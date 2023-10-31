NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSCI Inc. ("MSCI" or the "Company") (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 ("third quarter 2023") and nine months ended September 30, 2023 ("nine months 2023").

Financial and Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2023

(Note: Unless otherwise noted, percentage and other changes are relative to the three months ended September 30, 2022 ("third quarter 2022") and Run Rate percentage changes are relative to September 30, 2022).

Operating revenues of $625.4 million, up 11.6%; Organic operating revenue growth of 10.9%

Recurring subscription revenues up 10.7%; Asset-based fees up 12.3%

Operating margin of 56.5%; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 61.8%

Diluted EPS of $3.27, up 22.0%; Adjusted EPS of $3.45, up 21.1%

Organic recurring subscription Run Rate growth of 10.7%; Retention Rate of 95.4%

In third quarter 2023 and through trade date of October 30, 2023, a total of $17.9 million or 38,263 shares were repurchased at an average repurchase price of $467.13

Approximately $109.2 million in dividends were paid to shareholders in third quarter 2023; Cash dividend of $1.38 per share declared by MSCI Board of Directors for fourth quarter 2023

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In thousands, except per share data (unaudited) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues $ 625,439 $ 560,639 11.6 % $ 1,838,814 $ 1,672,390 10.0 % Operating income $ 353,309 $ 309,531 14.1 % $ 1,013,864 $ 898,890 12.8 % Operating margin % 56.5 % 55.2 % 55.1 % 53.7 % Net income $ 259,659 $ 216,592 19.9 % $ 745,212 $ 655,602 13.7 % Diluted EPS $ 3.27 $ 2.68 22.0 % $ 9.32 $ 8.05 15.8 % Adjusted EPS $ 3.45 $ 2.85 21.1 % $ 9.85 $ 8.61 14.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 386,289 $ 340,961 13.3 % $ 1,108,324 $ 990,649 11.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 61.8 % 60.8 % 60.3 % 59.2 %

"During the third quarter, MSCI delivered impressive results in an uncertain environment, posting Adjusted EPS growth of 21.1%, revenue growth of 11.6%, and a retention rate of 95.4%. Index, our largest product line, continued to report double-digit subscription Run Rate growth and Climate achieved a Run Rate increase of nearly 50% across our product lines firm-wide. Meanwhile, our Analytics segment delivered a near-record retention rate of 95.1%," said Henry A. Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of MSCI.

"We continue to benefit from MSCI's resilient business model, underpinned by recurring revenues and mission-critical investment tools. Our recent acquisitions of Burgiss and Trove will help us further capture major industry trends and strengthen our ability to provide clients with market-leading portfolio solutions," Mr. Fernandez added.

Third Quarter Consolidated Results

Operating Revenues: Operating revenues were $625.4 million, up 11.6%. Organic operating revenue growth was 10.9%. The $64.8 million increase was comprised of $44.8 million in higher recurring subscription revenues and $15.4 million in higher asset-based fees, as well as a $4.6 million increase in non-recurring revenues.

Run Rate and Retention Rate: Total Run Rate at September 30, 2023 was $2,468.4 million, up 12.0%. Recurring subscription Run Rate increased by $198.9 million, and asset-based fees Run Rate increased by $66.1 million. Organic recurring subscription Run Rate growth was 10.7%. Retention Rate in third quarter 2023 was 95.4%, compared to 96.4% in third quarter 2022.

Expenses: Total operating expenses were $272.1 million, up 8.4%. Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $239.2 million, up 8.9%, primarily reflecting higher compensation and incentive compensation expenses related to higher headcount to support business growth. Total operating expenses excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations ("ex-FX") and adjusted EBITDA expenses ex-FX increased 6.4% and 6.7%, respectively.

Operating Income: Operating income was $353.3 million, up 14.1%. Operating income margin in third quarter 2023 was 56.5%, compared to 55.2% in third quarter 2022.

Headcount: As of September 30, 2023, headcount was 5,005 employees, with approximately 33.5% and approximately 66.5% of employees located in developed market and emerging market locations, respectively.

Other Expense (Income), Net: Other expense (income), net was $35.7 million, down 11.6% primarily driven by higher interest income, reflecting higher yields, and the impact of favorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, partially offset by higher interest expense due to higher interest rates.

Income Taxes: The effective tax rate was 18.3% in the third quarter 2023 compared to 19.5% in third quarter 2022. The decrease was primarily related to favorable discrete prior-year items in the third quarter 2023.

Net Income: As a result of the factors described above, net income was $259.7 million, up 19.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $386.3 million, up 13.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin in third quarter 2023 was 61.8%, compared to 60.8% in third quarter 2022.

