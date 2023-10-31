NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) (the "Company") today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and updated its outlook for full-year 2023.

"Urban Edge had one of its best quarters in Company history, continuing the positive momentum we have generated year-to-date," said Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. "Earnings growth for the quarter was strong at 7% compared to last year, driven by higher rent, lower operating costs, and lower G&A, and we have continued to advance our strategic priorities. After quarter end, we acquired two of the most prominent shopping centers in Boston for $309 million, sold our East Hanover Warehouse portfolio for $218 million, and are negotiating the sale of over $100 million of non-core assets. These capital recycling transactions should increase 2024 FFO as Adjusted by $5 million annually, or $0.04 per share. Based on the strong third quarter results and the successful capital recycling progress we have achieved, we are increasing our 2023 guidance for FFO as Adjusted by $0.06 per share at the midpoint."

Financial Results(1)(2)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 3Q23 3Q22 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 36,118 $ 11,383 $ 27,262 $ 32,495 Net income per diluted share 0.31 0.10 0.23 0.28 Funds from Operations ("FFO") 64,242 35,938 138,762 106,345 FFO per diluted share 0.53 0.29 1.13 0.87 FFO as Adjusted 38,981 36,510 115,134 107,880 FFO as Adjusted per diluted share 0.32 0.30 0.94 0.88

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included a $26.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, gain on debt extinguishment, net of tax, as a result of the Las Catalinas refinancing transaction completed in the third quarter of 2023. FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 benefited from rent commencements on new leases, lease termination income, higher net recovery income, and lower operating and general and administrative expenses.

Same-Property Operating Results Compared to the Prior Year Period(3)

3Q23 YTD 2023 Same-property Net Operating Income ("NOI") growth 1.5 % 3.0 % Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment 3.3 % 4.5 % Same-property NOI growth, adjusted for the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible 4.6 % 4.7 % Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment, adjusted for the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible 6.4 % 6.2 %

Increases in same-property NOI metrics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were primarily driven by rent commencements on new leases, higher net recovery income and lower operating expenses.

Operating Results(1)

Reported same-property portfolio leased occupancy of 95.0%, an increase of 130 basis points compared to September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 50 basis points compared to June 30, 2023.

Reported consolidated portfolio leased occupancy, excluding Sunrise Mall, of 94.2%, an increase of 240 basis points compared to September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 50 basis points compared to June 30, 2023.

The decrease in occupancy compared to June 30, 2023 is primarily attributable to recapturing 128,000 sf previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond, for which the Company is in active discussions with replacement tenants.

Executed 46 new leases, renewals and options totaling 568,000 sf during the quarter. Same-space leases totaled 538,000 sf and generated an average rent spread of 12.5% on a cash basis.

Financing Activity

On August 30, 2023, the Company refinanced the mortgage secured by its property, Las Catalinas Mall, with a new 10-year, $82 million loan bearing interest at a fixed rate of 6.6%. The prior loan was modified in 2020 to provide the Company with a discounted payoff option of $72.5 million, effective in August 2023. The proceeds from the new loan were used to pay off the Company's previous mortgage on the property which had a carrying value of $117 million. As a result of exercising the discounted payoff option, the Company recognized a $43 million gain on debt extinguishment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and a related $16.3 million income tax expense.

The Company has limited debt maturities aggregating $312 million, which represent approximately 19% of outstanding debt, coming due through December 31, 2026 at a weighted average interest rate of 4.8%.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

On October 23, 2023, the Company closed on the $309 million acquisition of Shoppers World and Gateway Center, two high-quality shopping centers in the greater Boston area. Shoppers World is the premier open air shopping center in the Boston suburbs and totals 758,000 sf, anchored by Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack and several TJX Companies concepts including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeSense, and Sierra Trading. Gateway Center, a 639,000 sf shopping center, is anchored by Target, Costco and Home Depot. These properties support the Company's strategy of acquiring high-quality retail real estate with future growth potential while providing us with critical mass in the Boston market.

On October 20, 2023, the Company closed on the sale of its 1.2 million sf East Hanover, NJ industrial portfolio for a price of $217.5 million, representing a 4.9% cap rate on forward NOI. The portfolio was secured by a $40 million mortgage loan that was repaid at closing. The sale was structured as part of a 1031 exchange transaction used to partially fund the Boston acquisitions with the remaining balance funded using the Company's line of credit. The Company is actively negotiating the sale of more than $100 million of non-core assets.

