaction, separation and other costs to divest and exit businesses. Eaton also recognizes gains and losses on the sale of businesses. A summary of these Corporate items is as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Acquisition integration, divestiture charges and transaction costs $ 18 $ 103 $ 69 $ 182 Gain on the sale of the Hydraulics business - - - (24 ) Total before income taxes 18 103 69 158 Income tax benefit 4 17 14 25 Total after income taxes $ 14 $ 86 $ 54 $ 133 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.14 $ 0.33

Acquisition integration, divestiture charges and transaction costs in 2023 and 2022 are related to the acquisition of Royal Power Solutions and other acquisitions completed prior to 2022, including other charges and income to acquire and exit businesses. Costs in 2023 and 2022 also included certain indemnity claims associated with the sale of 50% interest in the commercial vehicle automated transmission business in 2017. Costs in 2022 also included charges of $29 million presented in Other expense (income) - net on the Consolidated Statements of Income related to the decision in the second quarter of 2022 to exit the Company's business operations in Russia. These charges consisted primarily of write-downs of accounts receivable, inventory and other assets, and accruals for severance. These charges were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, Research and development expense, or Other expense (income) - net. In Business Segment Information, the charges were included in Other expense - net.

Note 4. RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

In the second quarter of 2020, Eaton initiated a multi-year restructuring program to reduce its cost structure and gain efficiencies in its business segments and at corporate in order to initially respond to declining market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the inception of the program, the Company has incurred charges of $371 million. These restructuring activities are expected to be completed in 2023 with total estimated charges of $380 million cumulatively for the entire program and projected mature year savings of $265 million when fully implemented. The remaining charges in 2023 are expected to relate primarily to plant closing and other costs.

A summary of restructuring program charges is as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Workforce reductions $ - $ 5 $ 17 $ 11 Plant closing and other 7 17 29 38 Total before income taxes 7 22 46 49 Income tax benefit 1 4 9 10 Total after income taxes $ 5 $ 18 $ 37 $ 39 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.10

Restructuring program charges related to the following segments:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Electrical Americas $ - $ 4 $ 4 $ 14 Electrical Global 5 8 22 14 Aerospace 1 2 4 6 Vehicle 1 2 4 8 eMobility - - 6 - Corporate - 5 6 7 Total $ 7 $ 22 $ 46 $ 49

These restructuring program charges were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, Research and development expense, or Other expense (income) - net, as appropriate. In Business Segment Information, these restructuring program charges are treated as Corporate items.

Note 5. INTANGIBLE ASSET AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Intangible asset amortization expense is as follows:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Intangible asset amortization expense $ 107 $ 124 $ 344 $ 375 Income tax benefit 23 27 74 80 Total after income taxes $ 84 $ 97 $ 269 $ 295 Per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.67 $ 0.74