Index Segment:

Table 1A: Results (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In thousands 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 206,453 $ 185,531 11.3 % $ 603,845 $ 539,740 11.9 % Asset-based fees 141,066 125,620 12.3 % 412,354 402,889 2.3 % Non-recurring 14,603 11,089 31.7 % 47,621 31,319 52.1 % Total operating revenues 362,122 322,240 12.4 % 1,063,820 973,948 9.2 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 84,450 76,273 10.7 % 255,396 236,936 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 277,672 $ 245,967 12.9 % $ 808,424 $ 737,012 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 76.7 % 76.3 % 76.0 % 75.7 %

Index operating revenues were $362.1 million, up 12.4%. The $39.9 million increase was driven by $20.9 million in higher recurring subscription revenues, $15.4 million in higher asset-based fees and $3.5 million in higher non-recurring revenues.

Growth in recurring subscription revenues was primarily driven by strong growth from market-cap weighted Index products.

Revenues from ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes, mainly driven by an increase in average AUM drove about three-fourths of the increase in revenues attributable to asset-based fees. Non-ETF indexed funds linked to MSCI indexes drove the balance of the increase, mainly driven by an increase in average AUM and average basis point fees, partially offset by lower revenues from exchange traded futures and options contracts linked to MSCI indexes, driven by lower volumes.

Index Run Rate as of September 30, 2023, was $1.4 billion, up 12.2%. The $150.7 million increase was comprised of a $84.5 million increase in recurring subscription Run Rate and a $66.1 million increase in asset-based fees Run Rate. The increase in recurring subscription Run Rate was primarily driven by growth from market cap-weighted products and custom Index products and special packages. The increase reflected growth across all regions and client segments. The increase in asset-based fees Run Rate primarily reflected higher AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes.

Analytics Segment:

Table 1B: Results (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In thousands 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 151,269 $ 142,751 6.0 % $ 443,276 $ 420,047 5.5 % Non-recurring 2,999 2,164 38.6 % 7,943 6,349 25.1 % Total operating revenues 154,268 144,915 6.5 % 451,219 426,396 5.8 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 82,487 77,281 6.7 % 253,509 244,912 3.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,781 $ 67,634 6.1 % $ 197,710 $ 181,484 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 46.5 % 46.7 % 43.8 % 42.6 %

Analytics operating revenues were $154.3 million, up 6.5%. The $9.4 million increase was primarily driven by growth from recurring subscriptions related to both Equity Analytics and Multi-Asset Class products. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, Analytics operating revenue growth was 6.6%.

Analytics Run Rate as of September 30, 2023, was $639.5 million, up 7.0%. The increase of $41.7 million was driven by growth in Multi-Asset Class and Equity Analytics products, and reflected growth across all regions. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, Analytics Run Rate growth was 6.2%.

ESG and Climate Segment:

Table 1C: Results (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In thousands 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 71,744 $ 56,353 27.3 % $ 207,523 $ 160,962 28.9 % Non-recurring 1,294 1,242 4.2 % 3,792 3,790 0.1 % Total operating revenues 73,038 57,595 26.8 % 211,315 164,752 28.3 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 47,598 41,685 14.2 % 145,201 122,418 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,440 $ 15,910 59.9 % $ 66,114 $ 42,334 56.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 34.8 % 27.6 % 31.3 % 25.7 %

ESG and Climate operating revenues were $73.0 million, up 26.8%. The $15.4 million increase was primarily driven by strong growth from recurring subscriptions related to Ratings which drove about 44% of the increase and the balance from Climate and Screening products. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, ESG and Climate operating revenue growth was 20.3%.

ESG and Climate Run Rate as of September 30, 2023, was $297.3 million, up 25.0%. The $59.4 million increase primarily reflects strong growth from Ratings, Screening and Climate products with contributions across all regions and client segments. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, ESG and Climate Run Rate growth was 21.9%.

All Other - Private Assets Segment:

Table 1D: Results (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In thousands 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 35,531 $ 35,581 (0.1 )% $ 111,292 $ 106,276 4.7 % Non-recurring 480 308 55.8 % 1,168 1,018 14.7 % Total operating revenues 36,011 35,889 0.3 % 112,460 107,294 4.8 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 24,615 24,439 0.7 % 76,384 77,475 (1.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,396 $ 11,450 (0.5 )% $ 36,076 $ 29,819 21.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 31.6 % 31.9 % 32.1 % 27.8 %

All Other - Private Assets operating revenues, which reflect the Real Assets operating segment, were $36.0 million, up 0.3%. The increase was primarily driven by growth from recurring subscriptions related to Index Intel, Property Intel and Climate Insights products, as well as favorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, offset by a one-time revenue catch-up in the prior period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, All Other - Private Assets operating revenues decreased 1.3%.

All Other - Private Assets Run Rate, which reflects the Real Assets operating segment, was $150.7 million as of September 30, 2023, up 9.7%, driven by growth in the Index Intel, RCA and Performance Insights products. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, All Other - Private Assets Run Rate growth was 7.5%.