Leasing, Development and Redevelopment

During the quarter, the Company executed 113,000 sf of new leases at cash rent spreads of 26%, including leases with Burlington at The Outlets at Montehiedra and Atlantic Health at Manalapan Commons.

The Company commenced four redevelopment projects with estimated aggregate costs of $21.7 million during the quarter and now has $168.5 million of active redevelopment projects underway, with estimated remaining costs to complete of $93.8 million. The active redevelopment projects are expected to generate an approximate 12% unleveraged yield. During the quarter, two redevelopment projects were stabilized with aggregate costs of $6.1 million.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company has signed leases that have not yet rent commenced that are expected to generate an additional $27.2 million of future annual gross rent, representing approximately 11% of current annualized NOI. Approximately $1.0 million of this amount is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an additional $14 million is expected to be recognized during 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity(1)(4)

Balance sheet highlights as of September 30, 2023 include:

$77.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, and no amounts drawn under our $800 million revolving credit agreement.

Mortgages payable of $1.7 billion, with a weighted average term to maturity of 5.2 years. Approximately 95% of our outstanding debt is fixed rate or hedged.

Total market capitalization of approximately $3.5 billion, comprised of 122.9 million fully-diluted common shares valued at $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion of debt.

Net debt to total market capitalization of 45%.

2023 Earnings Guidance

Based on the strong third quarter results and recent capital recycling activity, the Company has increased its 2023 full-year guidance ranges for FFO and FFO as Adjusted, raising both the low and high end of the range by $0.06 per share. The new guidance ranges reflect FFO of $1.39 to $1.43 per diluted share, and FFO as Adjusted of $1.22 to $1.25 per diluted share. A reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings, FFO and FFO as Adjusted, as well as the assumptions used in our guidance can be found on page 4 of this release.

Earnings Conference Call Information

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Operating Metrics" for definitions and additional detail. (2) Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation of net income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. (3) Refer to page 11 for a reconciliation of net income to NOI and Same-Property NOI for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. (4) Net debt as of September 30, 2023 is calculated as total consolidated debt of $1.7 billion less total cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $78 million.

2023 Earnings Guidance

The Company has increased its 2023 full-year guidance ranges, estimating FFO of $1.39 to $1.43 per diluted share, and FFO as Adjusted of $1.22 to $1.25 per diluted share. Below is a summary of the Company's 2023 outlook, assumptions used in our forecasting, and a reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings, FFO, and FFO as Adjusted per diluted share.

Previous Guidance Revised Guidance Net income per diluted share $0.02 - $0.05 $0.27 - $0.31 Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share $0.02 - $0.05 $0.26 - $0.30 FFO per diluted share $1.13 - $1.16 $1.39 - $1.43 FFO as adjusted per diluted share $1.16 - $1.19 $1.22 - $1.25

The Company's full year FFO outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment, of 2.25% to 3.25%.

Same-property NOI growth, including properties in redevelopment, adjusted for the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible of 3.5% to 4.5%.

Acquisitions of $309 million and dispositions ranging from $217.5 million to $240 million.

Recurring G&A expenses ranging from $34.0 million to $36.0 million.

Interest and debt expense ranging from $74.5 million to $75.5 million.

Excludes items that impact FFO comparability, including gains and/or losses on extinguishment of debt, transaction, severance, litigation, or any one-time items outside of the ordinary course of business.

Guidance 2023E Per Diluted Share(1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Low High Net income $ 33,400 $ 37,800 $ 0.27 $ 0.31 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership (1,800 ) (1,800 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Consolidated subsidiaries 700 700 0.01 0.01 Net income attributable to common shareholders 32,300 36,700 0.26 0.30 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization 102,800 102,800 0.84 0.84 Gain on sale of real estate (400 ) (400 ) - - Real estate impairment loss 34,100 34,100 0.28 0.28 Limited partnership interests in operating partnership 1,800 1,800 0.01 0.01 FFO Applicable to diluted common shareholders 170,600 175,000 1.39 1.43 Adjustments to FFO: Transaction, severance, litigation and other expenses 2,200 1,600 0.02 0.01 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (42,300 ) (42,300 ) (0.34 ) (0.34 ) Impact of property in foreclosure 3,200 3,100 0.03 0.03 Tax impact of Puerto Rico financing and prior year refund 15,600 15,600 0.13 0.13 FFO as Adjusted applicable to diluted common shareholders $ 149,300 $ 153,000 $ 1.22 $ 1.25

