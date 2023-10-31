GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced third quarter 2023 results including net sales of $1.8 billion, net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $134 million, and earnings per diluted share of $2.10.

"This quarter once again demonstrated that our balanced business model, management structure, and focus on value-added products have produced structural improvements in our operating margins that have normalized above pre-pandemic levels," said Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad. "We are well-positioned for success and will continue to invest our cash surplus and robust cash flow to grow our business and generate high returns on capital."

Missad added, "Our ability to generate cash allows us to maintain a balanced approach to capital allocation, as we invest in new products and drive operational improvements through technology and automation, while providing meaningful returns for shareholders. The UFP team has enhanced our strong culture of hard work and proven results by developing an impressive adaptability to internal change and an ability to manage through challenging markets."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

Net sales of $1.83 billion decreased 21 percent due to a 12 percent decrease in prices and a 9 percent decrease in organic unit sales.

New product sales as a percent of total sales rose to 9.7 percent from 7.8 percent in 2022. The company evaluates new products annually and sunsets (but continues to sell) those that no longer meet the classification of "new"; its goal is to achieve a ratio of new product sales to total sales of 10 percent.

Diluted EPS of $2.10 represents a 21 percent decrease from last year's record quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $208 million decreased 24 percent while adjusted EBITDA margin1 declined 40 basis points to 11.4 percent, which exceeded the company's minimum EBITDA margin target.

Capital Allocation

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet, with $682.4 million in net surplus cash (surplus cash less interest-bearing debt and cash overdraft) on September 30, 2023, compared to $128 million in net surplus cash at the end of the third quarter of 2022. The company had approximately $2.2 billion of liquidity as of September 30, 2023. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

- Acquisitions. UFP Industries maintains a healthy pipeline of acquisition targets in core businesses that are intended to generate long-term growth and margin improvement, expand its breadth of products and international reach, and create incremental value for customers and shareholders. On September 20, 2023, the company acquired a controlling interest in Palets Suller, a leading manufacturer of machine-built pallets in Spain, providing a strong foundation to grow and expand its value-added business in one of the largest ceramic tile manufacturing export markets in the world.

- Capital expenditures. The company continues to target capital investments of $175-200 million in 2023 while focusing on expanding its capacity to produce new and value-added products, achieving efficiencies through automation and enhancing the work environment of its facilities for employees.

- Dividend payments. On October 24, 2023, the Board of Directors for UFP Industries approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2023.

- Share repurchases. At their July 26, 2023, meeting, the Board of Directors authorized up to $200 million for share repurchases through July 31, 2024. Since July 26, 2023, the company has repurchased 212,000 shares at an average price of $97.87 and has $179 million left remaining in its authorization. The company repurchased 766,812 shares from January 1, 2023, through September 30, 2023, at an average share price of $80.95 (a total of $62.1 million).

By business segment, the company reported the following third quarter 2023 results:

UFP Retail Solutions

Net sales of $711 million, down 16 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022, attributable to a 9 percent decline in selling prices and a 7 percent decline in organic unit sales. Adjusted EBITDA of $53.8 million improved 50 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022, and adjusted EBITDA profit margin improved to 7.6 percent from 4.2 percent during the third quarter of 2022. This improvement is primarily due to variable-priced products such as ProWood treated lumber, which benefited from a more stable lumber market than in 2022, when margins were adversely impacted by a significant decrease in lumber prices in the third quarter of 2022.

UFP Packaging

Net sales of $450 million, down 23 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022, due to a 16 percent decrease in selling prices, a 9 percent decline in organic unit sales, and a 2 percent increase in sales from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $53.7 million, down 40 percent, due to normalizing market pricing and a decline in volume that is in line with market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 11.9 percent from 15.4 percent due to competitive price pressure and lower volume. Value-added sales increased to 76 percent of total net sales compared to 74 percent for the third quarter of 2022. New product sales as a percent of total net sales increased to 16.1 percent from 11.5 percent during the same period of 2022.

UFP Construction

Net sales of $584 million, down 25 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022, due to a 12 percent decrease in selling prices and a 13 percent decrease in organic unit sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $76.9 million, down 34 percent, largely due to more normalized market pricing and to a decrease in volume attributable to the decline in housing starts and in the production of manufactured homes. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 13.2 percent from 14.9 percent during the same period of 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss its outlook and information included in this news release at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The call will be hosted by Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole and will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at www.ufpinvestor.com/news-filings-reports. A replay of the call will be available through the website.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #403 on the Fortune 500 and #149 on Industry Week's list of America's Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measure.

Net earnings

Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.