Select Balance Sheet Items and Capital Allocation

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt: Cash and cash equivalents was $928.6 million as of September 30, 2023. MSCI typically seeks to maintain minimum cash balances globally of approximately $225.0 million to $275.0 million for general operating purposes.

Total principal amounts of debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023, were $4.5 billion. The total debt to net income ratio (based on trailing twelve months net income) was 4.7x. The total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (based on trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA) was 3.1x.

MSCI seeks to maintain total debt to adjusted EBITDA in a target range of 3.0x to 3.5x.

Capex and Cash Flow: Capex was $21.0 million, and cash provided by operating activities declined by 9.9% to $291.1 million, primarily reflecting higher tax payments and higher operating expenses partially offset by higher cash collections from clients. Free cash flow for third quarter 2023 was down 11.4% to $270.2 million.

Share Count and Share Repurchases: Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were 79.5 million in third quarter 2023, down 1.7% year-over-year. Total share repurchases during the quarter were $17.9 million or 38,263 shares at an average repurchase price of $467.13. Total shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 were 79.1 million. A total of approximately $0.8 billion remains on the outstanding share repurchase authorization as of trade date of October 30, 2023.

Dividends: Approximately $109.2 million in dividends were paid to shareholders in third quarter 2023. On October 30, 2023, the MSCI Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.38 per share for fourth quarter 2023, payable on November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on November 9, 2023.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

MSCI's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023 ("Full-Year 2023") is based on assumptions about a number of factors, in particular related to macroeconomic factors and the capital markets. These assumptions are subject to uncertainty, and actual results for the year could differ materially from our current guidance, including as a result of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Guidance Item Current Guidance for Full-Year 2023 Prior Guidance for Full-Year 2023 Operating Expense $1,135 to $1,165 million $1,090 to $1,130 million Adjusted EBITDA Expense $1,000 to $1,020 million $965 to $995 million Interest Expense (including amortization of financing fees)(1) $187 million $185 to $187 million Depreciation & Amortization Expense $135 to $145 million $125 to $135 million Effective Tax Rate 16.5% to 18.0% 17.0% to 20.0% Capital Expenditures $85 to $95 million $80 to $90 million Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1,145 to $1,195 million $1,145 to $1,195 million Free Cash Flow $1,060 to $1,120 million $1,060 to $1,120 million

(1) A portion of our annual interest expense is from our variable rate Term Loan A facility, while the majority is from fixed rate senior unsecured notes. Changes to the secured overnight funding rate ("SOFR") can cause our annual interest expense on the Term Loan A facility to vary, and changes in our indebtedness levels would cause our interest expense to vary.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCIIR

Notes Regarding the Use of Operating Metrics

MSCI has presented supplemental key operating metrics as part of this earnings release, including Retention Rate, Run Rate, subscription sales, subscription cancellations and non-recurring sales.

Retention Rate is an important metric because subscription cancellations decrease our Run Rate and ultimately our future operating revenues over time. The annual Retention Rate represents the retained subscription Run Rate (subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year less actual cancels during the year) as a percentage of the subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year.

The Retention Rate for a non-annual period is calculated by annualizing the cancellations for which we have received a notice of termination or for which we believe there is an intention not to renew or discontinue the subscription during the non-annual period, and we believe that such notice or intention evidences the client's final decision to terminate or not renew the applicable agreement, even though such notice is not effective until a later date. This annualized cancellation figure is then divided by the subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year to calculate a cancellation rate. This cancellation rate is then subtracted from 100% to derive the annualized Retention Rate for the period.

Retention Rate is computed by operating segment on a product/service-by-product/service basis. In general, if a client reduces the number of products or services to which it subscribes within a segment, or switches between products or services within a segment, we treat it as a cancellation for purposes of calculating our Retention Rate except in the case of a product or service switch that management considers to be a replacement product or service. In those replacement cases, only the net change to the client subscription, if a decrease, is reported as a cancel. In the Analytics and the ESG and Climate operating segments, substantially all product or service switches are treated as replacement products or services and netted in this manner, while in our Index and Real Assets operating segments, product or service switches that are treated as replacement products or services and receive netting treatment occur only in certain limited instances. In addition, we treat any reduction in fees resulting from a down-sell of the same product or service as a cancellation to the extent of the reduction. We do not calculate Retention Rate for that portion of our Run Rate attributable to assets in index-linked investment products or futures and options contracts, in each case, linked to our indexes.