(1) Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

The Company is providing a projection of anticipated net income solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's projections are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions about the Company's business, and the industry and the markets in which it operates; there are known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with these projections. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ from the guidance set forth above. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including its 2023 earnings guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" disclosures on page 7 of this document and "Risk Factors" disclosed in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to the primary GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of the Company's operational results. We continually evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations, and calculation of our reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide relevant information to the investing public, and thus such reported measures are subject to change. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results. Additionally, the Company's computation of non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP metrics reported by other REITs or real estate companies that define these metrics differently and, as a result, it is important to understand the manner in which the Company defines and calculates each of its non-GAAP metrics. The following non-GAAP measures are commonly used by the Company and investing public to understand and evaluate our operating results and performance:

FFO: The Company believes FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of its operating performance that is a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry and, in particular real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and the Company, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable real estate and land when connected to the main business of a REIT, impairments on depreciable real estate or land related to a REIT's main business, earnings from consolidated partially owned entities and rental property depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of comparable period operating results generated from FFO primarily because it excludes the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance, and is not indicative of cash flow as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make cash distributions.

FFO as Adjusted: The Company provides disclosure of FFO as Adjusted because it believes it is a useful supplemental measure of its core operating performance that facilitates comparability of historical financial periods. FFO as Adjusted is calculated by making certain adjustments to FFO to account for items the Company does not believe are representative of ongoing core operating results, including non-comparable revenues and expenses. The Company's method of calculating FFO as Adjusted may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

NOI: The Company uses NOI internally to make investment and capital allocation decisions and to compare the unlevered performance of our properties to our peers. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors as a performance measure because, when compared across periods, NOI reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The Company calculates NOI using net income as defined by GAAP reflecting only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, adjusted for non-cash rental income and expense, impairments on depreciable real estate or land, and income or expenses that we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, if any. In addition, the Company uses NOI margin, calculated as NOI divided by total property revenue, which the Company believes is useful to investors for similar reasons.

Same-property NOI: The Company provides disclosure of NOI on a same-property basis, which includes the results of properties that were owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods being compared, which total 70 and 68 properties for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Information provided on a same-property basis excludes properties under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area ("GLA") is taken out of service and also excludes properties acquired, sold, or that are in the foreclosure process during the periods being compared. As such, same-property NOI assists in eliminating disparities in net income due to the development, redevelopment, acquisition, disposition, or foreclosure of properties during the periods presented, and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the operating performance of the Company's properties. While there is judgment surrounding changes in designations, a property is removed from the same-property pool when it is designated as a redevelopment property because it is undergoing significant renovation or retenanting pursuant to a formal plan that is expected to have a significant impact on its operating income. A development or redevelopment property is moved back to the same-property pool once a substantial portion of the NOI growth expected from the development or redevelopment is reflected in both the current and comparable prior year period, generally one year after at least 80% of the expected NOI from the project is realized on a cash basis. Acquisitions are moved into the same-property pool once we have owned the property for the entirety of the comparable periods and the property is not under significant development or redevelopment. The Company has also provided disclosure of NOI on a same-property basis adjusted to include redevelopment properties. Same-property NOI may include other adjustments as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and same-property NOI included in the tables accompanying this press release. We also present this metric excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental, non-GAAP measures utilized by us in various financial ratios. The White Paper on EBITDAre, approved by Nareit's Board of Governors in September 2017, defines EBITDAre as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are presented to assist investors in the evaluation of REITs, as a measure of the Company's operational performance as they exclude various items that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance and because they approximate key performance measures in our debt covenants. Accordingly, the Company believes that the use of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as opposed to income before income taxes, in various ratios provides meaningful performance measures related to the Company's ability to meet various coverage tests for the stated periods. Adjusted EBITDAre may include other adjustments not indicative of operating results as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre included in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company also presents the ratio of net debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as of September 30, 2023, and net debt to total market capitalization, which it believes is useful to investors as a supplemental measure in evaluating the Company's balance sheet leverage. The presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre is consistent with EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented in prior periods.

The Company believes net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP performance measures outlined above. Reconciliations of these measures to net income have been provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Metrics

The Company presents certain operating metrics related to our properties, including occupancy, leasing activity and rental rates. Operating metrics are used by the Company and are useful to investors in facilitating an understanding of the operational performance for our properties.

Occupancy metrics represent the percentage of occupied gross leasable area based on executed leases (including properties in development and redevelopment) and include leases signed, but for which rent has not yet commenced. Same-property portfolio leased occupancy includes properties that have been owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods being compared, which total 70 and 68 properties for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Occupancy metrics presented for the Company's same-property portfolio exclude properties under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area is taken out of service and also excludes properties acquired within the past 12 months or properties sold, and properties that are in the foreclosure process during the periods being compared.

