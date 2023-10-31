SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will be presenting new preclinical data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 38th Annual Meeting taking place November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Data to be presented include new preclinical results supporting the continued development of SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-inhibiting cytokine that SOTIO is progressing toward a planned first-in-human study in the second quarter of 2024. SOT201 is an antibody-cytokine fusion protein that could improve upon the efficacy of approved checkpoint inhibitors by combining PD-1 blockade with IL-15 immune stimulation in a single therapeutic construct.

Additional poster presentations at the meeting will include preclinical data on the synergistic effects of SOTIO's IL-15 superagonist in combination with CAR T-cell therapies, as well as data on SOTIO's IL-15 superagonist nanrilkefusp alfa.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: "SOT201 is a novel cis-acting immunocytokine targeting IL-15Rß? and PD-1 to reinvigorate PD-1+ tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and potentiate anti-tumor efficacy"

Number: 1087

Date: November 3, 2023

Presenter: Irena Adkins, Martin Steegmaier

Title: "Combination with IL-15Rß? superagonist, Nanrilkefusp alfa, enhances CAR T and BOXR T cell anti-tumor activity"

Number: 815

Date: November 3, 2023

Presenter: Amy Jensen-Smith

Title: "Nanrilkefusp alfa, a high-affinity IL-15Rß? agonist, promotes an innate and adaptive anti-tumor inflammatory environment as single agent or combined with anti-PD-1 in patients with advanced cancers"

Number: 713

Date: November 3, 2023

Presenter: Petr Danek, Lenka Palova Jelinkova

Posters will be available after presentations conclude HERE.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The SOTIO pipeline includes SOT102, a next-generation Claudin-18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate which entered the clinic in 2022; BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors as well as other molecules approaching clinical stage such as SOT201, our next-generation PD-1-inhibiting cytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