Run Rate estimates at a particular point in time the annualized value of the recurring revenues under our client license agreements ("Client Contracts") for the next 12 months, assuming all Client Contracts that come up for renewal, or reach the end of the committed subscription period, are renewed and assuming then-current currency exchange rates, subject to the adjustments and exclusions described below. For any Client Contract where fees are linked to an investment product's assets or trading volume/fees, the Run Rate calculation reflects, for ETFs, the market value on the last trading day of the period, for futures and options, the most recent quarterly volumes and/or reported exchange fees, and for other non-ETF products, the most recent client-reported assets. Run Rate does not include fees associated with "one-time" and other non-recurring transactions. In addition, we add to Run Rate the annualized fee value of recurring new sales, whether to existing or new clients, when we execute Client Contracts, even though the license start date, and associated revenue recognition, may not be effective until a later date. We remove from Run Rate the annualized fee value associated with products or services under any Client Contract with respect to which we have received a notice of termination, non-renewal or an indication the client does not intend to continue their subscription during the period and have determined that such notice evidences the client's final decision to terminate or not renew the applicable products or services, even though such notice is not effective until a later date.

"Organic recurring subscription Run Rate growth" is defined as the period over period Run Rate growth, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency and the first year impact of any acquisitions. It is also adjusted for divestitures. Changes in foreign currency are calculated by applying the currency exchange rate from the comparable prior period to current period foreign currency denominated Run Rate.

Sales represents the annualized value of products and services clients commit to purchase from MSCI and will result in additional operating revenues. Non-recurring sales represent the actual value of the customer agreements entered into during the period and are not a component of Run Rate. New recurring subscription sales represent additional selling activities, such as new customer agreements, additions to existing agreements or increases in price that occurred during the period and are additions to Run Rate. Subscription cancellations reflect client activities during the period, such as discontinuing products and services and/or reductions in price, resulting in reductions to Run Rate. Net new recurring subscription sales represent the amount of new recurring subscription sales net of subscription cancellations during the period, which reflects the net impact to Run Rate during the period.

Total gross sales represent the sum of new recurring subscription sales and non-recurring sales. Total net sales represent the total gross sales net of the impact from subscription cancellations.

Notes Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MSCI has presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. Reconciliations are provided in Tables 9 through 14 below that reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure with the most comparable GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release should not be considered as alternative measures for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release are used by management to monitor the financial performance of the business, inform business decision-making and forecast future results.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income before (1) provision for income taxes, (2) other expense (income), net, (3) depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements, (4) amortization of intangible assets and, at times, (5) certain other transactions or adjustments, including, when applicable, certain acquisition-related integration and transaction costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA expenses" is defined as operating expenses less depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements and amortization of intangible assets and, at times, certain other transactions or adjustments, including, when applicable, certain acquisition-related integration and transaction costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by operating revenues.

"Adjusted net income" and "adjusted EPS" are defined as net income and diluted EPS, respectively, before the after-tax impact of: the amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the amortization of the basis difference between the cost of the equity method investment and MSCI's share of the net assets of the investee at historical carrying value and, at times, certain other transactions or adjustments, including, when applicable, the impact related to certain acquisition-related integration and transaction costs and the impact related to gain from changes in ownership interest of investees.

"Capex" is defined as capital expenditures plus capitalized software development costs.

"Free cash flow" is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less Capex.

"Organic operating revenue growth" is defined as operating revenue growth compared to the prior year period excluding the impact of acquired businesses, divested businesses and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Asset-based fees ex-FX does not adjust for the impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the underlying assets under management ("AUM").

We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA expenses are meaningful measures of the operating performance of MSCI because they adjust for significant one-time, unusual or non-recurring items as well as eliminate the accounting effects of certain capital spending and acquisitions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our ongoing operating performance in the period.

We believe adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are meaningful measures of the performance of MSCI because they adjust for the after-tax impact of significant one-time, unusual or non-recurring items as well as eliminate the impact of any transactions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our ongoing operating performance in the period. We also exclude the after-tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of the basis difference between the cost of the equity method investment and MSCI's share of the net assets of the investee at historical carrying value, as these non-cash amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of each acquisition and therefore not meaningful to the ongoing operating performance in the period.

We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of MSCI to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations, such as investment in MSCI's existing products. Further, free cash flow indicates our ability to strengthen MSCI's balance sheet, repay our debt obligations, pay cash dividends and repurchase shares of our common stock.

We believe organic operating revenue growth is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of MSCI because it adjusts for the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and excludes the impact of operating revenues attributable to acquired and divested businesses for the comparable prior year period, providing insight into our ongoing operating performance for the period(s) presented.

We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons and provide a baseline for the evaluation of future results.

Adjusted EBITDA expenses, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, Capex, free cash flow and organic operating revenue growth are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. These measures can differ significantly from company to company depending on, among other things, long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. Accordingly, the Company's computation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures computed by other companies.

Notes Regarding Adjusting for the Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations reflect the difference between the current period results as reported compared to the current period results recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior period. While operating revenues adjusted for the impact of foreign currency fluctuations includes asset-based fees that have been adjusted for the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, the underlying AUM, which is the primary component of asset-based fees, is not adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations. Approximately three-fifths of the AUM is invested in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, and accordingly, any such impact is excluded from the disclosed foreign currency-adjusted variances.

Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % In thousands, except per share data 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Operating revenues $ 625,439 $ 560,639 11.6 % $ 1,838,814 $ 1,672,390 10.0 % Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 105,311 98,418 7.0 % 324,024 301,957 7.3 % Selling and marketing 66,581 65,545 1.6 % 201,044 192,671 4.3 % Research and development 31,438 25,941 21.2 % 92,901 78,179 18.8 % General and administrative 36,826 30,702 19.9 % 113,527 112,993 0.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 26,722 23,375 14.3 % 77,543 67,274 15.3 % Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 5,252 7,127 (26.3 )% 15,911 20,426 (22.1 )% Total operating expenses(1) 272,130 251,108 8.4 % 824,950 773,500 6.7 % Operating income 353,309 309,531 14.1 % 1,013,864 898,890 12.8 % Interest income (10,314 ) (3,938 ) 161.9 % (31,079 ) (5,160 ) n/m Interest expense 46,902 44,162 6.2 % 139,725 125,961 10.9 % Other expense (income) (935 ) 103 n/m 4,032 (90 ) n/m Other expense (income), net 35,653 40,327 (11.6 )% 112,678 120,711 (6.7 )% Income before provision for income taxes 317,656 269,204 18.0 % 901,186 778,179 15.8 % Provision for income taxes 57,997 52,612 10.2 % 155,974 122,577 27.2 % Net income $ 259,659 $ 216,592 19.9 % $ 745,212 $ 655,602 13.7 % Earnings per basic common share $ 3.28 $ 2.69 21.9 % $ 9.36 $ 8.09 15.7 % Earnings per diluted common share $ 3.27 $ 2.68 22.0 % $ 9.32 $ 8.05 15.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share: Basic 79,116 80,500 (1.7 )% 79,580 81,001 (1.8 )% Diluted 79,500 80,874 (1.7 )% 79,959 81,481 (1.9 )% n/m: not meaningful. (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $18.4 million and $12.0 million for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2023 and Sep. 30, 2022, respectively. Includes stock-based compensation expense of $56.0 million and $45.4 million for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2023 and Sep. 30, 2022, respectively.

Table 3: Selected Balance Sheet Items (unaudited)

As of Sep. 30, Dec. 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents (1) $928,552 $993,564 Accounts receivable, net of allowances $603,266 $663,236 Current deferred revenue $837,479 $882,886 Current portion of long-term debt (2) $8,719 $8,713 Long-term debt(3) $4,500,063 $4,503,233 (1) Includes restricted cash of $3.8 million at September 30, 2023 and $0.4 million at December 31, 2022. (2) Consists of gross current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing fees. Gross current portion of long-term debt was $8.8 million at September 30, 2023 and $8.8 million at December 31, 2022. (3) Consists of gross long-term debt, net of deferred financing fees. Gross long-term debt was $4,532.5 million at September 30, 2023 and $4,539.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Table 4: Selected Cash Flow Items (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % In thousands 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 291,131 $ 323,069 (9.9 )% $ 847,076 $ 779,942 8.6 % Net cash used in investing activities (20,981 ) (18,000 ) (16.6 )% (69,411 ) (52,413 ) (32.4 )% Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (130,312 ) (269,891 ) 51.7 % (842,364 ) (1,252,827 ) 32.8 % Effect of exchange rate changes (3,615 ) (10,366 ) 65.1 % (313 ) (29,039 ) 98.9 % Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 136,223 $ 24,812 n/m $ (65,012 ) $ (554,337 ) 88.3 % n/m: not meaningful.

Table 5: Operating Results by Segment and Revenue Type (unaudited)