Executed new leases, renewals and exercised options are presented on a same-space basis. Same-space leases represent those leases signed on spaces for which there was a previous lease.

The Company occasionally provides disclosures by tenant categories which include anchors, shops and industrial/self-storage. Anchors and shops are further broken down by local, regional and national tenants. We define anchor tenants as those who have a leased area of >10,000 sf. Local tenants are defined as those with less than five locations. Regional tenants are those with five or more locations in a single region. National tenants are defined as those with five or more locations and operate in two or more regions.

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 541,961 $ 535,770 Buildings and improvements 2,517,038 2,468,385 Construction in progress 280,341 314,190 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 9,472 8,539 Total 3,348,812 3,326,884 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (842,328 ) (791,485 ) Real estate, net 2,506,484 2,535,399 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,377 64,161 Cash and cash equivalents 50,793 85,518 Restricted cash 27,131 43,256 Tenant and other receivables 15,823 17,523 Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 67,499 64,713 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $46,448 and $40,983, respectively 54,823 62,856 Deferred leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $21,928 and $20,107, respectively 27,945 26,799 Prepaid expenses and other assets 73,969 77,207 Total assets $ 2,881,844 $ 2,977,432 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 1,643,333 $ 1,691,690 Operating lease liabilities 54,197 59,789 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 90,017 102,519 Identified intangible liabilities, net of accumulated amortization of $45,929 and $40,816, respectively 87,000 93,328 Total liabilities 1,874,547 1,947,326 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares: $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 117,639,177 and 117,450,951 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,175 1,173 Additional paid-in capital 1,013,306 1,011,293 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,334 629 Accumulated deficit (65,295 ) (36,104 ) Noncontrolling interests: Operating partnership 42,166 39,209 Consolidated subsidiaries 14,611 13,906 Total equity 1,007,297 1,030,106 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,881,844 $ 2,977,432

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Rental revenue $ 101,732 $ 98,175 $ 299,859 $ 295,045 Other income 102 115 481 1,300 Total revenue 101,834 98,290 300,340 296,345 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 26,922 24,343 77,519 73,561 Real estate taxes 16,182 16,231 47,980 47,662 Property operating 16,618 17,672 49,752 56,473 General and administrative 8,938 9,852 27,903 31,607 Real estate impairment loss - - 34,055 - Lease expense 3,159 3,109 9,470 9,327 Total expenses 71,819 71,207 246,679 218,630 Gain on sale of real estate - - 356 353 Interest income 565 294 1,640 713 Interest and debt expense (19,006 ) (15,266 ) (52,430 ) (43,511 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 43,029 - 42,540 - Income before income taxes 54,603 12,111 45,767 35,270 Income tax expense (17,063 ) (646 ) (17,810 ) (2,262 ) Net income 37,540 11,465 27,957 33,008 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership (1,555 ) (455 ) (1,211 ) (1,348 ) Consolidated subsidiaries 133 373 516 835 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 36,118 $ 11,383 $ 27,262 $ 32,495 Earnings per common share - Basic: $ 0.31 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 Earnings per common share - Diluted: $ 0.31 $ 0.10 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 117,543 117,382 117,492 117,359 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 122,205 121,683 117,627 121,472

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to FFO and FFO as Adjusted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of FFO and FFO as Adjusted.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 37,540 $ 11,465 $ 27,957 $ 33,008 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries 133 373 516 835 Operating partnership (1,555 ) (455 ) (1,211 ) (1,348 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders 36,118 11,383 27,262 32,495 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization 26,569 24,100 76,590 72,855 Limited partnership interests in operating partnership 1,555 455 1,211 1,348 Gain on sale of real estate(2) - - (356 ) (353 ) Real estate impairment loss(3) - - 34,055 - FFO Applicable to diluted common shareholders 64,242 35,938 138,762 106,345 FFO per diluted common share(1) 0.53 0.29 1.13 0.87 Adjustments to FFO: Tax impact of Las Catalinas financing(6) 16,302 - 16,302 - Impact of property in foreclosure(4) 1,148 - 1,921 - Transaction, severance and litigation expenses 325 674 1,724 1,806 Impact of tenant bankruptcies and write-off/reinstatement of intangibles(5) (7 ) (102 ) (351 ) (271 ) Income tax refund related to prior periods - - (684 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt, net(7) (43,029 ) - (42,540 ) - FFO as Adjusted applicable to diluted common shareholders $ 38,981 $ 36,510 $ 115,134 $ 107,880 FFO as Adjusted per diluted common share(1) $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.94 $ 0.88 Weighted Average diluted common shares(1) 122,273 122,413 122,322 122,372

