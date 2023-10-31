Trinity Investments, a U.S. based hospitality-focused real estate investor, announced today it has established a London office as part of its global expansion. The move reflects Trinity's long-term belief in the strength of the lodging sector and the growing opportunity in the European hotel real estate market.

Trinity's value-add approach to hospitality has been refined over its investment history, spanning three prior real estate cycles since 1996. The new office location in London supports Trinity's efforts to recreate its U.S. platform in Europe to provide its capital partners with access to some of the most highly sought-after hospitality markets and assets in the region.

Trinity will target hospitality assets primarily in western Europe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Switzerland, pairing its investment and asset management capabilities in the hospitality space with its deep institutional knowledge and relationships.

"We pride ourselves on our ability to develop and execute creative business plans to transform underperforming or mismanaged hotels and resorts for the benefit of all parties. As we enter the European real estate market, we expect to continue developing our strategy and structure transactions that unlock attractive returns for our investors," said Sean Hehir, Managing Partner, President, and CEO of Trinity.

The new office will be led by Managing Partner Ryan Donn, who has been with Trinity since 2007, and the firm expects to continue building its U.K. presence while maintaining support from more than 40 professionals based in the U.S.

"The European market is in need of not just capital, but also operational and management excellence to execute on the abundance of opportunities available across the continent," said Mr. Donn. "With Trinity's decades of experience owning and re-developing hotel properties, we are ideally suited to bring our capabilities to bear on the market here."

This business expansion follows an active year for Trinity, which executed the largest hospitality acquisition of 2023 with its investment in The Diplomat Beach Resort, and which secured approximately $1.2 billion in combined refinancings for its existing portfolio assets.

Since its founding in 1996, Trinity has invested more than $6.1 billion to date in hotel and resort assets with a total of more than 14,000 keys. Trinity has served as a trusted partner for large, global private equity firms.

About Trinity Investments

Trinity is a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm with a 27-year history of specializing in value-add opportunities. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, with offices in Beverly Hills and London, Trinity focuses on unique real estate investments in world-class markets. As of October 2023, Trinity has invested more than US $9 billion in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships.

