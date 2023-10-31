JASPER, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCBB: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle's third quarter results of operations.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income of $1,174,000 which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share to be $1.29. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1,168,000, which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share of $1.28.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Pinnacle reported net income of $3,499,000 which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share to be $3.85. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $3,488,000, which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share of $3.67 per share.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, return on average assets was 1.40%, and 1.39%, respectively, compared to 1.42% and 1.37%, respectively, in the comparable 2022 period.

Pinnacle's net interest margin was 3.25% and 3.37% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to 3.37% and 3.31% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The Company anticipates that interest expense relating to its funding will continue to significantly increase during the remainder of the year as well as next year as a result of several factors such as increased deposit exception pricing and increased deposit migration to higher yielding deposit products.

At September 30, 2023, Pinnacle's allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 2.02%, compared to 2.16% at December 31, 2022. There were no nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023 as well as at December 31, 2022. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss (CECL) model to account for credit losses on financial instruments, including loans. The adoption of the CECL model did not have an impact on the Company's loan loss reserve due to minimal net losses that have occurred during the past five years.

Pinnacle Bank was classified as "well capitalized" at September 30, 2023. All capital ratios are higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 17.82%. As of June 30, 2023, its total capital ratio was 18.74%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.20%.

Dividends of $.27 and $.81 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and nine months ended for September 30, 2023 as compared to $.25 and $.75 per share paid during the three and nine months ended for September 30, 2022.

Management believes that the Company has adequate liquidity through its low loan to deposit ratio at September 30, 2023, as well as available funding from outside sources. Our net funding availability, as a percentage of our franchise funding, is 95.56% as compared to our established minimal limit of 25%. In addition, the Bank provides access to additional FDIC insurance coverage for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance coverage. The Company also retested its Federal Funds line and other borrowing lines during the first nine months of 2023.

The Company's total deposits at September 30, 2023 decreased $8.9 million, or 2.8%, as compared to December 31, 2022. As mentioned previously, pricing of deposits is anticipated to become more competitive during the remainder of the year as well as next year, and thus deposits could continue to decrease as they did during the first nine months of 2023.

Effects of Inflation

Inflation has caused a substantial rise in interest rates during 2023 which has had a negative effect in the securities market. As a result of the continued rise in interest rates, the Company has recorded an accumulated other comprehensive loss on securities available for sale of approximately $35.1 million as compared to recording other comprehensive loss in the amount of $30.3 million as of December 31, 2022. Thus, this has caused the decrease in total equity during 2023 even though net earnings has been strong. Although these unrealized losses recorded as of September 30, 2023 were significant, management does not anticipate these losses to be other than temporary as these unrealized losses do not currently appear related to any credit deterioration within the portfolio but from higher interest rates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle's expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In Thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,174,000 $ 1,168,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 1.28 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.42 % Return on average equity (excluding OCI) 12.30 % 14.18 % Interest rate spread 2.84 % 3.26 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.37 % Operating cost to assets 2.24 % 2.23 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,534 909,534 Dividends per share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 3,499,000 $ 3,488,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 3.85 $ 3.67 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.37 % Return on average equity (excluding OCI) 12.52 % 13.36 % Interest rate spread 3.07 % 3.22 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.31 % Operating cost to assets 2.29 % 2.11 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,534 949,699 Dividends per share $ 0.81 $ 0.75 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - (Audited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total assets $ 335,492,000 $ 332,718,000 Loans receivable, net $ 119,256,000 $ 115,956,000 Deposits $ 313,355,000 $ 322,261,000 Brokered CD's included in deposits $ 11,899,000 $ 11,756,000 Total stockholders' equity $ 3,849,000 $ 5,738,000 Book value per share (excluding OCI) $ 42.21 $ 39.17 Average Stockholders' equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI) 11.09 % 10.47 % Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .00 % .00 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .00 % .00 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 2.02 % 2.16 %

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,738,471 $ 1,742,938 Interest bearing deposits in banks 23,471,237 12,185,982 Securities available for sale 155,711,014 170,580,649 Restricted equity securities 836,200 773,600 Loans 121,719,199 118,516,666 Less Allowance for loan losses 2,463,182 2,561,079 Loans, net 119,256,017 115,955,587 Premises and equipment, net 8,356,209 6,926,631 Right-of-use lease assets - operating 326,309 398,364 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 10,500,752 10,206,335 Accrued interest receivable 1,530,590 2,070,895 Deferred tax assets, net 12,407,709 10,594,339 Other assets 1,051,320 976,361 Total assets $ 335,492,316 $ 332,718,169 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 93,967,289 $ 94,784,231 Interest-bearing 219,387,746 227,476,410 Total deposits 313,355,035 322,260,641 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Other borrowings 12,500,000 - Accrued interest payable 953,149 111,652 Operating lease liabilities 326,309 398,364 Other liabilities 1,415,535 1,116,596 Total liabilities 331,643,028 326,980,253 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 909,534 shares outstanding 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock, 962,779 shares at cost (15,588,799 ) (15,588,799 ) Retained earnings 45,036,693 42,274,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (34,540,552 ) (29,889,603 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,849,288 5,737,916 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 335,492,316 $ 332,718,169