Index Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % In thousands 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 206,453 $ 185,531 11.3 % $ 603,845 $ 539,740 11.9 % Asset-based fees 141,066 125,620 12.3 % 412,354 402,889 2.3 % Non-recurring 14,603 11,089 31.7 % 47,621 31,319 52.1 % Total operating revenues 362,122 322,240 12.4 % 1,063,820 973,948 9.2 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 84,450 76,273 10.7 % 255,396 236,936 7.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 277,672 $ 245,967 12.9 % $ 808,424 $ 737,012 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 76.7 % 76.3 % 76.0 % 75.7 % Analytics Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % In thousands 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 151,269 $ 142,751 6.0 % $ 443,276 $ 420,047 5.5 % Non-recurring 2,999 2,164 38.6 % 7,943 6,349 25.1 % Total operating revenues 154,268 144,915 6.5 % 451,219 426,396 5.8 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 82,487 77,281 6.7 % 253,509 244,912 3.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,781 $ 67,634 6.1 % $ 197,710 $ 181,484 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 46.5 % 46.7 % 43.8 % 42.6 % ESG and Climate Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % In thousands 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 71,744 $ 56,353 27.3 % $ 207,523 $ 160,962 28.9 % Non-recurring 1,294 1,242 4.2 % 3,792 3,790 0.1 % Total operating revenues 73,038 57,595 26.8 % 211,315 164,752 28.3 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 47,598 41,685 14.2 % 145,201 122,418 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,440 $ 15,910 59.9 % $ 66,114 $ 42,334 56.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 34.8 % 27.6 % 31.3 % 25.7 % All Other - Private Assets Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % In thousands 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 35,531 $ 35,581 (0.1 )% $ 111,292 $ 106,276 4.7 % Non-recurring 480 308 55.8 % 1,168 1,018 14.7 % Total operating revenues 36,011 35,889 0.3 % 112,460 107,294 4.8 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 24,615 24,439 0.7 % 76,384 77,475 (1.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,396 $ 11,450 (0.5 )% $ 36,076 $ 29,819 21.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 31.6 % 31.9 % 32.1 % 27.8 % Consolidated Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % In thousands 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Operating revenues: Recurring subscriptions $ 464,997 $ 420,216 10.7 % $ 1,365,936 $ 1,227,025 11.3 % Asset-based fees 141,066 125,620 12.3 % 412,354 402,889 2.3 % Non-recurring 19,376 14,803 30.9 % 60,524 42,476 42.5 % Operating revenues total 625,439 560,639 11.6 % 1,838,814 1,672,390 10.0 % Adjusted EBITDA expenses 239,150 219,678 8.9 % 730,490 681,741 7.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 386,289 $ 340,961 13.3 % $ 1,108,324 $ 990,649 11.9 % Operating margin % 56.5 % 55.2 % 55.1 % 53.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 61.8 % 60.8 % 60.3 % 59.2 %

Table 6: Sales and Retention Rate by Segment (unaudited)(1)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Index New recurring subscription sales $ 23,978 $ 24,130 $ 80,156 $ 74,493 Subscription cancellations (7,402 ) (5,388 ) (22,617 ) (18,468 ) Net new recurring subscription sales $ 16,576 $ 18,742 $ 57,539 $ 56,025 Non-recurring sales $ 14,679 $ 13,375 $ 54,365 $ 41,357 Total gross sales $ 38,657 $ 37,505 $ 134,521 $ 115,850 Total Index net sales $ 31,255 $ 32,117 $ 111,904 $ 97,382 Index Retention Rate 96.2 % 96.9 % 96.1 % 96.5 % Analytics New recurring subscription sales $ 18,787 $ 17,568 $ 50,751 $ 50,391 Subscription cancellations (7,543 ) (6,029 ) (24,094 ) (22,523 ) Net new recurring subscription sales $ 11,244 $ 11,539 $ 26,657 $ 27,868 Non-recurring sales $ 3,206 $ 2,505 $ 8,734 $ 8,412 Total gross sales $ 21,993 $ 20,073 $ 59,485 $ 58,803 Total Analytics net sales $ 14,450 $ 14,044 $ 35,391 $ 36,280 Analytics Retention Rate 95.1 % 95.9 % 94.8 % 94.9 % ESG and Climate New recurring subscription sales $ 12,124 $ 14,270 $ 38,497 $ 55,617 Subscription cancellations (2,639 ) (1,303 ) (7,331 ) (3,315 ) Net new recurring subscription sales $ 9,485 $ 12,967 $ 31,166 $ 52,302 Non-recurring sales $ 1,532 $ 1,375 $ 4,066 $ 3,553 Total gross sales $ 13,656 $ 15,645 $ 42,563 $ 59,170 Total ESG and Climate net sales $ 11,017 $ 14,342 $ 35,232 $ 55,855 ESG and Climate Retention Rate 96.0 % 97.4 % 96.3 % 97.8 % All Other - Private Assets New recurring subscription sales $ 4,788 $ 5,218 $ 14,746 $ 16,490 Subscription cancellations (3,153 ) (1,744 ) (8,634 ) (5,080 ) Net new recurring subscription sales $ 1,635 $ 3,474 $ 6,112 $ 11,410 Non-recurring sales $ 262 $ 83 $ 1,069 $ 690 Total gross sales $ 5,050 $ 5,301 $ 15,815 $ 17,180 Total All Other - Private Assets net sales $ 1,897 $ 3,557 $ 7,181 $ 12,100 All Other - Private Assets Retention Rate 91.3 % 94.8 % 92.1 % 95.0 % Consolidated New recurring subscription sales $ 59,677 $ 61,186 $ 184,150 $ 196,991 Subscription cancellations (20,737 ) (14,464 ) (62,676 ) (49,386 ) Net new recurring subscription sales $ 38,940 $ 46,722 $ 121,474 $ 147,605 Non-recurring sales $ 19,679 $ 17,338 $ 68,234 $ 54,012 Total gross sales $ 79,356 $ 78,524 $ 252,384 $ 251,003 Total net sales $ 58,619 $ 64,060 $ 189,708 $ 201,617 Total Retention Rate 95.4 % 96.4 % 95.4 % 95.9 % (1) See "Notes Regarding the Use of Operating Metrics" for details regarding the definition of new recurring subscription sales, subscription cancellations, net new recurring subscription sales, non-recurring sales, total gross sales, total net sales and Retention Rate.