(1) Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate FFO per share and FFO as Adjusted per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are higher than the GAAP weighted average diluted shares as a result of the dilutive impact of LTIP and OP units which may be redeemed for our common shares. (2) The gain on sale of real estate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 relates to the release of escrow funds from a property disposed of in a prior period. (3) During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized an impairment charge reducing the carrying value of Kingswood Center, an office and retail property located in Brooklyn, NY. (4) In April 2023, the Company notified the lender of its mortgage secured by Kingswood Center that the cash flows generated by the property are insufficient to cover the debt service and that the Company is unwilling to fund future shortfalls. As such, the Company defaulted on the loan and adjusted for the default interest incurred for the second quarter of 2023. In August 2023, the property was transferred to receivership and the Company's management agreement was terminated. As a result, the Company has no operational responsibility at the property and has no right to the underlying cash flows or obligations to fund operational or capital expenditures. The Company determined it is appropriate to exclude the operating results of Kingswood Center from FFO as Adjusted as we have no rights or obligations related to the property. (5) Includes the acceleration and write-off of lease intangibles related to tenant bankruptcies, and the write-offs and reinstatements of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents for tenants moved to and from the cash basis of accounting. (6) Amount reflects the tax-related impact of the $43 million gain on extinguishment of debt related to the Las Catalinas loan refinancing that occurred in August 2023. (7) The gain for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is net of the $0.5 million loss recognized in the second quarter of 2023 for the early payoff of the Plaza at Cherry Hill loan.

Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Property NOI

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to NOI, same-property NOI and same-property NOI including properties in redevelopment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of NOI and same-property NOI.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 37,540 $ 11,465 $ 27,957 $ 33,008 Depreciation and amortization 26,922 24,343 77,519 73,561 Interest and debt expense 19,006 15,266 52,430 43,511 General and administrative expense 8,938 9,852 27,903 31,607 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (43,029 ) - (42,540 ) - Other expense (income) 208 230 678 (300 ) Income tax expense 17,063 646 17,810 2,262 Gain on sale of real estate - - (356 ) (353 ) Real estate impairment loss - - 34,055 - Interest income (565 ) (294 ) (1,640 ) (713 ) Non-cash revenue and expenses (2,723 ) (1,922 ) (7,773 ) (6,287 ) NOI 63,360 59,586 186,043 176,296 Adjustments: Sunrise Mall net operating loss 458 1,637 1,926 3,338 Tenant bankruptcy settlement income and lease termination income (987 ) (7 ) (1,244 ) (117 ) Non-same property NOI and other(1) (5,583 ) (4,827 ) (19,999 ) (17,717 ) Same-property NOI(2) $ 57,248 $ 56,389 $ 166,726 $ 161,800 NOI related to properties being redeveloped 5,497 4,347 17,841 14,852 Same-property NOI including properties in redevelopment(3) $ 62,745 $ 60,736 $ 184,567 $ 176,652

(1) Non-same property NOI includes NOI related to properties being redeveloped and properties acquired, disposed, or that are in the foreclosure process during the periods being compared. (2) Excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible, the increase would have been 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and 4.7% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (3) Excluding the collection of amounts previously deemed uncollectible, the increase would have been 6.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and 6.2% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for a description of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 37,540 $ 11,465 $ 27,957 $ 33,008 Depreciation and amortization 26,922 24,343 77,519 73,561 Interest and debt expense 19,006 15,266 52,430 43,511 Income tax expense 17,063 646 17,810 2,262 Gain on sale of real estate - - (356 ) (353 ) Real estate impairment loss - - 34,055 - EBITDAre 100,531 51,720 209,415 151,989 Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDAre: Transaction, severance and litigation expenses 325 674 1,724 1,806 Impact of property in foreclosure(1) (316 ) - (316 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (43,029 ) - (42,540 ) - Impact of tenant bankruptcies and write-off/reinstatement of intangibles (7 ) (102 ) (351 ) (271 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 57,504 $ 52,292 $ 167,932 $ 153,524

(1) Adjustment reflects the operating income for Kingswood Center, excluding $1.5 million of interest and debt expense that is already adjusted for the purposes of calculating EBITDAre. See footnote 4 on page 10 for additional information.