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,941,342 $ 1,600,000 $ 5,524,642 $ 4,845,439 Securities available for sale 1,361,835 1,405,805 4,156,942 3,987,827 Other interest 235,620 52,659 573,914 98,418 Total interest income 3,538,797 3,058,464 10,255,498 8,931,684 Interest expense Deposits 556,599 155,403 1,166,228 386,708 Borrowings 148,848 810 289,178 810 Subordinated debentures 39,050 38,600 117,150 113,910 Total interest expense 744,497 194,813 1,572,556 501,428 Net interest income 2,794,300 2,863,651 8,682,942 8,430,256 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,794,300 2,863,651 8,682,942 8,430,256 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 503,147 379,232 1,255,373 1,119,851 Service fee income, net 677 837 2,164 2,534 Bank owned life insurance 97,806 95,973 294,418 287,919 Mortgage fee income 1,345 509 12,113 27,757 Total other income 602,975 476,551 1,564,068 1,438,061 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 1,104,360 1,017,682 3,341,009 3,069,520 Occupancy expense 215,091 226,707 671,430 660,263 Marketing and professional expense 70,122 72,903 206,713 201,568 Other operating expenses 495,168 518,116 1,544,281 1,447,580 Total other expenses 1,884,741 1,835,408 5,763,433 5,378,931 Income before income taxes 1,512,534 1,504,794 4,483,577 4,489,386 Income tax expense 338,607 336,763 984,541 1,000,976 Net income $ 1,173,927 $ 1,168,031 $ 3,499,036 $ 3,488,410 Cash dividend per share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.81 $ 0.75 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 1.28 $ 3.85 $ 3.67 Weighted -average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,534 909,534 909,534 949,699

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2021 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,533,621 ) $ 38,710,339 $ 1,540,479 $ 35,659,143 Net income - - - 3,488,410 - 3,488,410 Cash dividends declared - - - - (712,779 ) - (712,779 ) ($.75 per share) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (2,055,178 ) - - (2,055,178 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (32,004,484 ) (32,004,484 ) Balance September 30, 2022 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 41,485,970 $ (30,464,005 ) $ 4,375,112

Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Loss Equity Balance December 31, 2022 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 42,274,372 $ (29,889,603 ) $ 5,737,916 Net income - - - 3,499,036 - 3,499,036 Cash dividends declared - - - - (736,715 ) - (736,715 ) ($.81 per share) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (4,650,949 ) (4,650,949 ) Balance September 30, 2023 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 45,036,693 $ (34,540,552 ) $ 3,849,288

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC,

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 3,499,036 $ 3,488,410 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 296,162 322,633 Net investment amortization expense 130,812 163,944 Net increase in bank owned life insurance (294,418 ) (287,919 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 540,306 393,609 Increase in accrued interest payable 841,497 49,906 Net other operating activities 201,969 (197,719 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,215,364 3,932,864 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net (increase) decrease in loans (3,300,429 ) 8,214,887 Net (increase) decrease in interest bearing deposits in other banks (11,285,255 ) 4,105,621 Purchase of securities available for sale - (40,160,098 ) Proceeds from maturing, calls, and payments received on securities available for sale 8,295,689 8,714,406 Net purchase of restricted equity securities (62,600 ) (32,000 ) Purchase of premises and equipment (1,725,739 ) (351,154 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,078,334 ) (19,508,338 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net increase (decrease) in deposits (8,904,782 ) 18,522,973 Proceeds from other borrowings 16,100,000 - Repayments of other borrowings (3,600,000 ) - Purchase of treasury stock - (2,055,178 ) Payments of cash dividends (736,715 ) (712,779 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,858,503 15,755,016 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,467 ) 179,542 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,742,938 1,730,327 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,738,471 $ 1,909,869 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 731,059 $ 451,522 Taxes $ 945,928 $ 1,008,568 OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ - $ - Internally financed sales of other real estate owned $ - $ -