Table 7: AUM in ETFs Linked to MSCI Equity Indexes (unaudited)(1)(2)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, June 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In billions 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 Beginning Period AUM in ETFs linked to $ 1,189.5 $ 1,081.2 $ 1,222.9 $ 1,305.4 $ 1,372.5 $ 1,451.6 $ 1,222.9 MSCI equity indexes Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) (105.7 ) 118.8 75.1 48.4 (56.1 ) (402.7 ) 67.4 Cash Inflows (2.6 ) 22.9 7.4 18.7 6.4 32.3 32.5 Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes $ 1,081.2 $ 1,222.9 $ 1,305.4 $ 1,372.5 $ 1,322.8 $ 1,081.2 $ 1,322.8 Period Average AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes $ 1,208.9 $ 1,182.1 $ 1,287.5 $ 1,333.8 $ 1,376.5 $ 1,295.6 $ 1,332.6 Period-End Basis Point Fee(3) 2.52 2.54 2.53 2.52 2.51 2.52 2.51 (1) The historical values of the AUM in ETFs linked to our equity indexes as of the last day of the month and the monthly average balance can be found under the link "AUM in ETFs Linked to MSCI Equity Indexes" on our Investor Relations homepage at http://ir.msci.com. Information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this Press Release or any other report filed with the SEC. The AUM in ETFs also includes AUM in Exchange Traded Notes, the value of which is less than 1% of the AUM amounts presented. (2) The value of AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes is calculated by multiplying the equity ETFs net asset value by the number of shares outstanding. (3) Based on period-end Run Rate for ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes using period-end AUM.

Table 8: Run Rate by Segment and Type (unaudited)(1)

As of Sep. 30, Sep. 30, % In thousands 2023 2022 Change Index Recurring subscriptions $ 835,334 $ 750,818 11.3 % Asset-based fees 545,548 479,399 13.8 % Index Run Rate 1,380,882 1,230,217 12.2 % Analytics Run Rate 639,462 597,752 7.0 % ESG and Climate Run Rate 297,297 237,930 25.0 % All Other - Private Assets Run Rate 150,749 137,401 9.7 % Total Run Rate $ 2,468,390 $ 2,203,300 12.0 % Total recurring subscriptions $ 1,922,842 $ 1,723,901 11.5 % Total asset-based fees 545,548 479,399 13.8 % Total Run Rate $ 2,468,390 $ 2,203,300 12.0 % (1) See "Notes Regarding the Use of Operating Metrics" for details regarding the definition of Run Rate.

Table 9: Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 259,659 $ 216,592 $ 745,212 $ 655,602 Provision for income taxes 57,997 52,612 155,974 122,577 Other expense (income), net 35,653 40,327 112,678 120,711 Operating income 353,309 309,531 1,013,864 898,890 Amortization of intangible assets 26,722 23,375 77,543 67,274 Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 5,252 7,127 15,911 20,426 Acquisition-related integration and transaction costs(1) 1,006 928 1,006 4,059 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 386,289 $ 340,961 $ 1,108,324 $ 990,649 Index adjusted EBITDA $ 277,672 $ 245,967 $ 808,424 $ 737,012 Analytics adjusted EBITDA 71,781 67,634 197,710 181,484 ESG and Climate adjusted EBITDA 25,440 15,910 66,114 42,334 All Other - Private Assets adjusted EBITDA 11,396 11,450 36,076 29,819 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 386,289 $ 340,961 $ 1,108,324 $ 990,649 (1) Represents transaction expenses and other costs directly related to the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, including professional fees, severance expenses, regulatory filing fees and other costs, in each case that are incurred no later than 12 months after the close of the relevant acquisition.

Table 10: Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, In thousands, except per share data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 259,659 $ 216,592 $ 745,212 $ 655,602 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets and equity method investment basis difference 16,722 16,811 50,356 50,564 Plus: Acquisition-related integration and transaction costs(1) 1,006 928 1,006 4,220 Less: Gain from changes in ownership interest of investees - - (447 ) - Less: Income tax effect (3,327 ) (3,537 ) (8,880 ) (8,630 ) Adjusted net income $ 274,060 $ 230,794 $ 787,247 $ 701,756 Diluted EPS $ 3.27 $ 2.68 $ 9.32 $ 8.05 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets and equity method investment basis difference 0.21 0.21 0.63 0.62 Plus: Acquisition-related integration and transaction costs(1) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.05 Less: Gain from changes in ownership interest of investees - - (0.01 ) - Less: Income tax effect (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.10 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted EPS $ 3.45 $ 2.85 $ 9.85 $ 8.61 (1) Represents transaction expenses and other costs directly related to the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, including professional fees, severance expenses, regulatory filing fees and other costs, in each case that are incurred no later than 12 months after the close of the relevant acquisition.