1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2023/2022 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET SALES $ 1,827,637 100.0 % $ 2,322,855 100.0 % $ 5,694,031 100.0 % $ 7,713,042 100.0 % COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,463,237 80.1 1,872,679 80.6 4,571,235 80.3 6,281,051 81.4 GROSS PROFIT 364,400 19.9 450,176 19.4 1,122,796 19.7 1,431,991 18.6 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 195,649 10.7 214,327 9.2 595,035 10.5 649,015 8.4 OTHER LOSSES (GAINS), NET 1,419 0.1 (1,195 ) (0.1 ) 5,224 0.1 1,341 - EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 167,332 9.2 237,044 10.2 522,537 9.2 781,635 10.1 INTEREST AND OTHER (6,177 ) (0.3 ) 6,382 0.3 (13,043 ) (0.2 ) 19,858 0.3 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 173,509 9.5 230,662 9.9 535,580 9.4 761,777 9.9 INCOME TAXES 39,326 2.2 58,561 2.5 125,031 2.2 188,692 2.4 NET EARNINGS 134,183 7.3 172,101 7.4 410,549 7.2 573,085 7.4 LESS NET LOSS (EARNINGS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (148 ) - (4,860 ) (0.2 ) 316 - (13,023 ) (0.2 ) NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 134,035 7.3 $ 167,241 7.2 $ 410,865 7.2 $ 560,062 7.3 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 2.14 $ 2.68 $ 6.55 $ 8.93 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 2.10 $ 2.66 $ 6.45 $ 8.89 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 130,422 $ 167,624 $ 417,518 $ 567,409 LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 820 (4,273 ) (2,661 ) (13,290 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 131,242 $ 163,351 $ 414,857 $ 554,119

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2023/2022 Quarter Period 2023 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 711,381 $ 449,885 $ 583,960 $ 81,426 $ 985 $ 1,827,637 COST OF GOODS SOLD 610,000 355,924 439,152 58,814 (653 ) 1,463,237 GROSS PROFIT 101,381 93,961 144,808 22,612 1,638 364,400 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 56,001 52,524 75,293 14,937 (3,106 ) 195,649 OTHER 31 8 (45 ) 1,007 418 1,419 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $ 45,349 $ 41,429 $ 69,560 $ 6,668 $ 4,326 $ 167,332

Quarter Period 2022 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 845,304 $ 584,808 $ 777,126 $ 112,203 $ 3,414 $ 2,322,855 COST OF GOODS SOLD 767,841 440,975 577,552 82,740 3,571 1,872,679 GROSS PROFIT 77,463 143,833 199,574 29,463 (157) 450,176 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 48,435 66,521 89,455 16,752 (6,836) 214,327 OTHER 96 14 (265) (994) (46) (1,195) EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $ 28,932 $ 77,298 $ 110,384 $ 13,705 $ 6,725 $ 237,044

Year to Date 2023 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 2,380,956 $ 1,424,546 $ 1,650,017 $ 235,162 $ 3,350 $ 5,694,031 COST OF GOODS SOLD 2,064,156 1,091,452 1,246,346 170,818 (1,537) 4,571,235 GROSS PROFIT 316,800 333,094 403,671 64,344 4,887 1,122,796 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 170,211 180,153 216,714 42,402 (14,445) 595,035 OTHER 4 (84) 1,190 4,423 (309) 5,224 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $ 146,585 $ 153,025 $ 185,767 $ 17,519 $ 19,641 $ 522,537

Year to Date 2022 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 2,959,976 $ 1,872,510 $ 2,538,973 $ 332,186 $ 9,397 $ 7,713,042 COST OF GOODS SOLD 2,674,996 1,417,006 1,950,671 230,100 8,278 6,281,051 GROSS PROFIT 284,980 455,504 588,302 102,086 1,119 1,431,991 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 159,490 200,987 266,430 49,733 (27,625) 649,015 OTHER 634 618 (162) 1,085 (834) 1,341 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $ 124,856 $ 253,899 $ 322,034 $ 51,268 $ 29,578 $ 781,635

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2023/2022 Quarter Period 2023 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total Net earnings $ 35,046 $ 32,031 $ 53,795 $ 5,237 $ 8,074 $ 134,183 Interest and other 32 10 (1 ) (104 ) (6,114 ) (6,177 ) Income taxes 10,271 9,388 15,766 1,535 2,366 39,326 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements 1,314 1,686 1,685 184 3,324 8,193 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets 35 8 (14 ) (200 ) (112 ) (283 ) Depreciation expense 5,943 8,361 4,930 930 7,482 27,646 Amortization of intangibles 1,133 2,175 703 563 380 4,954 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,774 $ 53,659 $ 76,864 $ 8,145 $ 15,400 $ 207,842 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales 7.6 % 11.9 % 13.2 % 10.0 % 1563.5 % 11.4 % Quarter Period 2022 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total Net earnings $ 21,496 $ 56,777 $ 82,477 $ 9,292 $ 2,059 $ 172,101 Interest and other 16 1,202 (4 ) 1,212 3,956 6,382 Income taxes 7,420 19,319 27,911 3,201 710 58,561 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements 1,041 1,198 1,090 143 3,965 7,437 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets 86 13 86 - (599 ) (414 ) Depreciation expense 4,821 8,931 3,313 741 7,041 24,847 Amortization of intangibles 943 2,357 797 482 129 4,708 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,823 $ 89,797 $ 115,670 $ 15,071 $ 17,261 $ 273,622 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales 4.2 % 15.4 % 14.9 % 13.4 % 505.6 % 11.8 %