Table 11: Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted EBITDA Expenses (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Full-Year Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2023 In thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Guidance (1) Total operating expenses $ 272,130 $ 251,108 $ 824,950 $ 773,500 $1,135,000 - $1,165,000 Amortization of intangible assets 26,722 23,375 77,543 67,274 Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 5,252 7,127 15,911 20,426 $135,000 - $145,000 Acquisition-related integration and transaction costs(2) 1,006 928 1,006 4,059 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA expenses $ 239,150 $ 219,678 $ 730,490 $ 681,741 $1,000,000 - $1,020,000 Index adjusted EBITDA expenses $ 84,450 $ 76,273 $ 255,396 $ 236,936 Analytics adjusted EBITDA expenses 82,487 77,281 253,509 244,912 ESG and Climate adjusted EBITDA expenses 47,598 41,685 145,201 122,418 All Other - Private Assets adjusted EBITDA expenses 24,615 24,439 76,384 77,475 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA expenses $ 239,150 $ 219,678 $ 730,490 $ 681,741 $1,000,000 - $1,020,000 (1) We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for total operating expenses to adjusted EBITDA expenses for this future period because we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. See "Forward-Looking Statements" above. (2) Represents transaction expenses and other costs directly related to the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, including professional fees, severance expenses, regulatory filing fees and other costs, in each case that are incurred no later than 12 months after the close of the relevant acquisition.

Table 12: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Full-Year Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, 2023 In thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Guidance (1) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 291,131 $ 323,069 $ 847,076 $ 779,942 $1,145,000 - $1,195,000 Capital expenditures (3,564 ) (3,275 ) (18,942 ) (8,012 ) Capitalized software development costs (17,417 ) (14,726 ) (50,080 ) (44,425 ) Capex (20,981 ) (18,001 ) (69,022 ) (52,437 ) ($85,000 - $95,000) Free cash flow $ 270,150 $ 305,068 $ 778,054 $ 727,505 $1,060,000 - $1,120,000 (1) We have not provided a line-item reconciliation for free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities for this future period because we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. See "Forward-Looking Statements" above.

Table 13: Third Quarter 2023 Reconciliation of Operating Revenue Growth to Organic Operating Revenue Growth (unaudited)

Comparison of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues Index Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 12.4 % 11.3 % 12.3 % 31.7 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.1 % 0.1 % - % - % Organic operating revenue growth 12.5 % 11.4 % 12.3 % 31.7 % Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues Analytics Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 6.5 % 6.0 % - % 38.6 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.1 % 0.1 % - % (2.0) % Organic operating revenue growth 6.6 % 6.1 % - % 36.6 % Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues ESG and Climate Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 26.8 % 27.3 % - % 4.2 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (6.5) % (6.6) % - % (2.9) % Organic operating revenue growth 20.3 % 20.7 % - % 1.3 % Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues All Other - Private Assets Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 0.3 % (0.1) % - % 55.8 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (1.6) % (1.6) % - % (1.6) % Organic operating revenue growth (1.3) % (1.7) % - % 54.2 % Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues Consolidated Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 11.6 % 10.7 % 12.3 % 30.9 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.7) % (0.9) % - % (0.6) % Organic operating revenue growth 10.9 % 9.8 % 12.3 % 30.3 %

Table 14: Nine Months 2023 Reconciliation of Operating Revenue Growth to Organic Operating Revenue Growth (unaudited)

Comparison of the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues Index Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 9.2 % 11.9 % 2.3 % 52.1 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % - % Organic operating revenue growth 9.4 % 12.1 % 2.4 % 52.1 % Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues Analytics Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 5.8 % 5.5 % - % 25.1 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.4 % 0.4 % - % (0.1) % Organic operating revenue growth 6.2 % 5.9 % - % 25.0 % Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues ESG and Climate Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 28.3 % 28.9 % - % 0.1 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.5 % 0.6 % - % (0.3) % Organic operating revenue growth 28.8 % 29.5 % - % (0.2) % Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues All Other - Private Assets Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 4.8 % 4.7 % - % 14.7 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations 1.4 % 1.4 % - % (0.1) % Organic operating revenue growth 6.2 % 6.1 % - % 14.6 % Total Recurring Subscription Asset-Based Fees Non-Recurring Revenues Consolidated Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Change Percentage Operating revenue growth 10.0 % 11.3 % 2.3 % 42.5 % Impact of acquisitions and divestitures - % - % - % - % Impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.1 % - % Organic operating revenue growth 10.3 % 11.7 % 2.4 % 42.5 %