Year to Date 2023 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total Net earnings $ 112,286 $ 116,446 $ 142,499 $ 16,857 $ 22,461 $ 410,549 Interest and other 76 1,012 (7 ) (4,476 ) (9,648 ) (13,043 ) Income taxes 34,223 35,567 43,275 5,138 6,828 125,031 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements 4,244 5,485 5,492 687 10,160 26,068 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets 61 (85 ) (45 ) (140 ) (256 ) (465 ) Depreciation expense 17,590 24,038 14,192 2,474 22,138 80,432 Amortization of intangibles 3,465 6,657 2,202 1,846 1,155 15,325 Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,945 $ 189,120 $ 207,608 $ 22,386 $ 52,838 $ 643,897 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales 7.2 % 13.3 % 12.6 % 9.5 % 1577.3 % 11.3 % Year to Date 2022 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total Net earnings $ 93,888 $ 188,954 $ 242,270 $ 34,136 $ 13,837 $ 573,085 Interest and other 56 2,730 (4 ) 5,855 11,221 19,858 Income taxes 30,912 62,215 79,768 11,277 4,520 188,692 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements 3,323 3,842 3,697 466 8,651 19,979 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets 617 620 62 5 (952 ) 352 Depreciation expense 13,813 22,497 10,101 2,028 20,442 68,881 Amortization of intangibles 2,742 5,773 2,481 2,067 385 13,448 Adjusted EBITDA $ 145,351 $ 286,631 $ 338,375 $ 55,834 $ 58,104 $ 884,295 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales 4.9 % 15.3 % 13.3 % 16.8 % 618.3 % 11.5 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) SEPTEMBER 2023/2022 (In thousands) ASSETS 2023 2022 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2023 2022 CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents $ 957,197 $ 449,135 Cash Overdraft $ - $ 4,174 Restricted cash 3,761 729 Accounts payable 254,689 323,404 Investments 37,062 33,113 Accrued liabilities and other 347,499 433,747 Accounts receivable 712,329 877,776 Current portion of debt 1,539 41,536 Inventories 747,474 1,006,883 Other current assets 64,906 68,727 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 2,522,729 2,436,363 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 603,727 802,861 OTHER ASSETS 230,387 217,782 LONG-TERM DEBT AND FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS 273,308 275,417 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 521,412 440,395 OTHER LIABILITIES 174,143 183,967 TEMPORARY EQUITY 20,191 7,563 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 745,604 644,007 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,948,763 2,468,739 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,020,132 $ 3,738,547 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,020,132 $ 3,738,547

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2023/2022 (In thousands) 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 410,549 $ 573,085 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 80,432 68,881 Amortization of intangibles 15,325 13,448 Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements 26,068 19,979 Deferred income taxes (credit) 113 (269 ) Unrealized loss on investment and other 362 8,453 Equity in loss of investee 1,013 2,740 Net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of assets (465 ) 352 Changes in: Accounts receivable (82,883 ) (137,607 ) Inventories 230,559 (36,259 ) Accounts payable and cash overdraft 49,093 (11,247 ) Accrued liabilities and other (18,363 ) 31,490 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 711,803 533,046 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (130,947 ) (113,725 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,211 2,303 Acquisitions, net of cash received and purchase of equity method investment (52,383 ) (105,212 ) Purchases of investments (26,333 ) (16,925 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 22,101 10,036 Other (2,092 ) 911 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (187,443 ) (222,612 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 18,915 570,700 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (21,929 ) (571,075 ) Repayments of debt (29 ) (1,957 ) Contingent consideration payments and other (6,179 ) (2,564 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,087 2,110 Dividends paid to shareholders (49,723 ) (43,420 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (7,355 ) (12,023 ) Repurchase of common stock (62,076 ) (93,215 ) Other 65 (210 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (126,224 ) (151,654 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,199 (139 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 401,335 158,641 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 559,623 291,223 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 960,958 $ 449,864 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 559,397 $ 286,662 Restricted cash, beginning of period 226 4,561 All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 559,623 $ 291,223 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 957,197 $ 449,135 Restricted cash, end of period 3,761 729 All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 960,958 $ 449,864

